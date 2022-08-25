Every Must-See Fashion Moment From The 15th Annual ACM Honors

Photo: Getty Images

Country music’s biggest stars showed off their best looks in Downtown Nashville on Wednesday evening (August 24). The Academy of Country Music hosted the 15th Annual ACM Honors at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, recognizing the biggest artists, musicians and industry executives in the genre.

Honorees of the evening included include Miranda Lambert , HARDY , Morgan Wallen , Shania Twain , Chris Stapleton and many others who “have shaped Country Music in powerful ways and built phenomenal legacies…” Others took the legendary stage to perform, including Kelsea Ballerini , Dierks Bentley , Brooks & Dunn , The Warren Brothers , Dan + Shay , Jordan Davis , ERNEST , Vince Gill , HARDY , Wynonna Judd , Avril Lavigne , Little Big Town , Carly Pearce , Morgan Wallen , and Lainey Wilson .

Among the most notable looks was Ballerini, who arrived at the event wearing Twain’s iconic gown from the 1999 GRAMMY Awards , where she won Best Female Country Vocal Performance and Best Country Song for “You’re Still the One,” according to the GRAMMY Museum. Twain, who loved Ballerini’s tribute (both her GRAMMY dress and “Man! I Feel Like A Woman” nod to kick off the show), arrived in a flowing black dress with leopard-print boots and a hat. She donned a stunning dress as she took the stage to receive her award later that evening. Lambert took the stage in a bright orange skirt and blazer as she accepted her rare award that evening. Wilson rocked her signature, ‘70s-inspired bell bottoms, Tiera Kennedy made her Ryman Auditorium debut in a shimmering gown, and pop-punk princess Lavigne “channeled” her inner Shania, to name a few.

The 15th Annual ACM Honors will make its return to television with debut on FOX, set to air on Tuesday, September 13 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET, according to an Academy of Country Music press release. See the best looks of the evening here:

Shania Twain donned a flowing black dress with leopard-print boots and a hat as she arrived at the 15th Annual ACM Honors. Photo: Getty Images

Kelsea Ballerini paid tribute to country music queen Shania Twain, wearing the “Man! I Feel Like A Woman” artist’s stunning white gown from the 1999 GRAMMY Awards. Photo: Getty Images

Lainey Wilson wore her signature, ‘70s-inspired bell bottoms. Photo: Getty Images North America

Mickey Guyton wears a stunning black dress. Photo: Getty Images

HARDY arrives with Caleigh Ryan. Photo: Getty Images

Caitlyn Smith arrives at the 15th Annual ACM Honors in a stunning, eye-popping pink blazer over a classic black outfit. Photo: Getty Images

Country artist Jordan Davis and wife Kristen O'Connor arrive at the 15th Annual ACM Honors, where Davis presented awards and performed one of his latest hits, “What My World Spins Around.” Photo: Getty Images

Tiera Kennedy arrived in a stunning pink gown. Photo: Getty Images

Carly Pearce wore a flowing blue gown. The event marked Pearce’s second consecutive year hosting. The reigning ACM Female Artist of the Year also took the stage to perform her latest single, “What He Didn’t Do.” Photo: Getty Images

Little Big Town — L-R Phillip Sweet, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild, and Jimi Westbrook. The group performed a tribute to Miranda Lambert, who earned the rare Triple Crown Award (“by winning ACM New Female artist of the Year, Female Artist of the Year, & Entertainer of the Year!”). Photo: Getty Images

Dan + Shay delivered a stunning performance on the legendary stage. Photo: Getty Images

Beth Ditto wore a stunning, shimmering dress. The ‘Monarch’ actress introduced her co-star, country legend Trace Adkins to the stage. Photo: Getty Images

Avril Lavigne said she was “channeling her inner Shania Twain” when she arrived at the 15th Annual ACM Honors. The pop-punk icon presented Twain with an award and performed a tribute to her that evening. Photo: Getty Images

Miranda Lambert wore an eye-popping orange outfit as she arrived at the 15th Annual ACM Honors, where she received a rare achievement. Lambert, who is the most-awarded artist in ACM history with 35 wins, earned the Triple Crown Award (having won the ACM New Female Artist of the Year, Female Artist of the Year and Entertainer of the Year). Photo: Getty Images

HARDY arrives at the 15th Annual ACM Honors, where he received the ACM Songwriter of the Year award. HARDY was hailed an “exceptional writer, one of Country Music’s most distinctive and creative talents, who has co-penned 11 #1 singles since 2018.” Photo: Getty Images