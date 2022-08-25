THE RiDE 7D is an Immersive, Interactive Motion Ride Experience. You will feel the thrill of an amusement-park ride and the excitement of a state-of-the-art laser blasting game all in one!

THE RiDE 7D is an 8 Passenger Simulator with 7 different themed rides listed under, “What Rides do you Offer?”

It’s all about the “7D” which stands for dimensions. 3D glasses make the content on the screen come to life while the other 4D’s are… Motion, Wind, Interactivity/Scoring and Special Effects.