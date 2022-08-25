Read full article on original website
Marqus Pinnock
6d ago
I guarantee the attack must have steamed from the workplace. It could've been something going on for months. Check the self-context of the few that have been shot. People don't commit aggravated assault with a firearm for no reason. The person's livelihood and dignity may be at stake. Probably somebody who getting conned on the job. Many factors to consider.
fox5atlanta.com
Police swarm DeKalb County neighborhood
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police and SWAT personnel are monitoring a home in a DeKalb County neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon. DeKalb County police said the standoff began when the sheriff's office requested help serving a warrant to arrest a man wanted for terroristic threats. The standoff began sometime between noon...
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Monroe woman arrested by GBI in theft by conversion case
Monroe, GA (August 30, 2022) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced the arrest of Simoan Baker, age 33, of Monroe, Ga. She is charged with one felony count of theft by conversion. Baker serves on the Walton County Board of Education. According to a press release from the...
Atlanta Police officer arrested on DUI charge, GSP says
ATLANTA — An off-duty Atlanta Police Department officer is accused of driving under the influence after a Georgia State Patrol trooper was called to a single-vehicle crash, records show. GSP said the officer was stopped on Aug. 26 at 4:14 a.m. after a vehicle went off the road along...
2 dead in Old National Highway crash and 1 injured
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Two people died and one person was left with serious injuries in a two-car crash in Fulton County, authorities say. The crash happened Tuesday just before 6 p.m. on Old National Highway, south of Sullivan Road. A Mitsubishi Galant was reportedly going north on Old...
DeKalb man charged with child molestation after ‘immoral’ act, deputies say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County man is behind bars after police say he committed an “immoral, indecent act.”. Roderick Strickland, 38, of Decatur was arrested on Monday and charged with child molestation. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Sheriff’s deputies say the...
Troup County Sheriff’s Office searching for Dollar General shoplifting suspect
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Troup County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) is investigating a shoplifting incident and asking for public assistance in locating the female suspect. The theft occurred on Aug. 3 at Dollar General located at 2829 West Point Rd. in Troup County. According to TSCO, the suspect fled the scene in an older […]
wgxa.tv
Indictment: Macon teens shot at deputies, were trying to improve status with gang
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two teens arrested for allegedly shooting at deputies in June 2022 as they were trying to pull their car over have been indicted on over a dozen charges. In documents obtained by WGXA News, 18-year-old Xzaydrian Ja'Won Lewis and 16-year-old Skylar Luke Hill were indicted...
Georgia man guilty of manslaughter in shooting of teen girl
STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — A biracial man who says he was fending off a racist attack on a Georgia highway when he fired a gun into a pickup truck was convicted Wednesday of involuntary manslaughter for fatally shooting a 17-year-old girl in the truck’s back seat. The trial...
CBS 46
Hearing held in connection to murders of 3 men at country club
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A hearing was held Wednesday in Cobb County related to the murders of 3 men last year on Pinetree Country Club’s golf course in Kennesaw. Bryan Rhoeden, who is accused of killing the 3 men, was at the hearing. Cobb County District Attorney Flynn Broady...
CBS 46
Man arrested in Marietta LA Fitness attack
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man has been arrested and charged after attacking a woman at an LA Fitness in Marietta. Carlisle Matthew James is accused of walking into the women’s shower at the LA Fitness on Terrell Mill Road and assaulting a woman. He was also accused of spying on other people through doors in the facility.
WXIA 11 Alive
Fight between 2 couples leads to DeKalb County shooting with 3 injured, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police said they are investigating a situation that ended up at two locations, leading to three people being shot. This shooting stemmed from a fight between couples, police said. Authorities said they were called to the Bouldercrest Road and Panthersville Road area in...
fox5atlanta.com
14-year-old girl arrested in Peachtree City Walmart fire investigation
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - Peachtree City police have made an arrest in the four-alarm fire that caused massive damage to a local Walmart. FOX 5 has confirmed that a 14-year-old girl has been arrested in connection with the fire. Investigators have not released the suspect's name. Investigators tell FOX 5's...
fox5atlanta.com
2 couples get into dispute, exchange gunfire, DeKalb County police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - It was a shooting dispute that started at a house and ended up at a gas station a mile away, DeKalb County police say. Investigators are trying to determine the timeline of events at two locations where multiple shots were fired by various people and left up to four people injured.
3 arrested after man shot 20 times with pellet gun in Cobb County park, police say
ACWORTH, Ga. — Police say three people are in custody after shooting people at a Cobb County park with an airsoft gun, police say. Channel 2′s Michele Newell spoke with one man who says he was shot 20 times. The marks left behind can still be seen on his back and leg.
CBS 46
Woman arrested for armed robbery in DeKalb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a robbery at a Decatur hotel in April. Angel Maria Nicole Macias was arrested Aug. 29 and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Macias is accused of robbing Kelvin...
Missing Lithonia K-9 found with gunshot wound, had to be put down, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Lithonia Police Department officials have confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that a missing K-9 was found with a gunshot wound. Police said Officer Perro was located early Monday morning by The DeKalb County Animal Control. “As of right now we do not have a...
Man violently carjacked in broad daylight at Gwinnett County gas station
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County man is recovering after a violent carjacking in broad daylight in Lawrenceville. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson was on Buford Road Tuesday, where the victim pulled up to a Gwinnett County gas station, parked his car and was immediately blindsided by someone who started beating him over the head with a gun.
Father of 5 found shot to death with broken chair covering body near busy Atlanta intersection
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are searching for the person they say shot and killed a father of five at a busy intersection. Police believe the man’s body was outside of an abandoned Western Union building just after sunrise, but they believe he was killed hours earlier. The victim...
CBS 46
Person wanted in Hall County for stealing cemetery statues
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Hall County police have obtained warrants in connection with the theft of statues from Memorial Park Cemetery in Gainesville. Several animal statues were stolen from the cemetery Aug. 24. In a video captured by a trail camera, an individual picks up several donkey statues and places them in a vehicle. The video also shows another individual.
Members of Ghostface Gangsters, including 3 founders, plead guilty to RICO charges
ATLANTA — The Department of Justice announced on Wednesday that 25 people, including three of the seven pillars of the Ghostface Gangsters gang, have pleaded guilty to several Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act (RICO) charges. According to the release, the charges include conspiracy, conspiracy to distribute a controlled...
