ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

ERNEST Pens Tribute To Morgan Wallen Following His ACM Honors Award

By Kelly Fisher
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LFNmW_0hVEtEH600
Photo: Getty Images

ERNEST is still celebrating after he teamed up with HARDY to pay tribute to Morgan Wallen at the 15th Annual ACM Honors on Wednesday night (August 24). The Academy of Country Music hosted the event at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Wallen was the ACM Milestone Award honoree, celebrating an “outstanding” and record-breaking year, and “winning Album of the Year at [the ACM Awards], and selling over 800,000 tickets so far in 2022,” the academy previously announced. ERNEST and HARDY took the stage to perform some of Wallen’s biggest hits in his honor: “Sand In My Boots,” “Wasted On You” and “More Than My Hometown.”

“Last night was such privilege getting to honor our buddy [Morgan Wallen] or the Milestone award. A special night with special people…” ERNEST wrote in an Instagram caption as he celebrated his friend. “Mo, u deserve the world and have worked ur a** off to be here. The hard work is noticed by all and ur constantly raising the bar to heights that ain’t been touched… the standard is different these days… honored to call ya a friend.”

HARDY also received an award that night, becoming the ACM Songwriter of the Year. He was hailed an “exceptional writer, one of Country Music’s most distinctive and creative talents, who has co-penned 11 #1 singles since 2018.” Other honorees included Miranda Lambert , Shania Twain , Chris Stapleton and more. The 15th Annual ACM Honors will make its return to television with its debut on FOX, set to air on Tuesday, September 13 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET, according to the Academy of Country Music.

Wallen will be performing at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival this September, and fans can tune in and watch live via an exclusive stream each night on September 23rd and 24th on The CW app and CWTV.com . The CW Network will also broadcast a two-night television special this October. Additionally, the festival will be broadcast live for fans via iHeartRadio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets, and on the iHeartRadio app. Find available tickets .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

‘Elvis’ actress Shonka Dukureh’s cause of death revealed

“Elvis” actress and blues singer Shonka Dukureh died of “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.” According to documents obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, the coroner ruled her death as “natural.” The singer, who was just 44 years old at the time of her death, is survived by her two young kids. On July 21, Dukureh was found dead inside her bedroom in the Nashville apartment she shared with her two children. The Tennessean reported that Dukureh’s son, who is the oldest of her two kids, found her unresponsive before rushing to the home of a neighbor, who called 911 at approximately 9:30 a.m. A spokesperson for the...
NASHVILLE, TN
Us Weekly

Country Singer Luke Bell Dead at Age 32, One Week After He Went Missing in Arizona

Country singer and songwriter Luke Bell has died, just over one week after he disappeared during a trip to Arizona. He was 32. Bell’s friend and fellow musician, Matt Kinman, confirmed the tragic news to the Saving Country Music blog on Tuesday, August 39, just hours after new broke that the “Where Ya Been” singer had gone missing. According to the outlet, Bell — who had bipolar disorder — went missing in Tuscon, Arizona, on August 20, when he seemingly vanished while Kinman was grabbing something to eat. His body was discovered near his last known location nine days later.
ARIZONA STATE
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

173K+
Followers
20K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy