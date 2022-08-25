Read full article on original website
SVCOA announces funding opportunities for evidence-based community wellness initiatives
Vermont Business Magazine Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging today announced that it will be accepting applications from Bennington and Rutland county community organizations for grant funding available to support the provision of evidence-based health promotion and disease prevention programming to older Vermonters and caregivers in SVCOA’s service area. “Research...
Leffler: Academic medicine is essential to care in our state
By Dr Stephen Leffler, President and Chief Operating Officer, UVM Medical Center Vermont’s largest insurer, Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBSVT), recently submitted a letter to the Green Mountain Care Board questioning the value of The University of Vermont Medical Center (UVMMC), Vermont’s only academic medical center. BCBSVT said that the care we provide has too many “bells and whistles.”
VHCB expands supply of housing with 283 new and rehabilitated homes in 12 towns
$2.3M in State Funding Leverages $35.8M in Federal Funds. Vermont Business Magazine At meetings in May and June, the Vermont Housing & Conservation Board awarded funding to create and rehabilitate 283 new homes in 12 communities statewide. One fifth of these homes will serve households that have experienced homelessness. A total of $38,130,642 in state and federal funding commitments will result in new construction 249 rental homes, rehabilitation of 34 existing apartments and shelter beds, and accessibility modifications to homes statewide. VHCB awarded $2,315,331 in state funding, which will leverage $35,815,311 in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, the HOME Program, and the National Housing Trust Fund.
Feds approve expanded coverage in Vermont’s essential health benefits benchmark plan
New Plan Will Require Coverage of Most Hearing Aids Starting in 2024. Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott today announced that starting in 2024, individual and small group health plans will cover one set of prescription hearing aids every three years and annual exams. This week, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services approved expanded coverage in Vermont’s essential health benefit (EHB) for services including prescription hearing aids.
Vermont Ag Hall of Fame announces 2022 inductees
Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Agricultural Hall of Fame is excited to announce the 2022 inductees! Over the past 20 years, over 90 contributors of Vermont agricultural have been celebrated with the Vermont Agricultural Hall of Fame honor. This year the nominations were thoughtfully crafted making for competive choices. A celebratory luncheon is scheduled during the Champlain Valley Fair on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 12pm.
Reimbursement Available for Organic Certification Costs
Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food & Markets If you paid fees to receive USDA organic certification between October 1, 2021, and September 30, 2022, the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets has funding available to reimburse you. With funding assistance through the U.S. Department of Agriculture, certified organic producers...
Houghton rejoins KeyBank as regional cash management adviser
Eric Houghton has rejoined Burlington-based KeyBank(link is external) as regional cash management adviser for the bank's Vermont and Maine markets. He will partner with Key’s business banking teams to deliver customized cash management solutions to meet business clients’ cash flow needs. Houghton has more than 15 years of...
Del Trecco: Vermont hospitals made their cases for stabilization budgets
By Michael Del Trecco, Interim President and CEO, Vermont Assocation of Hospitals & Health Systems Hospitals have just finished two weeks and likely close to 50 hours of budget hearings before the Green Mountain Care Board (GMCB). This is an exhaustive, expensive and time-consuming effort, but it has allowed hospitals to share their thorough and candid assessment of where they stand. The financial outlook may be bleak, but the resolve, creativity and leadership exhibited in the face of great challenges was nothing short of inspiring.
Opinion: Vermont’s opportunity to ensure accessible electric vehicles – for consumers and climate
The following is a joint op-ed from Vermont Natural Resources Council, Vermont Conservation Voters, Vermont Businesses for Social Responsibility, Conservation Law Foundation, Vermont Chapter of the Sierra Club, and Vermont Public Interest Research Group. When it comes to getting where we all need to go – which often needs to...
Scott, Moore highlight water infrastructure investments in Royalton
Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott and Agency of Natural Resources Secretary Julie Moore today visited the Royalton Water Treatment Facility project and highlighted the substantial investments secured this year in water, sewer and stormwater infrastructure, and climate resiliency. More details can be found in the below transcript of Governor...
State to consider how to spend infrastructure funds
The Department of Public Service Announces a public hearing on distribution of federal “Grid Resilience” funding under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Department of Public Service (PSD) seeks feedback from stakeholders and ratepayers on the objectives and metrics by which the state should distribute federal funding provided under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA).
VHFA appoints Megan Roush as new director of development
Megan Roush of Northfield has been elevated from community development underwriter to director of development at the Vermont Housing Finance Agency(link is external). In her new role, Roush will manage the community development underwriter team, support new program development and serve as a main point of contact for Vermont developers applying for VHFA funding.
Vermont DOC reports death of incarcerated individual in Springfield
Cause to be determined in Sunday death at Southern State Correctional Facility. Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Department of Corrections is conducting internal administrative and medical reviews following the death of an incarcerated individual on Sunday. Ronald Roy, 71, of New Hampshire, was found unresponsive in the infirmary unit at...
Vermont Fish and Wildlife taps Stedman for director of Warden Service Division
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department(link is external) announced that Major Justin Stedman will succeed Colonel Jason Batchelder as director of the Warden Service Division. Stedman, an 18-year veteran of the Warden Service, will be promoted to colonel on Sept 24. “Leadership transitions can bring uncertainty in a law enforcement...
