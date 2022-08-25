ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
Cult of Mac

iPhone 14 Pro screen cutouts might not look as expected [Updated]

Leaks about the “pill and hole” design of the iPhone 14 Pro models started months ago, but Apple still might have a surprise up its sleeve. A new report indicates that software will merge the two display cutouts into one. Note that this is not a hardware change...
CELL PHONES
Cult of Mac

T-Mobile adds free Apple TV+ to its unlimited 5G plan

T-Mobile is including Apple TV+ for free in its Magenta Max unlimited wireless data plan. Subscribers will have access to Apple’s streaming service along with the carrier’s 5G network without data caps. Magenta Max already includes other streaming services, including Netflix. Free Apple TV+ part of T-Mobile’s Magenta...
ELECTRONICS
Cult of Mac

iPhone stuck on the Apple logo? Fix it with Dr.Fone.

This iOS system repair post is presented by Wondershare, maker of Dr.Fone. Apple devices like iPhones have great reputations for reliability, but nothing’s perfect. And if you find your iPhone stuck on the Apple logo while booting up — often called a “boot loop” — what to do about it can be a real head-scratcher.
CELL PHONES
Cult of Mac

Trademarks might reveal name of Apple VR/AR headset

Companies working with Apple have reportedly filed for trademarks in multiple countries that might relate to Apple’s upcoming virtual reality and augmented reality headset. They are variations on “Reality,” and it’s possible the filings reveal the name for the device. The Apple VR/AR headset could be...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Economy#Business Opportunities#Energy Efficiency#Business Industry#Linus Business#Smallbusiness Industry#Racial Equity#Hispanic#Indigenous#Social Initiatives
Cult of Mac

Apple patches dangerous security hole in iOS 12

Older iPhone and iPad models that can’t be updated to iOS 15 got a patch on Wednesday to fix a security hole that might have been used by hackers. Devices dating back to 2013’s iPhone 5S can install iOS 12.5.6 to fix the problem. Newer models can install...
CELL PHONES
Cult of Mac

This sick rig sports 9 Macs and 3 Apple displays [Setups]

Occasionally a computer setup displayed on social media makes you swoon. Usually it’s a combination of amazing gear, artful arrangement and exceptional photography, like something staged by a pro. But sometimes it’s just a sick amount of awesome Apple computers and displays. Today’s featured setup, run by a...
COMPUTERS
Cult of Mac

New iPad USB-C hub is tiny but packs 6 useful ports

Satechi’s USB-C Mobile Pro Hub SD sits flush with the side of an iPad and adds a USB-A port, plus there’s one for video, headphones and more. It is an updated version of one of the very first hubs launched back in 2018 specifically for iPads with USB-C. The new model adds SD and microSD card slots plus an extension cable.
TECHNOLOGY
Cult of Mac

Next-gen iPhone SE might look similar to iPhone XR

Apple’s next iPhone SE could adopt the iPhone XR’s form factor. A new leak reveals the 2024 iPhone SE will adopt the iPhone XR’s design language. Apple launched the iPhone XR in 2018 as a cheaper alternative to the iPhone XS and XS Max. iPhone SE 4...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society

Comments / 0

Community Policy