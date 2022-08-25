Read full article on original website
Minnesota gas prices continue to fall, including in Alexandria
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota gas prices are continuing to fall. AAA spokesperson Meredith Mitts says pump prices are now about a $1 a gallon less in the state than they were when record high prices were set June 15th. Drivers were paying $4.75 a gallon then. Mitts says it’s good to see the prices coming down to a more reasonable level as the Labor Day holiday approaches and school starts back up. Regular unleaded is averaging $3.77 in Minnesota. GasBuddy.com reports the cheapest prices are in Buffalo at $3.13 and Hastings at $3.18.
Tornado reported in west central Minnesota Sunday evening
(Prinsburg, MN)--The National Weather Service says that severe weather made its way across parts of Minnesota on Sunday evening. A tornado was reported in the Prinsburg area in Kandiyohi County. Trained spotters reported the tornado on the ground west of the community. Meanwhile, large hail was reported in Cass County...
One person is injured in crash in Grant County over the weekend
(Grant County, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says that one person is injured following a crash in Grant County over the weekend. According to the report, the crash took place on westbound I-94 south of Ashby. A Honda Civic, driven by Liam Houde, 17, of Grand Forks, was traveling along I-94 when the vehicle went off the left side of the road and rolled. Houde was not injured.
Obituary- Paul C. Hedine, 62
Paul C. Hedine, 62 of Alexandria, died on Friday, August 26th. A celebration of life service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, September 10th at Lake Community Church in Alexandria. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, September 9th at the church and will continue one hour prior to...
Sauk Centre man dies as a result of farming accident
(Melrose Township, MN)--The Stearns County Sheriff's Office responded to a farming accident in a field near the intersection of 360th Avenue and County Road 17 in Melrose Township-- approximately 3 miles north of the City of Melrose. Upon arrival deputies learned that Eric Zirbes, 45, of Melrose, was operating a...
Woman avoids hitting deer but hits power pole near Sauk Centre
(Sauk Centre, MN)--The Stearns County Sheriff's Office received a call reporting a crash involving a car colliding with a power pole. The crash location was at 38212 County Road 185 in Sauk Centre Township, approximately 2.5 miles east of the City of Sauk Centre. Teresa Forcier, 37, of Sauk Centre,...
One person injured in crash near Brooten over the weekend
(Brooten, MN)--A man from west central has been injured in a two-vehicle crash over the weekend in Brooten. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call Saturday morning of a crash. Deputies reportedly responded to the crash at Roe Street and Eastern Avenue South in Brooten. Officials...
