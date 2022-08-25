Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What is the most dangerous month to drive?McCoy & McCoy Law FirmHartford, CT
Have a Drink & Help Keep Rhinos From Going Extinct: Local Family-Owned Zoo Hosts Wine Tasting FundraiserDianna CarneyMendon, MA
Free Outdoor Fitness Class at West Hartford’s Blue Back SquareConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
A Massive Underground Bunker Buried in the Holyoke Range Was Built For a Dark PurposeYana BostongirlHolyoke, MA
Several Admit Mixed Feelings as Trader Joe's Sees 1st Unionized Store in MA, Many Fearing Recent Change is UnhelpfulDOPE Quick ReadsHadley, MA
Related
Blackmore’s Night coming to Northampton
Blackmore’s Night will make a stop at Northampton’s Academy of Music on Oct. 28. The group, founded by famed Deep Purple guitarist Ritchie Blackmore, is celebrating its 25th anniversary, having launched onto the scene in 1997 with its debut album, “Shadow of the Moon.”. Along with Blackmore,...
Arcadia Folk Fest offers music for a cause
The fourth-annual Arcadia Folk Fest at Mass Audubon’s Arcadia Wildlife Sanctuary boasts a commitment to environment/climate-centered actions and sustainable practices. It will take place Saturday, Sept. 17, 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., at the Easthampton sanctuary. It will be carbon neutral and solar powered through Arcadia’s photo-voltaic arrays and generate zero waste.
Where to get tickets: Trans-Siberian Orchestra holiday tour includes Worcester, Mohegan Sun stops
Trans-Siberian Orchestra has announced that it will be back with “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve: The Best of TSO and More” during the upcoming holiday season. The group’s 2022 holiday dates include 30 concerts, with stops at Mohegan Sun Arena on Nov. 23 and Worcester’s DCU Center on Nov. 26. Both dates will feature two shows, a matinee and an evening performance.
Jurassic Quest brings rideable animatronic dinosaurs to downtown Springfield
A herd of animatronic dinosaurs is coming to the MassMutual Center. They include an Apatosaurus, Spinosaurus, T-Rex and 50-foot Megalodon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Western Mass Cornhole Tournament to benefit Special Olympics Massachusetts coming to White Lion Brewing in Springfield on Sept. 15
Few things go better together than cornhole and beer. Sprinkle in raising funds for an excellent cause and you’ve got yourself a can’t-miss event. That’s just what’s coming to Springfield on Thursday, Sept. 15. The Special Olympics Massachusetts and White Lion Brewing on Main Street are partnering up to host the 2022 Western Mass Cornhole Tournament, with funds benefiting the Special Olympics.
Free horse-drawn wagon history tours to return to Worcester’s Canal District
Visitors to Worcester’s Canal District in September will have the opportunity to see the neighborhood in a unique way: from a horse-drawn carriage. The Canal District’s wagon history tours will be offered every Thursday in September this year. Free 30-minute tours will be offered from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. and will start at General Pickett Plaza.
Stone Soul Festival brings community together
Springfield is “always part of my heart,” said Springfield native Jay Griffin, who is “on (his) way to 80 years old.”. As part of his devotion to his hometown, Griffin long has been an integral part of the annual Stone Soul Festival that will take place Friday through Sunday, Sept. 2-4, at Springfield’s Blunt Park at 1780 Roosevelt Ave.
Longtime Southwick dispatcher to remember firefighter in 10th annual Ride to Remember
SOUTHWICK — This weekend, hundreds of riders will cycle around Western Massachusetts to honor local first responders who have died in the midst of their careers. It has been 10 years since the ride first debuted, and save for disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, it has continued annually ever since.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Football Preview Headquarters: Get to know every WMass HS football team heading into fall season
MassLive is gearing up for the fall season with a preview highlighting every high school football team from Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire County. This post will be updated each morning with links to the latest previews.
Captain Jack’s Roadside Shack new Chicopee location to open on Sept. 10
Seafood lovers rejoice as Captain Jack’s Roadside Shack’s highly-anticipated Chicopee location is set to open on Sept. 10, the restaurant announced on its Facebook page on Monday afternoon. The popular seafood restaurant’s newest location will be in Chicopee’s Center Space Property, by the corner of Center and South...
Worcester’s Oishi Japanese Restaurant to reopen in Main Street location on Monday
A Worcester Japanese restaurant that has been closed since January will reopen next week at a new location. Oishi Japanese Restaurant will open its doors on Monday, Sept. 5, at 389 Main St., according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page. “We would like to thank you all...
Central Football Preview: Star-studded Golden Eagles aiming for fourth straight state crown
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. MassLive is gearing up for the fall season with a preview series highlighting every high school football team from Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire County. The series will run through the start of the season. Catch up on every preview with our Football Preview Headquarters.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Galen Fowles shoots four-under par, Northampton golf defeats South Hadley
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Galen Fowles continued his impressive high school career Tuesday as he started the season by earning medalist honors with a four-under par at the Ledges Golf Course.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize and 9 $100,000 prizes won Tuesday
Lottery players in Massachusetts won or claimed 10 tickets on Tuesday worth at least $100,000, with one of the players taking home a $1 million prize. The seven-figure winner bought their ticket in the “$5,000,000 100X Cashword 2021″ game from the Route 12 Variety convenience store in Oxford. The $100,000 prizes, meanwhile, were spread across the games “$15,000,000 Money Maker,” “Millions,” and “Mass Cash.”
Westfield scrambling to replace personnel director, who will leave this month
WESTFIELD — The city will once again be searching for a new personnel director when Robert Bishop leaves on Sept. 26. He has served Westfield in the position since November 2020. According to Personnel Action Committee Chair Brent Bean II, Bishop is the sixth person to fill that job...
Police release sketches in 1982 disappearance of Lynn Burdick in Florida, Mass.
Authorities say Lynn Burdick went missing in the spring of 1982 while working alone at a store in the town of Florida. Now the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office and state police are hoping to catch a 70-year-old suspect with newly released sketches. On Tuesday, police released a forensic sketch...
‘The calls are coming in day and night’: Steady flow of donations given for Ukrainian refugees
SPRINGFIELD — Through word of mouth and the website nexdoor.com, Sandy Miliefsky has secured a steady flow of donations for Ukrainians who have been affected by the Russian invasion. “The calls are coming in day and night,” Miliefsky said. She quipped, “I need a staff member. I look...
Gov. Charlie Baker sees new technologies, products on a visit to Valley Venture Mentors in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — SolaBlock holds the promise of a solar field turned vertical as part of a building façade. The 8-inch square and 8-inch-by-16-inch blocks called solar masonry units are designed in Easthampton. The block portion is made by Chicopee Mason Supplies in Chicopee. The company has other suppliers...
Worcester police investigating shooting near UNO Pizzeria & Grill on Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard
Police in Worcester are investigating a shooting that took place Wednesday afternoon in the area of Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard, a Worcester Police Department spokesperson confirmed to MassLive. Several officers and cruisers remained at the scene around 12:30 p.m., including Worcester Police Chief Steven Sargent. The shooting remains under...
Chicopee Comprehensive High to lock students’ cell phones during school day, joining Chicopee High
CHICOPEE – Comprehensive High School will soon be locking up teenagers’ cell phones in magnetic pouches, after staff at its sister high school have reported seeing students’ grades and concentration levels improve when they did the same. Comprehensive High School is planning to implement a program where...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
81K+
Followers
61K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0