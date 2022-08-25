Sheriff and Commissioners with new vehicles

Related
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County Sheriff Vehicle Collides with Deer on US-23
Pickaway – a crash occured around 9 pm last night on US-23 when a Pickaway County sheriff patrol vehilce and a deer collided. Accoridng to the Pickaway County sheriff’s office the unit was heading Northbound on US-23 in the area of Deer creek when a six-point buck ran out of some tall growth and into the roadway. The deer ran into the path of the vehilce and struck the front right side of the vehicle disabling it.
Man dead, woman injured in Knox County crash
FREDERICKTOWN, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead and a woman is injured after a car crash Tuesday night in Knox County, per the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Authorities say that Timothy Moyer, 44, was driving a Honda Civic just after 9:30 p.m. on State Route 13 in Fredericktown with a 36-year-old woman in the […]
sciotopost.com
UPDATE: One Dead in Car into House Crash in Ross County
Chillicothe – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single vehicle fatal crash involving a pedestrian that occurred on Pleasant Valley Road approximately one tenth of a mile northwest of SR 104. On August 29, 2022, at approximately 6:20 P.M. a 2005 Cadillac CTS, driven by Jesse Garcilaso,...
sciotopost.com
UPDATE: Single Vehicle Rollover in Ross County
Chillicothe – At approximately 8:21 am, troopers from the Chillicothe Highway Patrol Post responded to the scene of a one vehicle injury crash on US 23 near milepost 17, Green Township, Ross County, Ohio. A 1994 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Theodore Stokes, age 64, from Chillicothe, Ohio was traveling...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chillicothe man dead after driver hits porch
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after an alleged drunk driver hit the porch of a house in Chillicothe Monday evening. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened at approximately 6:20 p.m. along Pleasant Valley Road near State Route 104. A 2005 Cadillac CTS, driven by a 35-year-old Chillicothe […]
Car crashes into home in central Ohio, killing man on porch
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A man sitting on his porch was killed Monday evening when a car driven by a suspected drunken driver crashed into the home, the State Highway Patrol says. Cody Jordan, 27, of Chillicothe, was taken to Adena Regional Medical Center after the crash but died of...
Authorities ID woman in wheelchair who died after being hit by vehicle in southwest Franklin County
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus woman died after her wheelchair was struck by a vehicle in southwest Franklin County Monday night. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened around 8:35 p.m. in the area of Harrisburg Pike just south of Brown Road in Franklin Township. Pamela Hurst,...
sciotopost.com
Structure Fire in Pickaway County
Pickaway – Fire department has been called to the scene of barn fire in New Holland around 9 am on Monday. According to early reports, the fire is at the 26900 block of Locus Grove Road in New Holland. Mutual aid was called in from Williamsport, Tanker, and Manpower...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pike County Murders: Jury officially seated for trial of a Wagner family member
WAVERLY — A jury has officially been seated in the first trial in the Pike County Murders case six years after eight members of the Rhoden family were killed, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati. It was a week-long process. The jury is comprised of nine women...
7 kids injured after two school buses crash on Ohio Interstate; Names revealed
On August 29, 2022, at approximately 2:22pm, The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a report of a crash involving a passenger vehicle, two school buses, and two vans on Interstate 70 near Saint Clairsville. A 2017 Subaru and a 2019 Freightliner school bus were traveling eastbound on Interstate 70 and stopped due to an […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Cocaine laced with fentanyl reported in Chillicothe area
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Cocaine mixed with the dangerous synthetic opioid fentanyl has been reported in the Chillicothe area. The alert came Monday evening through the SOAR “Overdose Surge and Deadly Batch” alert system. The SOAR Initiative (Safety, Outreach, Autonomy Respect) was originally founded by a group...
WSAZ
Driver seriously injured after hitting commercial vehicle on US 50
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man from Ross County was seriously injured Monday after an accident on US 50 near milepost 3 in Harrison Township. The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. when a man driving a Toyota Camry drove left of center, hitting a tractor-trailer head on, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WHIZ
Ohio Jobs and Family Services Update
ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Ohio Jobs and Family Services provided an update in a meeting at the Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce Tuesday morning. Along with the ODJFS director, members of the Zanesville and Muskingum County government discussed the labor market and unemployment numbers, among other things. Business and...
sciotopost.com
Man Charged with Trafficking Drugs after Hiding in Tarlton Gas Station Bathroom
Tarlton – Two men were charged and one man was arrested and taken to jail for trafficking and possession of Fentanyl. According to Pickaway County Sheriff’s office, on August 29, 2022, they were dispatched to 25 N Harrison Street within the village of Tarlton, Pickaway County in reference to a vehicle complaint. Dispatch said a gray Saturn SUV was all over the roadway and almost struck a vehicle head-on as it was driving on SR 159. The caller advised the vehicle then pulled into the Tarlton Market (25 N Harrison) and the driver exited the vehicle and walked into the store.
sciotopost.com
23-Year-Old Woman Indicted on Manslaughter Charges in Athens County
Athens – On January 31st, 2022, the Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Nurad Road, Athens for a report of an overdose. The victim, Paul R. Inman, age 23, was pronounced dead at the scene by Athens County EMS. Deputies collected physical evidence at the scene and conducted.
Shots fired after Columbus clerk refuses to sell man cigarette
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man accused of shooting at a cashier who refused to sell him a cigarette. On Saturday, an argument broke out after a cashier wouldn’t sell the armed suspect a single cigarette at an east side store on the 1200 block of Mount Vernon Avenue, according […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Two found dead inside a west side home in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio— Residents in Chillicothe noticed a large police presence on the city’s west side this afternoon. According to initial reports from dispatchers, detectives along with officers from the Chillicothe Police Department responded to the 600 block of Cedar Street after the discovery of two bodies inside a residence.
sciotopost.com
Hocking County – Man Threatens with Machete
Hocking County – A man was arrested after threatening with a very large sharp object. According to Hocking County sheriff’s office, on August 25, 2022, they responded to East Fork Road on a report of a male threatening another male with a machete. When they arrived the two...
Mail at Groveport post office stolen from drop boxes
GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — All the contents inside the mail drop boxes in front of the Groveport post office were stolen overnight Monday, according to Groveport police. Police say a suspect broke into the two outdoor mailboxes at the post office on Main Street and stole everything that was inside. Groveport PD mentioned a possible […]
WOUB
An attack on a Vinton County High School freshman leaves family with questions for the district
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WOUB) – A freshman at Vinton County High School was treated for a concussion and other minor injuries after an attack by a fellow student during lunch on the fifth day of classes, leaving her father with a lot of questions for the school administration. Aric...
Circleville Herald
Circleville, OH
108
Followers
202
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT
The Circleville Herald is a multimedia news organization with a community newspaper that publishes three days per week (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday) serving Pickaway County Ohio and the surrounding region. The Circleville Herald also produces the website, www.circlevilleherald.com. Established in 1817 as The Olive Branch, the Circleville Herald began publishing under its current name in 1832 as a weekly publication. Daily publishing began in 1894.https://www.circlevilleherald.com/
Comments / 1