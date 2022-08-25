Read full article on original website
Author John Green Brings Hope for Humanity to University of Mississippi Fall Convocation
New, transfer students also presented commemorative coin at event. Despite gloomy news on everything from climate change to the economy, bestselling author John Green told students in the University of Mississippi‘s first-year/transfer class that he remains hopeful about the future, encouraging them to help move mankind forward. Green spoke...
Pokemoto Opens in Oxford, Home of University of Mississippi
Pokemoto, Muscle Maker, Inc.’s (Nasdaq: GRIL) expanding Hawaiian poke bowl restaurant concept, today announced the grand opening of its first Mississippi franchise location in Oxford, Mississippi. The new location is 101 Merchants Drive, Oxford MS 38655. The opening marks the first of three previously inked franchise deals in the...
Oxford, Mississippi: Wednesday, August 31, 2022 Food & Drink Specials + Entertainment
(excludes freshly squeezed juices. Dine-in only.) 11 am–10 pm: dine-in, outdoor seating, delivery: Fetcht. Upstairs open from 4–10 pm. 2 pm–until: dine-in, delivery: Fetcht. 3 pm–1 am: dine-in, outdoor seating in the Sports Bar and Patio. Breakfast: 6:30 am–11 am; Lunch: 11 am–2 pm; Bar: 2...
Clarksdale Man Arrested for Shoplifting Oxford Business and then Re-Arrested Two Days Later for Burglary of Same Business on West Jackson Avenue
The suspects were already gone from the scene but they were quickly identified as Brandon Miller (42 of Clarksdale, Mississippi) and Stacy Murphree (44 of Clarksdale, Mississippi). Warrants for both were issued at that time. On July 29, 2022, OPD officers took a commercial burglary report from the same business...
New Esports Director Plans to Grow Ole Miss Program
Gaming allows John McDermott to pursue coaching interests, provide opportunities for students. The new director of Ole Miss Esports has big plans for the fall semester. John McDermott, who joined the University of Mississippi on August 15, plans to expand the program, recruit and develop student talent, and create opportunities for students to use their gaming interests in their chosen professional fields.
