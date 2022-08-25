Hypnotherapy is an evidence-based mind-body approach to overall health. "Do you promise you won't make me cluck like a chicken?" I asked the onscreen hypnotherapist, who's clad in a jacket and tie and looks more like an accountant than I thought a hypnotist would look. "I can only make you cluck like a chicken if you want to cluck like a chicken," he says, a touch of weariness in his voice as if he has heard this question a million times before, which I'm sure he has.

