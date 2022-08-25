Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
abc57.com
Businesses and organizations needed for annual Cops & Goblins event at Four Winds Field
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The Cops & Goblins annual Halloween treat night has been scheduled for October 24. The hosts, the South Bend Police Department and the South Bend Cubs, are looking for businesses and organizations who would like to participate. Businesses and organizations can have a table at the...
abc57.com
Elkhart County Parks offering a bike hike along the Pumpkin-Vine Nature Trail
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- On Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. bikers can join a naturalist for a 10-mile ride through the countryside. The event will begin at Abshire Park in Goshen. All bikers must bring their own bike, gear and water. To register or for more information, visit...
abc57.com
Winners: Renaissance Festival VIP experience
Five winners received a VIP experience for four people including tickets to the Michiana Renaissance Festival, four t-shirts, and four pins.
abc57.com
Goshen's VolksFest First Fridays event to bring in classic cars, electric vehicles on Friday
GOSHEN, Ind. - Goshen's September First Fridays event, VolksFest, brings a lineup of classic cars, electric vehicles, and more to downtown on September 2. From 5 to 9 p.m., guests can enjoy live music, food and drinks, shopping, and a showcase of cars. Porches, VWs, and electric vehicles will be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc57.com
Downtown Elkhart Merchant Alliance hosts clothing drive September 5-17
ELKHART, Ind. - The Downtown Elkhart Merchant Alliance is hosting the Downtown Elkhart Cares clothing drive from September 5 through 17 in support of residents re-entering the workforce. Event organizers are collecting new or gently used interview clothing, shoes, and jewelry during the drive. Community members can drop off donations...
abc57.com
Beautiful but breezy Wednesday; nice end to week
The pleasant weather continues this week. High temperatures warm just a few degrees each day now through Friday. This afternoon will be a little breezy again, with wind gusts up to 20 mph. Waves will once again be choppy, with a yellow flag at both Berrien and LaPorte County beaches. The flag is back to green starting Thursday.
abc57.com
Four Winds Field to host Recovery Night at the Ballpark
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Four Winds Field is partnering with Recover Michiana to host Recovery Night at the Ballpark on Thursday. Tickets are available online at https://givegrove.com/ballparkrecoverynight and all proceeds will benefit the Szweda Scholarship, a higher education scholarship for children of those who lost their battle with substance abuse.
abc57.com
Storms bent scoreboard to the ground at Rochester High School
Strong to severe storms moved through Michiana yesterday with some areas seeing significant damage, especially from straight line winds. This was the case at Rochester High School where the football field scoreboard - which is held up by steel posts - was bent over with the top of the board touching the ground.
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc57.com
Citywide Classroom connects 4,200 South Bend students, expands to Mishawaka
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Citywide Classroom, an initiative that helps students and families in the South Bend Community School Corporation access the internet at home, has provided free, at-home internet connection to more than 4,200 students in the school corporation, initiative leaders announced on Wednesday. Citywide Classroom was launched...
abc57.com
Breezy Tuesday with sunny skies
Early this morning, the last of the rain moves out. There are some reports of flooded roads, so remember not to drive through any standing water. There also could be tree limbs still down on roads, which could be difficult to see while still dark. Clouds clear today and we'll...
abc57.com
Monday's storm brings destruction in Dowagiac
DOWAGIAC, Mich. -- Monday's storm leaves Dowagiac streets covered in debris, power lines broken, and trees ripped from the ground. Neighbors near Parsonage Street and West Telegraph Street say anyone with ADP power nearby suffered an outage. On Telegraph Street and Hamilton Street, a porch is destroyed from a fallen...
abc57.com
Benton Harbor water distribution sites for August 30 - September 6
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- Free bottled water is being provided by the state as residents are encouraged to use bottled water for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, rinsing foods, and mixing powdered baby formula. Homebound residents without transportation can contact 211, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc57.com
Recover Michiana to host candlelight vigil for International Overdose Awareness Day
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- As a part International Overdose Awareness Day, Recover Michiana will be holding a candlelight vigil on Wednesday. The vigil will take place on the steps of the St. Joseph County Courthouse facing Lafayette Boulevard at 7 p.m. Organizers intend to honor those lost to overdoses with...
abc57.com
Not everyone is too cool for school - some Michigan schools don't have A/C
Welcome back to school Southwest Michigan! Many students in Berrien, Cass, and St Joseph Counties will be returning to the classroom after the summer break - but some may find it difficult to stay cool for school. While some Michigan schools have installed some form of air conditioning, others have...
abc57.com
Olivet A.M.E. Church celebrates 150 years of deep-rooted service in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- A local congregation celebrated their 150th anniversary over the weekend. The Olivet A.M.E. Church in South Bend is aiming to be nationally recognized as a historic place because of its longevity and deep heritage. “They’ve really been leaders in the black community and the cultural aspects...
abc57.com
Five Star Golf Open held Monday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The Five Star Golf Open was held at the South Bend Country Club Monday morning. Former Notre Dame basketball star LaPhonso Ellis and freshman basketball commit Marcus Burton Jr were featured guests. Burton shared his story as a Five Star Life student in high school. He's...
abc57.com
Leaders at Niles Community Schools discuss 2022-2023 school year
NILES, Mich.,-- Many districts in Michiana start school Monday, including Niles Community Schools. Hear from Niles Community Schools superintendent, Dr. Dan Applegate; Niles High School New Tech Director, Jerry Holtgren and Niles High School principal, Michelle Asmus. Topics discussed include academic goals, safety measures, pandemic ease, involvement and more.
abc57.com
Lifeguards rescue 6-year-old at Washington Park
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - Washington Park lifeguards rescued a 6-year-old girl who was actively drowning on Sunday, according to the Michigan City Fire Department. At 2:30 p.m., lifeguards noticed a young girl on an inflatable being pushed out by wind. A lifeguard began swimming out to help her. Just before...
abc57.com
Benton Harbor Area Schools start new year with interim superintendent
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- Benton Harbor Area Schools started school Monday morning, a week earlier than the traditional start. It's part of a plan to put all the districts in the county on the same calendar. BHAS started the school year with an Interim Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Butts. “It’s been...
Comments / 0