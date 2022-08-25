Read full article on original website
iPhone 14 Pro screen cutouts might not look as expected [Updated]
Leaks about the “pill and hole” design of the iPhone 14 Pro models started months ago, but Apple still might have a surprise up its sleeve. A new report indicates that software will merge the two display cutouts into one. Note that this is not a hardware change...
T-Mobile adds free Apple TV+ to its unlimited 5G plan
T-Mobile is including Apple TV+ for free in its Magenta Max unlimited wireless data plan. Subscribers will have access to Apple’s streaming service along with the carrier’s 5G network without data caps. Magenta Max already includes other streaming services, including Netflix. Free Apple TV+ part of T-Mobile’s Magenta...
iPhone stuck on the Apple logo? Fix it with Dr.Fone.
This iOS system repair post is presented by Wondershare, maker of Dr.Fone. Apple devices like iPhones have great reputations for reliability, but nothing’s perfect. And if you find your iPhone stuck on the Apple logo while booting up — often called a “boot loop” — what to do about it can be a real head-scratcher.
Trademarks might reveal name of Apple VR/AR headset
Companies working with Apple have reportedly filed for trademarks in multiple countries that might relate to Apple’s upcoming virtual reality and augmented reality headset. They are variations on “Reality,” and it’s possible the filings reveal the name for the device. The Apple VR/AR headset could be...
Apple patches dangerous security hole in iOS 12
Older iPhone and iPad models that can’t be updated to iOS 15 got a patch on Wednesday to fix a security hole that might have been used by hackers. Devices dating back to 2013’s iPhone 5S can install iOS 12.5.6 to fix the problem. Newer models can install...
This sick rig sports 9 Macs and 3 Apple displays [Setups]
Occasionally a computer setup displayed on social media makes you swoon. Usually it’s a combination of amazing gear, artful arrangement and exceptional photography, like something staged by a pro. But sometimes it’s just a sick amount of awesome Apple computers and displays. Today’s featured setup, run by a...
New iPad USB-C hub is tiny but packs 6 useful ports
Satechi’s USB-C Mobile Pro Hub SD sits flush with the side of an iPad and adds a USB-A port, plus there’s one for video, headphones and more. It is an updated version of one of the very first hubs launched back in 2018 specifically for iPads with USB-C. The new model adds SD and microSD card slots plus an extension cable.
Next-gen iPhone SE might look similar to iPhone XR
Apple’s next iPhone SE could adopt the iPhone XR’s form factor. A new leak reveals the 2024 iPhone SE will adopt the iPhone XR’s design language. Apple launched the iPhone XR in 2018 as a cheaper alternative to the iPhone XS and XS Max. iPhone SE 4...
Make your light switches more useful with Wemo Smart Dimmer [Review]
The Wemo Smart Dimmer with Thread is a new version of Belkin’s HomeKit-compatible wall switch. It can be controlled with the press of a finger or from anywhere – across the room or across the country. Putting “with Thread” in the name isn’t some odd reference to sewing....
Massive Truecaller for iPhone update promises significantly better spam call detection
Truecaller is rolling out a new update for its iPhone app that has been completely reworked from the ground up. The company now promises 10x better identification of spam calls. Truecaller has never worked as reliably on iPhones as it does on Android. The company aims to finally solve this...
