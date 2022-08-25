Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
myfox28columbus.com
History of Ohio State-Notre Dame: Buckeyes get first win over Fighting Irish
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State and Notre Dame met twice in the mid-1930s with the Fighting Irish getting the upper hand in each of those matchups. After a 7-2 loss in 1936, Ohio State had to wait nearly a half-century to get revenge and win its first game over Notre Dame.
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day previews 'special' game against Notre Dame
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It wasn't uncommon to see Ryan Day smile or hear him laugh at his media availabilities early in fall camp. Tuesday, however, just four days before his No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes take on fifth-ranked Notre Dame, Day was all business. On sophomore quarterback and...
Comments / 0