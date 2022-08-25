Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Unsolved Mysteries Reopened A Closed CaseJeffery MacTopeka, KS
This Middle of Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of KansasTravel MavenKansas State
Five Seafood restaurants in Kansas have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensLeawood, KS
Historic Spooner Hall was the first library building built at the University of Kansas and the sixth building on campusCJ CoombsLawrence, KS
Related
WIBW
Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrating 25 years with cake giveaway Sept. 1
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday with a cake giveaway at all of its locations. On Thursday, September 1st, the first 250 guests at each bakery will receive a free Confetti Bundlet, which are the store’s individually packaged miniature Bundt cakes. Nothing Bundt...
WIBW
Fork in the Road: Jong’s Thai Kitchen brings family environment, cuisine to Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Pad Thai, Khao Man Gai and much more, Jong’s Thai Kitchen is bringing a full menu to Central Topeka. 13′s Bryan Grabauskas and Photojournalist Doug Brown headed to 12th and Western for this week’s Fork in the Road. Call it what you may,...
WIBW
Ukrainian family gives update on son attending Topeka Public Schools
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -“I’m grateful to a community that has helped us to be here and we are best to be in Topeka and we are blessed to be in this school,” said Valeriia Babiichuk, mother of a new USD 501 student. Babiichuk moved to America with...
WIBW
Signing Ceremony out at Fort Riley
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley hosted an Intergovernmental Support Agreement Signing Ceremony with USD 475 at Garrison Headquarters today. Fort Riley and USD 475 Geary County Schools partnered for the design-build agreement. This agreement allows Fort Riley to use the district contractors for capital improvement projects which will help Fort Riley complete projects faster and cheaper.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WIBW
Person enters Topeka middle school through unlatched door
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public School officials say an unidentified man gained access to Eisenhower Middle School early Tuesday morning through an unlatched door. Eisenhower Middle School Principal Scott Schwarz sent an email to parents after the incident. Schwarz said a staff member entered the school through a back entrance and did not properly pull the door shut. The person gained access a short time later, but Schwarz said they quickly exited the building after he was quickly viewed by school and police officials both in the building and on camera.
WIBW
UWGT’s Angel Romero appointed to Washburn University Board of Regents
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - United Way of Greater Topeka’s Angel Romero has been appointed to serve on the Washburn University Board of Regents. Washburn University says on Wednesday, Aug. 31, that Kansas Governor Laura Kelly appointed Angel Romero to its Board of Regents. It noted the appointment was effective this August.
WIBW
6 K-State students awarded with scholarships to study internationally
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Six students from Kansas State University will be given up to $5,000 to study abroad over the school year. Kansas State University says that six of its students have been awarded the prestigious Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship to study abroad. K-State noted that recipients include:
WIBW
Construction set to begin on final stretch of Shawnee Co. trail system
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Construction is set to begin on the final stretch of the trail system to connect Shawnee Co. parks. Shawnee County Parks + Recreation says the process to build the final 0.66 miles of trail to connect the trail system across the community is underway. It said a contract has been awarded to Kings Construction out of Oskaloosa to build a leg of the trail from SE 25th St. in Dornwood Park to SE 29th St.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIBW
Salute Our Heroes: Paraprofessional for 8 years finally gets her own classroom
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Lyndelle Anderson began as a paramedic, before moving to the field of education as a paraprofessional for eight years. Now, our hero has her own classroom at Whitson Elementary. Se thanks to a little inspiration in her life for the move. “I have a son, later on,...
WIBW
Washburn University names new dean of students to start in September
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University’s new dean of students will start her official duties in September as the new school year gets underway. Washburn University says Dr. Teresa L. Clounch has been named as the associate vice president of student life and dean of students. She will replace Dr. Joel Bluml who accepted a position as vice president for student engagement and athletics at the University of Providence in Montana.
WIBW
HHHS remains at capacity, adoption fees reduced for all animals
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Staff at Helping Hands Humane Society continue to deal with capacity issues and they need your help. Between rabbits, dogs and cats, staff at the shelter said they are at full capacity - and now they need adopters, volunteers and donations. HHHS said volunteers are critical...
WIBW
K-State football reveals new game day features for fans
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - With the kickoff to the 2022 College Football season just days away, K-State Athletics announced the completion of several improvements to Bill Snyder Family Stadium and previewed the numerous game day experiences fans will be able to enjoy. The official Wildcats team shop now has an...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIBW
Wabaunsee Co. voters approve $11 million for Mission Valley school projects
MISSION VALLEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Mission Valley School District will soon start work on two projects estimated at more than $11 million. Unofficial results tallied Tuesday show Wabaunsee County voters approved two bonds for USD 330, each passing with more than 700 votes. Records from the Wabaunsee Co. Clerk show Proposal 1 passed 869-271. Proposal 2 passed 766-369.
WIBW
New program to provide free child care, chances for children of USD 497 staff
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A new program will open in Lawrence Public Schools which will both provide child care for classified staff members and provide students with enrichment and educational opportunities. Lawrence Public Schools USD 497 says Superintendent Dr. Anthony Lewis announced that the district will use federal Elementary and...
WIBW
Fort Riley teacher awarded $95K after using student’s dead name
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A retired math teacher at Fort Riley Middle School has been awarded $95,000 from the school district after a settlement agreed that her First Amendment rights had been violated when she used a student’s dead name and was required to not tell their parents about their social transition.
WIBW
Kimball Avenue in Manhattan to reopen September 1
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kimball Avenue will be reopened to all four lanes of traffic between College Avenue and North Manhattan Avenue on Thursday, September 1. The project was part of the North Campus Corridor (NCC) plan which included a total of 13 phases. The two most recent phases were partially funded by $6.8 million in grants from the Kansas Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration.
WIBW
Manhattan woman hospitalized after punched, strangled, not allowed to call 911
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman was hospitalized after a man punched her, strangled her and would not let her call 911. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, officers were called to a home in Manhattan with reports of domestic battery.
WIBW
Pott. Co. authorities find missing man with dementia
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Pottawatomie Co. authorities found Ronald McCaffery. The Pott. Co. Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday evening Ronald McCaffery, 73, was found safe.
WIBW
RCPD on the hunt for stolen bicycle
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are on the hunt for a stolen bicycle. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, officers were called to the 1000 block of Bluemont Ave. with reports of theft. When officials arrived, they said...
WIBW
Manhattan motorcycle driver rushed to hospital after collision with curb
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan motorcycle driver was rushed to the hospital with head, wrist and collarbone injuries after he hit a curb on Tuesday afternoon. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, officers were called to the intersection of Hayes Dr. and McCall Rd. with reports of an injury accident.
Comments / 0