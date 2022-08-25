Read full article on original website
Related
Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning
A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
Steelers, Vikings Have Agreed To A Trade
The Pittsburgh Steelers have added to their offensive line depth with a trade on Tuesday afternoon. Pittsburgh sent a conditional 2025 seventh-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for veteran offensive lineman Jesse Davis. Davis had signed with the Vikings this offseason after spending five years with the Miami Dolphins.
Matthew Stafford weapon surprisingly gets boot as part of Rams 53-man roster cuts
The Los Angeles Rams have a plethora of targets for Matthew Stafford to throw to this upcoming season. With Allen Robinson joining Cooper Kupp as a free agent addition this offseason, it looks like the Rams offense is poised to be even better than it was last season. Unfortunately, it appears they may have released […] The post Matthew Stafford weapon surprisingly gets boot as part of Rams 53-man roster cuts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bengals Releasing Standout Wide Receiver Following Stellar Preseason
Cincinnati has to trim their roster down to 53 by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET
RELATED PEOPLE
Justin Fields sounds off on potential of a promising Bears WR ahead of 2022 season
The Chicago Bears’ preseason finale against the Cleveland Browns provided multiple players on the team with one final chance to prove to the coaching staff that they deserve a spot on the 53-man roster for this season. Among them, Bears wide receiver Dante Pettis made the most out of his snaps played in the contest. […] The post Justin Fields sounds off on potential of a promising Bears WR ahead of 2022 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Fans bummed after Jets cut preseason legend
Chris Streveler had an excellent preseason for the New York Jets, but that wasn’t enough for him to make the team’s roster following training camp. The Jets have plans to cut Streveler, who had been brilliant in the preseason. Streveler was competing at the quarterback position and passed for 277 yards, 5 touchdowns and 1 interception in three preseason games.
Former 1st Round Wide Receiver Cut On Monday
A former NFL Draft first round wide receiver pick has reportedly been cut. According to reports, the Jaguars have parted ways with former first round wide receiver Laquon Treadwell. Treadwell, who was drafted in the first round by the Minnesota Vikings, has failed to latch on with a team in...
Chicago Bears Roster Cuts Tracker: Veteran Guard Released
Tracking the roster cuts by the Bears, who must be down from to 53 players by the 3 p.m. deadline on Tuesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Raiders Send Three Players to IR, and Waive Two Ahead of Roster Cuts
The Las Vegas Raiders have started making roster moves ahead of Tuesday’s 53-man roster deadline.
Vikings running back drawing significant trade interest in contract year
The Minnesota Vikings, much like every other team in the NFL, are beginning the process of trimming their roster down to the 53 man limit. While releasing players is the easiest way to accomplish that, there are some players on their roster that could be trade candidates, and one of them is backup running back Alexander Mattison.
Round by Round Breakdown of the Fantasy League of Experts Draft
Michael Fabiano offers a rundown of his draft competing with other top analysts.
Vikings Sign Tay Gowan, Trishton Jackson, 11 Others to Practice Squad
The Vikings have added 13 players to their practice squad, leaving three spots open.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Resurgent Bears Defense Could Catch Big Break
A key 49ers player has a knee injury but a break like this might not be completely necessary for the resurgent Bears pass defense to succeed.
Diontae Johnson Suffers Injury in Steelers Final Preseason Game
The Pittsburgh Steelers star wideout left early in the final preseason game.
Deebo Samuel Injured the Back of his Knee
Samuel suffered this injury during Thursday's night game, and head coach Kyle Shanahan never mentioned anything about it.
Don’t Believe the Hype: Jonathan Taylor Still the No. 1 Fantasy Pick
Colts head coach Frank Reich hints they won’t overwork Taylor, but he’s still your most trusted RB1 option.
FOX Sports
NFL cutdown tracker: Logan Ryan among notable players released
The Miami Dolphins released running back Sony Michel in their first wave of roster cuts on Monday. Michel, a former first-round pick in 2018 out of Georgia, spent his first three years with the New England Patriots, where he racked up 2,292 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns in 38 games (28 starts).
Sporting News
Make the best start 'em, sit 'em decisions with RotoBaller's 'Who to Start?' lineup advice tool
Do you ever wish you had an on-call fantasy football expert giving you lineup advice -- breaking down rankings, highlighting sleepers, warning you of potential busts, and helping with your start ‘em, sit ‘em picks during the week? RotoBaller has the next-best thing with its game-changing "Who To Start?" tool -- an all-in-one cheat code that can help you assemble your best lineup each week.
FanBuzz
Atlanta, GA
23K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
FanBuzz is the digital sports publication where hometown pride takes center court through the latest news, heated debates, and glory day tributes. We cover trending stories from professional, college, and high school athletics to capture the core of our passionate and curious fandoms.https://fanbuzz.com/
Comments / 0