abc57.com

Downtown Elkhart Merchant Alliance hosts clothing drive September 5-17

ELKHART, Ind. - The Downtown Elkhart Merchant Alliance is hosting the Downtown Elkhart Cares clothing drive from September 5 through 17 in support of residents re-entering the workforce. Event organizers are collecting new or gently used interview clothing, shoes, and jewelry during the drive. Community members can drop off donations...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Beautiful but breezy Wednesday; nice end to week

The pleasant weather continues this week. High temperatures warm just a few degrees each day now through Friday. This afternoon will be a little breezy again, with wind gusts up to 20 mph. Waves will once again be choppy, with a yellow flag at both Berrien and LaPorte County beaches. The flag is back to green starting Thursday.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Four Winds Field to host Recovery Night at the Ballpark

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Four Winds Field is partnering with Recover Michiana to host Recovery Night at the Ballpark on Thursday. Tickets are available online at https://givegrove.com/ballparkrecoverynight and all proceeds will benefit the Szweda Scholarship, a higher education scholarship for children of those who lost their battle with substance abuse.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Storms bent scoreboard to the ground at Rochester High School

Strong to severe storms moved through Michiana yesterday with some areas seeing significant damage, especially from straight line winds. This was the case at Rochester High School where the football field scoreboard - which is held up by steel posts - was bent over with the top of the board touching the ground.
ROCHESTER, IN
abc57.com

Citywide Classroom connects 4,200 South Bend students, expands to Mishawaka

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Citywide Classroom, an initiative that helps students and families in the South Bend Community School Corporation access the internet at home, has provided free, at-home internet connection to more than 4,200 students in the school corporation, initiative leaders announced on Wednesday. Citywide Classroom was launched...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Breezy Tuesday with sunny skies

Early this morning, the last of the rain moves out. There are some reports of flooded roads, so remember not to drive through any standing water. There also could be tree limbs still down on roads, which could be difficult to see while still dark. Clouds clear today and we'll...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Monday's storm brings destruction in Dowagiac

DOWAGIAC, Mich. -- Monday's storm leaves Dowagiac streets covered in debris, power lines broken, and trees ripped from the ground. Neighbors near Parsonage Street and West Telegraph Street say anyone with ADP power nearby suffered an outage. On Telegraph Street and Hamilton Street, a porch is destroyed from a fallen...
DOWAGIAC, MI
abc57.com

Benton Harbor water distribution sites for August 30 - September 6

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- Free bottled water is being provided by the state as residents are encouraged to use bottled water for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, rinsing foods, and mixing powdered baby formula. Homebound residents without transportation can contact 211, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
abc57.com

Five Star Golf Open held Monday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The Five Star Golf Open was held at the South Bend Country Club Monday morning. Former Notre Dame basketball star LaPhonso Ellis and freshman basketball commit Marcus Burton Jr were featured guests. Burton shared his story as a Five Star Life student in high school. He's...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Leaders at Niles Community Schools discuss 2022-2023 school year

NILES, Mich.,-- Many districts in Michiana start school Monday, including Niles Community Schools. Hear from Niles Community Schools superintendent, Dr. Dan Applegate; Niles High School New Tech Director, Jerry Holtgren and Niles High School principal, Michelle Asmus. Topics discussed include academic goals, safety measures, pandemic ease, involvement and more.
NILES, MI
abc57.com

Lifeguards rescue 6-year-old at Washington Park

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - Washington Park lifeguards rescued a 6-year-old girl who was actively drowning on Sunday, according to the Michigan City Fire Department. At 2:30 p.m., lifeguards noticed a young girl on an inflatable being pushed out by wind. A lifeguard began swimming out to help her. Just before...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN

