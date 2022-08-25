As we enter Fall 2022, children returning to school, and harvest right around the corner, your Jefferson County Board of Commissioners is very engaged in serving the citizens of Jefferson County. The board is in the final phases of an intensive six-week budget review process and we are planning to conduct the budget hearing on September 13, 2022 at 9am in the commissioners’ room in the court house. This has been a challenging budget this year with the costs of labor, services, materials and equipment all significantly increasing. Our constant goal is to provide top quality service to our citizens in a fiscally prudent manner. We welcome and encourage our citizens to attend the meetings of the board. We meet every Tuesday at 9 a.m. in the courthouse except for the fifth Tuesday. The meetings are also available on zoom if you cannot attend, and we encourage you to contact us on issues that are important to you.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO