News Channel Nebraska
Jefferson County Commissioners discuss roads, schools, wind farms in in letter to public
As we enter Fall 2022, children returning to school, and harvest right around the corner, your Jefferson County Board of Commissioners is very engaged in serving the citizens of Jefferson County. The board is in the final phases of an intensive six-week budget review process and we are planning to conduct the budget hearing on September 13, 2022 at 9am in the commissioners’ room in the court house. This has been a challenging budget this year with the costs of labor, services, materials and equipment all significantly increasing. Our constant goal is to provide top quality service to our citizens in a fiscally prudent manner. We welcome and encourage our citizens to attend the meetings of the board. We meet every Tuesday at 9 a.m. in the courthouse except for the fifth Tuesday. The meetings are also available on zoom if you cannot attend, and we encourage you to contact us on issues that are important to you.
Merrick County first responders receive autism sensory kits
CENTRAL CITY, NE — First responders in Merrick County are now better equipped to encounter someone with autism. The Autism Action Partnership donated 16 sensory kits to the the county on Tuesday - one for every sheriff’s vehicle and ambulance. Education and Outreach Coordinator Wendy Andersen says the kits can help build a connection between authorities and an autistic person. They also help diffuse a stressful situation.
Overnight dispatch: hay fire, bridge accident
NEBRASKA CITY - Overnight emergency dispatch in Fremont County included a large hay bale fire south of Tabor and a truck hitting the Missouri River bridge at Nebraska City. Randolph and Thurman firefighters were called to the Madison farm where a fire was threatening 15 to 20 hay bales around 2:34 a.m.
Doane Engineering Program receives accreditation
CRETE, Neb. — Doane University’s Bachelor of Science in Engineering degree program has been accredited by the Engineering Accreditation Commission of ABET, the global accreditor of college and university programs in applied and natural science, computing, engineering and engineering technology. This accreditation also applies retroactive coverage to graduates...
Federal fugitive from Omaha fatally shot by police in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia are investigating the fatal police shooting of a federal fugitive. Virginia State Police said the shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. Monday in Albemarle County after a law enforcement task force located Andrew T. Ainsworth, 60, who was wanted for a federal probation violation.
NSEA pushing back against school choice
With largely conservative voices arguing to move money from public schools into private schools—AKA school choice— the teachers union is fighting back with a new ad campaign. The Nebraska State Education Association launching a series of videos promoting public school teachers influencing the lives of several Nebraskans. It’s...
Cameron the Capitol Cat to return home after being taken to Humane Society
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A popular cat that had gone missing from the Nebraska State Capitol has been located. According to social media accounts for Cameron the Capitol Cat, the well-recognized feline went missing from Capitol ground at approximately 8:00 p.m. Tuesday night. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that two women that had taken him mistook him for a stray.
Missing inmate arrested in Grand Island
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A missing Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) inmate was found and arrested on Tuesday. Officials said Torrien Harris was taken into custody by the Grand Island Police Department. She reportedly failed to return to CCC-L on July 18 from her job assignment in the community.
Deputy finds counterfeit bills
TECUMSEH – An Omaha woman was arrested in Johnson County after a sheriff’s deputy found $1,510 in counterfeit bills in her wallet. An arrest affidavit says Kari Bass, 32, was pulled over Aug. 18 on Highway 50 after leaving the Casey’s in Tecumseh. In addition to the counterfeit bills, the affidavit says the deputy found eight credit and debit cards that did not belong to Bass.
Beverly Dunn Whiteman
Beverly Dunn Whiteman, aged 76, died peacefully on July 22, 2022, at her Colorado home with her family by her side. Beverly was also a resident of Naples, Florida, and a former resident of Hastings, Nebraska, and Kearney, Nebraska. She was also a summer resident in Colorado at Heritage Engle Bend Golf Club.
Nebraska inmate captured in Las Vegas
LINCOLN - The Nebraska Department of Corrections reports the arrest of a man who disappeared from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln more than two years ago. Ronald Taylor was taken into custody Friday in Las Vegas. Taylor was serving a 24 to 54-year sentence on convictions including possession, escape...
UTV rolls near Copper Dollar Cove
PLATTSMOUTH - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports a UTV roll-over accident Sunday evening near the Copper Dollar Cove area south of Highway 66. A press release says 25-year-old Petra Luteran of Omaha and her passengers were traveling on 42nd Street when Luteran turned onto a gravel driveway, lost control and rolled.
Prosecutor moves to seal custody affidavit
PLATTSMOUTH – A Cass County judge has sealed the custody affidavit of an 18-year-old accused of the stabbing murder of 55-year-old Mary Blackwell. County prosecutor S. Colin Palm moved to seal the document saying its release to the public would jeopardize Jabari Parsons’ right to a fair trial.
Gage County authorities release identity of fatal fire victim
BEATRICE - A fire in a northern Gage County town killed a female occupant of the residence. Clatonia Fire and Rescue and the Gage County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a house fire at 10:33 PM Monday, on the corner of Jefferson St and N Oak St. The fire...
Four people arrested for meth, fentanyl after traffic stop
UTICA, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol said they arrested four people after finding over 100 lbs. in drugs during a traffic stop. NSP said the four people were arrested after troopers found more than 100 lbs. of suspected meth and 9 lbs. of suspected fentanyl Tuesday near Utica. Around...
Woman’s body discovered following Gage County house fire
CLATONIA, Neb. -- An investigation is underway after a woman's body was found inside a home that caught fire in southeast Nebraska. At least five volunteer fire departments were called to a home on the north side of Clatonia late Monday night. The Clatonia Fire Chief told our news partners...
Lincoln crash sends multiple to hospital
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A driver collided with a building after suffering a reported medical episode in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department sent police, along with Lincoln Fire and Rescue, to Costco, 1620 Pine Lake Road, for a report of a truck colliding with the building on Sunday around 2:30 p.m.
Summers jailed after Fulton Street search
FALLS CITY - Thomas Summers, 36, of Falls City was sentenced to 90 days in jail for attempted possession on May 15. Richardson County sheriff’s deputies arrested Summers while looking for a missing juvenile. The juvenile was found safe elsewhere, but deputies say they observed concentrated THC at the...
Kevin Miesbach, 60, of Waverly, formerly of Tecumseh
Kevin Dean Miesbach was born to Arlo and Irma (Neemann) Miesbach on January 19, 1962 in Humboldt, Nebraska. He was baptized at Luther Memorial Church in Syracuse and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Tecumseh, Nebraska. Kevin graduated from Tecumseh High School in 1980. He furthered his education at Southeast Community College in Milford, Nebraska receiving his associates degree in electronical engineering.
NU notes: Huskers’ Frost says he and new OC Mark Whipple on same page
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Embattled Nebraska coach Scott Frost said Tuesday there is no tension between him and new offensive coordinator Mark Whipple following the Cornhuskers’ season-opening loss to Northwestern in Ireland. Frost, 15-30 over five seasons, said in his remarks minutes after the 31-28 loss that the...
