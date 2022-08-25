ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Twitter whistleblower: Congress wants to hear what Peiter Zatko has to say

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xnoR0_0hVEswdV00

Twitter is facing more allegations from a former employee 07:28

WASHINGTON - U.S. lawmakers are anxious to hear from Twitter's former security chief, who has alarmed Washington with allegations that the influential social network misled regulators about its cyber defenses and efforts to control fake accounts.

Leaders of several congressional panels are poring over the disclosures by respected cybersecurity expert Peiter Zatko , and calls on Capitol Hill for investigations are mounting. Zatko is due to testify next month at a Senate hearing.

In addition to informing Congress, Zatko filed a complaint last month with the Justice Department, the Federal Trade Commission and the Securities and Exchange Commission. Among Zatko's most serious accusations is that Twitter violated the terms of a 2011 FTC settlement by falsely claiming that it had put stronger measures in place to protect the security and privacy of its users.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., called on the FTC to investigate.

"These troubling disclosures paint the picture of a company that has consistently and repeatedly prioritized profits over the safety of its users and its responsibility to the public," Blumenthal wrote to FTC Chair Lina Khan.

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 22: Peiter Zatko, who is also known as Mudge, poses for a portrait on Monday August 22, 2022 in Washington, D.C. Zatko has filed a whistleblower complaint alleging security failures at Twitter, where he was head of security between 2020 and 2022. Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Twitter has said Zatko's complaint is "riddled with inconsistencies and inaccuracies and lacks important context."

Zatko also accused the San Francisco-based company of deceptions involving its handling of "spam," or fake, accounts, an allegation that is at the core of billionaire tycoon Elon Musk's attempt to back out of his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter.

The Senate Judiciary Committee announced Wednesday that Zatko will testify at a hearing on Sept. 13 - the same day Twitter's shareholders are scheduled to vote on the company's pending buyout by Musk. The Twitter board is recommending approval of the buyout.

A trial on Twitter's lawsuit against Musk to force him to go through with the acquisition is scheduled for October.

The Judiciary Committee's chairman, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and its senior Republican, Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said in a joint statement Wednesday that if Zatko's claims are accurate, "they may show dangerous data-privacy and security risks for Twitter users around the world."

They said the panel "will investigate this issue further with a full committee hearing ... and take further steps as needed to get to the bottom of these alarming allegations."

The SEC is questioning Twitter about how it counts fake accounts on its platform. In June, the securities regulators asked the company about its methodology for calculating the number of false or spam accounts and "the underlying judgments and assumptions used by management." The numbers are key to Twitter's business because it uses them to attract advertisers, whose payments make up a little more than 90% of its revenue.

Twitter, with an estimated 238 million daily active users, said last month that it removes 1 million spam accounts daily.

Senior members of the Senate Intelligence and Commerce committees, as well as the House Energy and Commerce panel, also have publicly signaled their engagement on the issue. The Senate Intelligence Committee is planning a meeting with Zatko to discuss his allegations, a spokeswoman said, adding, "We take this matter seriously."

With the midterm elections looming in early November, many lawmakers may wish to appear before TV cameras expressing concern about online privacy, an issue that resonates with consumers. That means camera lights glaring and outrage thundering from elected representatives as a lone whistleblower stands and takes the oath behind a table ringed by a photographers' mosh pit - a scene that would mirror former Facebook product manager Frances Haugen's testimony late last year.

"If Twitter whistleblower (and head of security) Peiter Zatko left you asking, 'How could it possibly be this bad???,' you're not alone," Haugen tweeted Thursday. "Twitter's problems aren't unique, and we should worry."

Haugen's far-reaching condemnation of Facebook and her allegation that it prioritized profits over safety of the platform were buttressed by a trove of internal Facebook documents. Zatko's complaint, by contrast, appears to stand alone, though there may be references to other documents in the unredacted version of the complaint. The Associated Press has been able to view only a redacted version.

Other possible witnesses at congressional hearings could include former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and current CEO Parag Agrawal.

Zatko's attorneys have said that in late 2021, after Twitter's board was given "whitewashed" information about security problems, Zatko escalated his concerns, "clashed" with Agrawal and board member Omid Kordestani, and was fired two weeks later.

The Twitter debacle has raised hopes among some lawmakers that it could give a boost to comprehensive data-privacy legislation, which has been stalled for years but recently cleared a key House committee - bringing it closer than ever to final passage. It has been held up in the Senate, however.

Rep. Frank Pallone, chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, and its senior Republican, Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, issued a joint statement saying the panel "is actively reviewing the Twitter whistleblower disclosure and assessing next steps."

"There are still a lot of unknowns and questions that need to be answered," they said. "Many of these allegations, if true, are alarming and reaffirm the need for Congress to pass comprehensive national consumer privacy legislation to protect Americans' online data."

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jim Jordan faces backlash over ‘real America’ tweet

An Ohio congressman caught the ire of left-leaning Twitter users on Monday after a seemingly-innocuous tweet about “working hard” and paying your bills.Maybe because the congressman in question is one of Donald Trump’s most vocal allies in the US House.Jim Jordan posted the tweet on Monday morning, writing that “In Real America, you work hard, pay your bills, and provide for your family. Isn’t that how it should be?”The otherwise unremarkable message was mocked by Democrats over the seeming hypocrisy of Mr Jordan’s belief in “working hard” given his support for Mr Trump, who has publicly used the bankruptcy...
OHIO STATE
The Associated Press

Republicans notably silent, split as Trump probe deepens

WASHINGTON (AP) — At first, Republicans were highly critical of the FBI search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, but as new details emerge about the more than 100 classified documents the former president haphazardly stashed at his private club Republicans have grown notably silent. The deepening investigation into Trump’s handling of sensitive government information has disclosed damaging and unsettling new details. With every court filing there is new information about the cache of documents the former president took with him from the White House and the potential national security concerns. While the unprecedented search has galvanized many Republicans to Trump’s defense, others in the party are unwilling to speak up, often wary of crossing him. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell declined to respond Wednesday when asked about the latest developments in the Justice Department’s probe. “I don’t have any observations about that,” McConnell told reporters in Kentucky.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
SheKnows

Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Blumenthal
Person
Frank Pallone
Person
Dick Durbin
Person
Jack Dorsey
Person
Peiter Zatko
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Chuck Grassley
Daily Mail

Jared Kushner has thyroid surgery: Trump's son-in-law goes under the knife at the Mayo Clinic after he revealing in his memoir that he had cancer at the White House

Donald Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner had surgery a second time late last week to treat an apparent recurrence of thyroid cancer, a person close to Kushner said on Tuesday. The news comes weeks after Kushner was spotted with wife Ivanka Trump in Rochester, Minnesota as they visited the Mayo Clinic for a check up on the status of his thyroid cancer.
POTUS
CBS San Francisco

"Limited set" of potentially privileged info found in Trump search, DOJ says

Washington — A "limited set" of material taken by the FBI in its search of former President Donald Trump's South Florida residence may contain information covered by attorney-client privilege, the Justice Department revealed in a court filing Monday.Federal prosecutors told U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon in the filing that a so-called Privilege Review Team, which is examining some of the documents seized from the former president to identify those that may contain privileged information, found "a limited set of materials that potentially contain attorney-client privileged information." The team has completed a review of the materials, the filing said.The team is...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Information Security#Capitol Hill#Senate#The Justice Department#Ftc Chair
CBS San Francisco

DOJ alleges "obstructive conduct" occurred at Mar-a-Lago

Washington — The Justice Department filed a 36-page response late Tuesday night to former President Donald Trump's request for a federal judge to appoint a third party to sift through the records seized at his Florida residence. The government alleges that "obstructive conduct" occurred at Mar-a-Lago after Trump's legal team allegedly tried to conceal or remove certain records from investigators in the months leading up to the Aug. 8 search.In the filing, federal prosecutors argued that Trump's request for a special master to review the records seized in the search "fails for multiple, independent reasons," and they accused the former...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS San Francisco

Gov. Newsom signs bill ensuring elections free of partisan interference

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) – In reaction to debate over the results of the 2020 Presidential Election, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill Tuesday that ensures the state's presidential electors cast ballots for candidates who win the popular vote.Senate Bill 103 removes the possibility of candidates manipulating the electoral college by requiring California's 55 electors to vote for the president as shown by the majority of voters in the state. If the elector cast their ballot for a candidate who did not win the state's popular vote, they would be immediately replaced by a new elector who would cast a ballot...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
70K+
Followers
25K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy