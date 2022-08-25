Goals completed, Sheriff Hafey works to improve daily

CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew O. Hafey took office at the start of last year with several things he hoped to accomplish.

In an exclusive interview with the Circleville Herald, Hafey said he achieved many of those goals during the past 18 months as he discussed the future of the Sheriff’s Office for the remainder of his term and beyond.

“It’s been a huge learning curve over the last year and a half but it’s been wonderful,” Hafey said. “I couldn’t be more pleased. My staff is incredible and they’re the ones that keep me from going crazy. [Chief Deputy Jimmy Brown] keeps me on track with what I need to do and is my sounding board and voice of reason.”

Hafey highlighted some of the major accomplishments of the Sheriff’s Office since he won the popular vote in November 2020. Among them includes a clean jail report, improving training practices, restructuring the command structure and more.

Hafey talked about staffing and working to keep the Sheriff’s Office at or near full staff.

“Staffing is always a continuing issue because just as soon as we get fully staffed someone will leave to go do something else or join another agency,” he said. “I’ve been very blessed my lieutenants have done a great job of recruiting and getting people hired. People leaving is part of life, not just here but in the world in general.”

Hafey also talked about the Pickaway County Commissioners who approved new road patrol vehicles and an additional deputy, which will help maintain levels of service as the county grows, especially in the Teays Valley School District. Hafey said there were approximately 20 deputies on the road that split the three different shifts.

“When I graduated from Teays Valley, 30 years ago this year, it’s not the Teays Valley that I gradated from or that my mom graduated from,” he said. “People who even graduated 15 years ago, it’s not the same. The northern end of the county is growing so much and it seems like every time you drive up there, something new is under construction. It’s great for the growth of the county. We were fortunate to add the new deputy, not so much for the schools but to just help out around the county.”

Hafey also spoke about training his employees and how even if people leave it’s not a reason to not provide the best training while they’re employed.

“We’re sending our corrections officers to first line administration and our jail sergeants to jail administrator school, it’ll help them become more knowledgeable to run the facility,” he said. “Someday down the road if they want to step up into that role they can do that.”

Hafey said he couldn’t be more proud of what the jail staff accomplished with the perfect inspection earlier this year.

“I couldn’t be more proud of them if they were my own kids,” Hafey said. “Last year we had only five deficiencies and I told them it was a lot better but wanted it to be zero and to get it done so long as it was legal, ethical and moral and follows the bureau of adult standards. [The jail staff] made it happen. It’s amazing. All I did was tell them to get it done and if they needed money to let me know. They didn’t so they just went out and did it.”

Hafey spoke about the new cameras in the jail system across the county and other upgrades inside the jail

“The cameras at the jail are so good you can zoom in and read a magazine someone’s reading in the day room over their shoulder,” Hafey said. “It’s good that way if there’s an incident you know exactly what happened. We’ve also implemented some less lethal options in the jail. If someone didn’t want to play well with others, then it was going hands on with them and that was about it. We’ve implemented pepper ball, which is like paint ball but with pepper in them. You don’t even have to hit them with it, you hit the wall and it takes the fight out of them.”

Hafey talked about other tools and tactics.

“Our supervisors are now carrying tasers...it’s a great deterrents if you have someone whose not wanting to play well with others,” he said. “You put the dot on their chest and it takes the fight out of them. When people watch tasers, it seems more harsh than it is but it’s very safe even though it hurts like heck. I was actually tased in the academy.”

Hafey spoke about the body worn cameras that officers are now wearing and how they’ve made an impact almost immediately.

“I won’t say the big example, because we’ve had many, but the first one was an issue on Tenny Road at the Wagon Wheel Trailer Park where a guy pulled a gun on our deputies and everything was on camera,” he said. “The deputies did a great job and [the offender] walked away in handcuffs. The footage showed what the deputies did in response to his actions.

“Not that I think my deputies do anything wrong, but the cameras also make you think before you say something. Everyone gets heated in the moment. The dawn of the camera, even on cell phones, has changed things. The best thing I think it does is it exonerates a lot of officers. When someone files a complaint the first thing we do is pull the camera footage. When someone’s on the street and they want to run their mouth a little bit or puff their chest out, they can see the body camera and they’ll see they have evidence they’re in the wrong and they’ll tone it down a little bit.”

Hafey said the cameras can save money as they show what actually happened in events.

“It will save money if there’s a lawsuit and overtime for deputies,” he said. “If a person on the side of the road is drunk, have vomited on themselves and they can’t stand up or put three words together that doesn’t sound like they’re talking in cursive, the defense attorneys usually look at it and say they won’t fight it.”

Hafey said looking ahead, he wants to continue to build on the Sheriff’s Office successes but the majority of their major goals have been achieved.

“You can never be satisfied with what you’re doing, you always need to move forward,” Hafey said. “That’s what I want to keep doing, keep advancing the Sheriff’s Office forward and making it better everyday.”

Hafey shared as part of that ongoing mission to be better there’s going to be a construction project at the Sheriff’s Office to replace the sewer pipes underneath the Sheriff’s Office that are now 30 years old. Another aspect of moving forward is re-tasking the person who handles concealed carry permits to also look into grants for the Sheriff’s Office now that Ohio is a Constitutional Carry state and fewer permits are coming in.

“One of the grants we’re looking into will help upgrade a couple systems in the jail that are working now but when they break, with the supply chain issues and availability of parts, by using [the employee] we can hopefully get some money so the local taxpayers don’t have all of that burden,” he said. “We’re working to do more with less and provide the best service we can to the citizens.”