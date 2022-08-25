Read full article on original website
Braun Strowman And Former NXT Champion Reportedly Pitched For WWE Returns
Since the new regime of co-CEOs Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan, with Paul "Triple H" Levesque as head of creative and EVP of Talent Relations, took over WWE, numerous former stars have returned, including Johnny Gargano, Karrion Kross, and Dakota Kai. But if you believed you'd seen the end of the big-name re-signings, you may have thought wrong. According to a new report from Fightful, former WWE Universal Champion Bran Strowman has been among the names pitched and discussed for a WWE return. It's unclear at this time how far negotiations have gone involving The Monster Among Men or what the specific pitches for his return might be — WWE would neither confirm nor deny whether there was truth to the story of Strowman's return to the company.
Kurt Angle Explains Why He Spat Out Street Profits' Drink On WWE Raw
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle had an eventful homecoming on the 8/29 "WWE Raw" in Pittsburgh, PA. Some of the highlights include an entertaining 'Shoosh-Off' with Chad Gable, a throwback backstage moment with Edge, and Angle sharing a toast with the Street Profits. Initially, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins offered the Olympic Gold Medalist one of their signature red cups, which Angle accepted before spitting out the drink, implying that there was alcohol in his cup. The segment ended with Angle pulling out three bottles of milk, which he & the Profits toasted to.
Booker T Calls Recent WWE Release A 'Shock'
The backstage roles within WWE have received several adjustments in recent months, with the most recent being the role of Senior Vice President of WWE LIve Events. WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett was placed into the position just this past May but is already out of the role, according to recent reports. "That was a shock," Booker T said on the latest "The Hall of Fame." "I didn't see that one coming; I did not see that coming at all. Jeff Jarrett just came off of a huge weekend not too long ago ... Ric Flair's final match, as well as he had WWE duties, and now, Jeff Jarrett is no longer with the company."
Security Confisticates Sasha Banks Sign During WWE Raw
Despite being widely recognized as one of the pre-eminent performers of the last decade, Sasha Banks has dealt with her fair share of detractors – many of whom have been critical of her tendency to occasionally botch moves inside the ring. One such fan sat in the front row...
Backstage News On Sasha Banks' And Naomi's WWE Futures
Despite walking out of the company during an episode of "WWE Raw" on May 16, former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi should be back any week now, according to Dave Meltzer in the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio." Bryan Alvarez noted the two women are now listed...
Dakota Kai Wants To Talk With Her Boss Following Controversial End To WWE Raw
Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship last night on "WWE Raw," winning the namesake tournament that has been contested over the last few weeks for the vacant titles. Meanwhile, on the losing team, Dakota Kai, who returned to WWE at SummerSlam in July, has called out management following the controversial ending to the match.
Backstage News On Future Of Roman Reigns Holding Both Top WWE Titles
Could the end be near for Roman Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion? If a new report is anything to go by, the answer is "maybe, and maybe sooner than you expect." According to the WrestleVotes Twitter account, there have been creative discussions "for the first time in a long time" about Reigns dropping the WWE Championship, the Universal Championship, or both. The tweet notes that "multiple ideas" have intrigued those making the final decisions in regard to WWE's forthcoming premium live event, Clash at the Castle, which takes place in Wales this Saturday. Reigns is scheduled to defend both the world titles he currently holds against Drew McIntyre at the event. Of course, with Paul "Triple H" Levesque looking to mold the on-screen product to his own vision as WWE's head of creative, it could be, as WrestleVotes declared, "an interesting week ahead."
Mick Foley Addresses Whether He Thinks Nancy Benoit Will Go Into WWE Hall Of Fame
Mick Foley has advocated for several names to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame and one that has always been at the top of his list is Nancy Benoit. She and her son Daniel were murdered by her husband, WWE wrestler Chris Benoit in late June 2007 before Chris took his own life. The tragedy sent shockwaves through the world of wrestling. Before marrying Chris Benoit, Nancy had established her own name in pro wrestling as a valet, most notably as Woman in WCW. On the latest episode of "Foley Is Pod," Foley remarked on the legacy that she left as a performer in the business.
Top WWE Raw Star Confronts Bron Breakker On NXT
"NXT" Champion Bron Breakker got a little pep talk from "Raw" Superstar Finn Balor during Tuesday night's episode of 'NXT 2.0." In a backstage segment, Balor told Breakker not to underestimate the moment or his opponent at Worlds Collide this Sunday, September 4. Balor also told him good luck before leaving the locker room.
DDP Confirms Former NWO Member Has Entered Rehab
It's been nearly six months since longtime wrestling veteran Buff Bagwell announced he was moving in with Diamond Dallas Page to live in the "accountability crib" and be part of his "Change or Die" docu-series. Unfortunately, DDP took to his YouTube channel earlier today to reveal that Bagwell has suffered a significant setback on his journey to a drug-free life.
Nikki A.S.H. To Reach Milestone No Other Female WWE Star Has At Worlds Collide
As announced on the August 30, 2022, episode of "NXT," on Sunday, September 4 at "NXT" Worlds Collide, Nikki A.S.H. teams with fellow Scotswoman Doudrop as the pairing return to "NXT" in an attempt at defeating Katana Chance and Kayden Carter for the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championships. In A.S.H.'s first match in "NXT" since 2019, a time when she was under the name Nikki Cross, she will become the first woman to accomplish an impressive feat in WWE history.
Riddle Gets His First Name Back On WWE Raw
Corey Graves referred to Riddle as "Matt Riddle" on the 8/29 episode of "WWE Raw" prior to The Original Bro's heated split-screen interview segment with Seth Rollins. Although not confirmed by WWE's roster page, WWE's official Twitter account also referred to Riddle as "Matt Riddle" in this video clip posted shortly after the segment. The former UFC fighter has been going by just "Riddle" since December 2020, a change he welcomed on social media at the time, noting that he actually "prefers it" since he has been called just "Riddle" his entire life.
WWE Raw Duo Will Challenge For NXT Women's Tag Titles At Worlds Collide
More matches are being for this Sunday's WWE "NXT" Worlds Collide event. After the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter and Katana Chance defeated Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley on Tuesday night's "NXT 2.0," Carter and Chance grabbed a mic. Chance said that they are fighting champions and Carter said that since there is no one to compete with them, they're going to throw a party in the parking lot at Worlds Collide. After that, "Raw" Superstars Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. made their appearance and challenged Carter and Chance to a title match.
Booker T Confirms His WWE Clash At The Castle Status
It's a massive week in professional wrestling, with the typical weekly shows airing and both WWE Clash at the Castle and AEW All Out taking place back-to-back over the holiday weekend. One WWE Hall of Famer who often has a role on the kickoff shows for WWE, Booker T, was asked on his recent "The Hall of Fame Podcast" if he'll be joining the company for the trek. "No one called me yet. I haven't got a ticket. Uh, maybe they're going to be doing it [remotely]; I don't know."
Paige Announces First Wrestling Appearance Since WWE Departure
Former WWE Diva's Champion Paige, known as Saraya since her emotional departure from WWE earlier this year, was forced to retire from in-ring competition four years ago following a serious neck injury. While she served as a "SmackDown" General Manager, on-screen manager for the tag team of Asuka and Kairi Sane, and played a significant role on "WWE Backstage," the injury completely derailed her in-ring career, and with her time in WWE having come to an end, her future in the wrestling business in general seemed to be in question. However, during a World Association of Wrestling show over the weekend, that all changed.
Recently Re-Signed WWE Star Reminds Dutch Mantell Of 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin
Dutch Mantell has decades of experience at the highest levels of the pro wrestling industry, so impressing him isn't exactly the easiest task. That's exactly what Dexter Lumis has done, however. The former "NXT" star made his surprise return to WWE at the conclusion of the August 8 episode of "WWE Raw" after having been released from the company back in April. Lumis attempted to hop the barricade out of the crowd, but security stopped him — he's continued to make similar appearances on WWE programming in the ensuing weeks.
Happy Corbin Expresses Interest In First-Time Match Against Multi-Time WWE Champion
Though he's only held championship gold once during his time with WWE, Happy Corbin has had some major rivalries in the company that led him to career-defining wins. At TLC 2019, Corbin managed to defeat the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns – though, at the time, "The Tribal Chief" wasn't a titleholder and hadn't debuted his new persona quite yet. He also defeated Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 34, which was the same night that Angle retired from in-ring competition and seemingly hung up the boots for good. During a recent Q&A session on Twitter, Corbin hinted that he would be open to another huge match if the creative department wanted to set it up."Not my choice but definitely would [work with Brock Lesnar]," he wrote.
Cody Hall Names WWE Hall Of Famer That He Goes To Once A Week For Advice
Wrestler Cody Hall is the son of two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall, also known as Razor Ramon. Scott passed away earlier this year on March 14th, 2022 following three heart attacks due to a blood clot after hip replacement surgery. Despite his legendary father passing away, Cody still keeps in touch with a WWE Hall of Famer who was one of Scott's best friends in the wrestling business.
Seth Rollins And Riddle Brawl In Parking Lot And Get Personal In Interview On WWE Raw
Over the last couple of months, we have seen Seth Rollins and Riddle at each other's throats. After Rollins (kayfabe) injured Riddle ahead of SummerSlam, their match scheduled for that event was put on hold. It's now set for the next big WWE premium live event, Clash at the Castle. Just five days before they step inside a ring, Rollins and Riddle got their hands on one another before tonight's edition of "Raw."
Former WWE Official Believes Raw Match Was Unnecessary
"WWE Raw" kicked off with a tag team match this week, as Dolph Ziggler and AJ Styles were defeated by Finn Balor and Damian Priest rather than the traditional promo segment that normally starts the show. However, even though the encounter saw four of WWE's top stars in action, former WWE official Jimmy Korderas admitted he "thought the match was unnecessary, believe it or not, to start the show."
