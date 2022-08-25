Every Must-See Fashion Moment From The 15th Annual ACM Honors
By Kelly Fisher
iHeartRadio
6 days ago
Country music’s biggest stars showed off their best looks in Downtown Nashville on Wednesday evening (August 24). The Academy of Country Music hosted the 15th Annual ACM Honors at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, recognizing the biggest artists, musicians and industry executives in the genre.
Among the most notable looks was Ballerini, who arrived at the event wearing Twain’s iconic gown from the 1999 GRAMMY Awards , where she won Best Female Country Vocal Performance and Best Country Song for “You’re Still the One,” according to the GRAMMY Museum. Twain, who loved Ballerini’s tribute (both her GRAMMY dress and “Man! I Feel Like A Woman” nod to kick off the show), arrived in a flowing black dress with leopard-print boots and a hat. She donned a stunning dress as she took the stage to receive her award later that evening. Lambert took the stage in a bright orange skirt and blazer as she accepted her rare award that evening. Wilson rocked her signature, ‘70s-inspired bell bottoms, Tiera Kennedy made her Ryman Auditorium debut in a shimmering gown, and pop-punk princess Lavigne “channeled” her inner Shania, to name a few.
The 15th Annual ACM Honors will make its return to television with debut on FOX, set to air on Tuesday, September 13 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET, according to an Academy of Country Music press release. See the best looks of the evening here:
