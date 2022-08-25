(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota gas prices are continuing to fall. AAA spokesperson Meredith Mitts says pump prices are now about a $1 a gallon less in the state than they were when record high prices were set June 15th. Drivers were paying $4.75 a gallon then. Mitts says it’s good to see the prices coming down to a more reasonable level as the Labor Day holiday approaches and school starts back up. Regular unleaded is averaging $3.77 in Minnesota. GasBuddy.com reports the cheapest prices are in Buffalo at $3.13 and Hastings at $3.18.

ALEXANDRIA, MN ・ 11 HOURS AGO