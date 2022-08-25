Choosing Sides: Sylvester Stallone's Daughters Fiercely Support Jennifer Flavin After She Files For Divorce

Source: @jenniferflavinstallone/instagram

Sistine, Scarlet, and Sophia Stallone are sticking beside their mother, Jennifer Flavin, after she made the difficult decision to end her 25-year marriage to Sylvester Stallone.

The girls seemed to hint at their allegiance a few weeks earlier when Flavin, 54, shared a photo of the herself alongside the girls, captioning the sweet pic, "These girls are my priority nothing else matters. The 4 of us forever #truth #family #forever."

Article continues below advertisement

Her kids quickly took to the comments to celebrate the model. Sophia, 25, wrote, "You are our rock, cheerleader, and most incredible mom. We are so lucky to have you love you so much," with Sistine, 24, adding, "Strongest woman I know." Scarlet, 20, left a simple black heart emoji.

Celebrities like Kathy Hilton, Kim Zolciak and Lisa Rinna also left heart emojis. The family moment, which didn't include the Rocky star, 76, foreshadowed what Flavin's close friends probably already knew.

Source: @jenniferflavinstallone/instagram

Article continues below advertisement

It was just a few weeks after Flavin's post that she announced she would be dissolving her marriage.

"I'm sad to announce that after 25 years of marriage I have filed for divorce from my husband Sylvester Stallone," she wrote in a statement. "While we will no longer be married, I will always cherish the more than 30-year relationship that we shared, and I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters. I ask for privacy for our family as we amicably move forward."

In documents obtained by OK! , she accused him of moving marital funds without her knowledge.

"Upon information and belief, the Husband has engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate," the docs read. "Pursuant to Section 61.075, Florida Statutes, equity dictates that the Wife be compensated and made whole by receiving an unequal distribution of the marital assets in her favor."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MegaAgency

Fans may find out what really went down between the former partners when their Paramount+ reality series debuts. Though there's not much info on the show, Us Weekly reported that cameras are still rolling despite the breakup.

Source: Ok!