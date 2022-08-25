ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning

A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
NFL
The Spun

Steelers, Vikings Have Agreed To A Trade

The Pittsburgh Steelers have added to their offensive line depth with a trade on Tuesday afternoon. Pittsburgh sent a conditional 2025 seventh-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for veteran offensive lineman Jesse Davis. Davis had signed with the Vikings this offseason after spending five years with the Miami Dolphins.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Matthew Stafford weapon surprisingly gets boot as part of Rams 53-man roster cuts

The Los Angeles Rams have a plethora of targets for Matthew Stafford to throw to this upcoming season. With Allen Robinson joining Cooper Kupp as a free agent addition this offseason, it looks like the Rams offense is poised to be even better than it was last season. Unfortunately, it appears they may have released […] The post Matthew Stafford weapon surprisingly gets boot as part of Rams 53-man roster cuts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Berry
ClutchPoints

Justin Fields sounds off on potential of a promising Bears WR ahead of 2022 season

The Chicago Bears’ preseason finale against the Cleveland Browns provided multiple players on the team with one final chance to prove to the coaching staff that they deserve a spot on the 53-man roster for this season. Among them, Bears wide receiver Dante Pettis made the most out of his snaps played in the contest. […] The post Justin Fields sounds off on potential of a promising Bears WR ahead of 2022 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Fans bummed after Jets cut preseason legend

Chris Streveler had an excellent preseason for the New York Jets, but that wasn’t enough for him to make the team’s roster following training camp. The Jets have plans to cut Streveler, who had been brilliant in the preseason. Streveler was competing at the quarterback position and passed for 277 yards, 5 touchdowns and 1 interception in three preseason games.
NFL
The Spun

Former 1st Round Wide Receiver Cut On Monday

A former NFL Draft first round wide receiver pick has reportedly been cut. According to reports, the Jaguars have parted ways with former first round wide receiver Laquon Treadwell. Treadwell, who was drafted in the first round by the Minnesota Vikings, has failed to latch on with a team in...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Espn#Nbc Sports#Chase
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

NFL cutdown tracker: Logan Ryan among notable players released

The Miami Dolphins released running back Sony Michel in their first wave of roster cuts on Monday. Michel, a former first-round pick in 2018 out of Georgia, spent his first three years with the New England Patriots, where he racked up 2,292 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns in 38 games (28 starts).
NFL
Sporting News

Make the best start 'em, sit 'em decisions with RotoBaller's 'Who to Start?' lineup advice tool

Do you ever wish you had an on-call fantasy football expert giving you lineup advice -- breaking down rankings, highlighting sleepers, warning you of potential busts, and helping with your start ‘em, sit ‘em picks during the week? RotoBaller has the next-best thing with its game-changing "Who To Start?" tool -- an all-in-one cheat code that can help you assemble your best lineup each week.
SPORTS
FanBuzz

FanBuzz

Atlanta, GA
23K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FanBuzz is the digital sports publication where hometown pride takes center court through the latest news, heated debates, and glory day tributes. We cover trending stories from professional, college, and high school athletics to capture the core of our passionate and curious fandoms.

 https://fanbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy