CNET
Natural Sleep Aids: 6 Remedies for Better Rest Tonight
When you're having trouble sleeping at night, you might find yourself staring up at the ceiling for hours on end -- even after trying all the classic sleep tricks like reading a book instead of looking at your phone before bed. And when the morning comes, your mind and body will certainly feel the effects.
Fast Company
The kids are not okay: When back to school collides with a youth mental health crisis
Sixteen-year-old “Jeremy” is struggling. Prior to the pandemic he was an extroverted eighth grader with a friend group of 15 to 20 people and an almost perfect GPA. Then school shut down and he spent all of ninth grade at home. Jeremy is a hands-on learner and he found paying attention to a screen difficult. Gradually, he lost touch with most of his friends. Then his family was evicted and he spent a few weeks living in a hotel.
Psych Centra
What Are Physical Emotions?
We often think of emotions as non-material, but they are a whole body experience. Imagine you’re a cartoon artist trying to convey the emotion of shame in your character. How would you draw it? Perhaps you’d draw your character’s eyes looking down, his face red and flushed, and his whole body drooping.
MindBodyGreen
What's The Difference Between A Therapist & A Counselor?
When talking about therapy, the terms "counselor" and "therapist" are often used interchangeably to refer to mental health professionals. There are, however, a few key differences between counselors and therapists. Here's how to choose between the two and know whether you should work with a counselor vs. a therapist. In...
Medical News Today
What are the best medications to treat generalized anxiety disorder?
There is no best medication for generalized anxiety disorder (GAD). Doctors base treatment plans on factors such as the severity of symptoms and the person’s response to the recommended drugs. However, antidepressants are the first-line medications to treat GAD. What one person finds effective for GAD may not be...
Are Depression Naps Actually Good For You?
Daytime fatigue and sleepiness are very common symptoms of depression. But is taking a "depression nap" good for you or is it something that you should avoid?
Psych Centra
Can Adderall Help with Anxiety?
Adderall can help manage symptoms of ADHD but can make symptoms of anxiety worse in some cases. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a common neurodevelopment condition that affects how you think and behave. It’s not uncommon to experience symptoms of anxiety when you have ADHD. In fact, nearly half...
Medical News Today
Everything to know about medications for social anxiety
Social anxiety disorders and social phobia cause excessive fear and worry in social interactions that are usually not life threatening. Medications such as antianxiety drugs, antidepressants, and beta-blockers can help people manage the symptoms and prevent severe complications. Many people feel some level of anxiety in social situations. This is...
archyworldys.com
What are the sports exercises and housework that reduce the risk of dementia
For many years, medicine suspected that physical exercise might help protect against the development of dementia. However, although they had observed a general pattern of reduced risk, the studies on the subject were always small and questionable. These had little consensus and it was discussed what type of exercise was...
Natural Remedies For Anxiety That Actually Work, According To A Psychologist – Exclusive
Anxiety can be hard to handle, but medication isn't the only answer. Psychologist Kristen Farrell-Turner discusses natural remedies that actually work.
MedicalXpress
Study finds yoga helps men's mental health
A new study by Deakin University has found significant mental and physical health benefits for men who practice yoga, but the biggest hurdle for many is having the courage to join a class. Associate Professor Melissa O'Shea from Deakin's School of Psychology said yoga studios were often seen as women's...
Next Avenue
Hypnotherapy for Health and Happiness
Hypnotherapy is an evidence-based mind-body approach to overall health. "Do you promise you won't make me cluck like a chicken?" I asked the onscreen hypnotherapist, who's clad in a jacket and tie and looks more like an accountant than I thought a hypnotist would look. "I can only make you cluck like a chicken if you want to cluck like a chicken," he says, a touch of weariness in his voice as if he has heard this question a million times before, which I'm sure he has.
Medical News Today
How to safely medicate for anxiety alongside heart issues
Anxiety and heart issues may occur together due to the impact anxiety can have on the body. Certain lifestyle factors may increase the risk of heart issues, and chronic health conditions may also increase the risk of anxiety disorders. The link between the two conditions may mean people require treatment...
diabetesdaily.com
How to Get a Good Night’s Sleep with Diabetes
This content originally appeared on diaTribe. Republished with permission. Interrupted sleep can be a common annoyance when living with diabetes — whether you experience it yourself, or you’re a spouse or caregiver of someone who does. Find out more about how you can improve your sleep and manage these disruptions.
What are the best supplements for anxiety?
Supplements for anxiety are becoming increasingly popular, with research suggesting that they may help to reduce some of the symptoms experienced by people with anxiety disorders. Anxiety is a complex condition that often comes hand in hand with other mental health conditions, such as depression or PTSD. Often prescribed medications...
Lifehacker
How to Ease the Physical Symptoms of Grief
Losing a loved one is a devastating experience that can wreak havoc on your emotions. But the destruction that grief brings doesn’t stop there. Grief can also manifest itself physically in the body, through headaches, nausea, loss of appetite, and other discomforts. “Grief is defined as an extreme form...
momcollective.com
PreSchool Co-op: How to start one-it’s easier than you might think!
Have you ever felt like you don’t want to miss a single second of your child’s life but also like, whoa, Mama needs a minute alone? Enter Preschool Co-ops!. As a mom of four, I always want to be involved in what I can…but as a mom of four, I have four kids!
momcollective.com
Remember the New Kid
Back to school season is my favorite. I love the excitement of a new school year. Freshly sharpened pencils. The anticipation of new opportunities and new things to learn. Themed classrooms decorated by enthusiastic teachers. It’s the best!. As the parent of three military kiddos, every few years, my...
momcollective.com
The Strengths of Strong-Willed Children
Stubborn, difficult, spirited, limit tester, intense, inquisitive, in charge, passionate, the boss. All of these are words used to describe a strong-willed child. While all children have these tendencies or “moments”, a strong-willed child exhibits these characteristics more often than not. How Do I Describe my Children?. When...
