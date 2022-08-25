ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, MA

MassLive.com

Blackmore’s Night coming to Northampton

Blackmore’s Night will make a stop at Northampton’s Academy of Music on Oct. 28. The group, founded by famed Deep Purple guitarist Ritchie Blackmore, is celebrating its 25th anniversary, having launched onto the scene in 1997 with its debut album, “Shadow of the Moon.”. Along with Blackmore,...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
MassLive.com

Arcadia Folk Fest offers music for a cause

The fourth-annual Arcadia Folk Fest at Mass Audubon’s Arcadia Wildlife Sanctuary boasts a commitment to environment/climate-centered actions and sustainable practices. It will take place Saturday, Sept. 17, 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., at the Easthampton sanctuary. It will be carbon neutral and solar powered through Arcadia’s photo-voltaic arrays and generate zero waste.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
MassLive.com

Where to get tickets: Trans-Siberian Orchestra holiday tour includes Worcester, Mohegan Sun stops

Trans-Siberian Orchestra has announced that it will be back with “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve: The Best of TSO and More” during the upcoming holiday season. The group’s 2022 holiday dates include 30 concerts, with stops at Mohegan Sun Arena on Nov. 23 and Worcester’s DCU Center on Nov. 26. Both dates will feature two shows, a matinee and an evening performance.
WORCESTER, MA
City
Westfield, MA
Westfield, MA
Entertainment
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
MassLive.com

Western Mass Cornhole Tournament to benefit Special Olympics Massachusetts coming to White Lion Brewing in Springfield on Sept. 15

Few things go better together than cornhole and beer. Sprinkle in raising funds for an excellent cause and you’ve got yourself a can’t-miss event. That’s just what’s coming to Springfield on Thursday, Sept. 15. The Special Olympics Massachusetts and White Lion Brewing on Main Street are partnering up to host the 2022 Western Mass Cornhole Tournament, with funds benefiting the Special Olympics.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Stone Soul Festival brings community together

Springfield is “always part of my heart,” said Springfield native Jay Griffin, who is “on (his) way to 80 years old.”. As part of his devotion to his hometown, Griffin long has been an integral part of the annual Stone Soul Festival that will take place Friday through Sunday, Sept. 2-4, at Springfield’s Blunt Park at 1780 Roosevelt Ave.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Central Football Preview: Star-studded Golden Eagles aiming for fourth straight state crown

Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. MassLive is gearing up for the fall season with a preview series highlighting every high school football team from Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire County. The series will run through the start of the season. Catch up on every preview with our Football Preview Headquarters.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize and 9 $100,000 prizes won Tuesday

Lottery players in Massachusetts won or claimed 10 tickets on Tuesday worth at least $100,000, with one of the players taking home a $1 million prize. The seven-figure winner bought their ticket in the “$5,000,000 100X Cashword 2021″ game from the Route 12 Variety convenience store in Oxford. The $100,000 prizes, meanwhile, were spread across the games “$15,000,000 Money Maker,” “Millions,” and “Mass Cash.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
