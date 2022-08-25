Read full article on original website
Watch Tesla Model 3 get backed over and crushed by American school bus
What do you do when you're sitting behind a school bus in your Tesla and the bus driver suddenly proceeds to back up? If you can't quickly move out of the way or somehow alert the driver, your car is likely to get damaged, and that's precisely what happened here. In fact, this bus ended up backing right up over the front of the Tesla Model 3.
UK: A80 Supra vs GT-R R34 drag race proves more power doesn't always win
Oftentimes when talking about drag races, power and weight are taken into prime consideration. If a more powerful and lighter car faces a heavier, tad less powerful contender, it's almost always that the former would win. That isn't always the case, of course. Take this matchup, for example, courtesy of...
Unstoppable Paramount Marauder Now Stronger Than Ever
If you think you're invincible behind the wheel of your Mercedes-Benz G-Class, you're simply mistaken. While the German giant is one of the toughest road cars money can buy, several armoring experts will build you something even tougher than the Austrian-built brute. South Africa's Paramount Group has recently revealed the...
What's it like to build a LEGO Technic BMW M 1000 RR model?
Back in December, 2021, we first told you about the LEGO Technic BMW M 1000 RR kit. While it’s not the first time that the Danish toymaker beloved by children of all ages around the world has teamed up with an OEM, it’s the largest (and arguably most involved) kit they’ve assembled yet.
Hamilton facing F1 power unit grid penalty after Spa collision
The power unit used by Lewis Hamilton in Formula 1's Belgian Grand Prix has been returned to Mercedes' powertrains base in Brixworth for inspection following his collision with Fernando Alonso. If it has been damaged too much to be used again, the seven-time world champion will have to take a...
1966 Oldsmobile Toronado Is Our Bring a Trailer Auction Pick of the Day
• This 1966 Oldsmobile Toronado is currently up for auction on Bring a Trailer. • The 1966 model year was the first for the massive front-wheel-drive coupe. • The no-reserve auction ends August 30. In the mid-1960s, General Motors was a market-dominating colossus, and its industry-leading design department was arguably...
Acura Will 'Bypass Hybrids Altogether' as Part of Honda's Electrification Plans
Honda is making a big push into hybrids, with the company set to launch electrified versions of the new Accord, Civic and CR-V in the next couple of years. But will this technology also extend to Honda's luxury division, Acura? According to Dave Gardner, the company's executive vice president of business and sales, the answer is no.
Updated Tesla Semi photos show the truck in more detail
Elon Musk revealed earlier this month that deliveries of the long range version of the Tesla Semi would begin by the end of 2022, some three years later than originally announced (and five years after the original concept was shown). Tesla also just updated all the photos on the official Semi page, further hinting that the manufacturer is on-course its plan to deliver trucks this year.
Lighting’s Tachyon Nb looks to set electric land speed record
In an effort to break the electric motorcycle land speed record, Lightning Motorcycles has launched the Tachyon Nb, a modified, streamlined version of the Strike electric sportbike that aims to go at speeds of over 250 miles per hour. With this project, the Tachyon Nb could very well prove that the future of electric transportation need not be relegated to appliance-like commuter scooters.
The Flying Hovercraft that makes 70 mph will blow your mind
We were waiting for flying cars but got a flying hovercraft instead. There have been aircraft that can land on water for many years. Meet Hammacher Schlemmer's "Flying Hovercraft," which can fly over both land and water. The company claims that the Flying Hovercraft, which has a futuristic design, has...
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N rendering imagines a high-performance beauty in blue
The past several months have seen no shortage of spy shots showing the new Hyundai Ioniq 5 N. We know the high-performance EV is coming, and we’ve got a pretty good idea of when it’ll arrive. What we can’t be totally certain of is how the Ioniq 5 N will look. Well, enter Motor1.com’s trusty renderists, who have taken our extensive gallery of spy shots and imagined what Hyundai N’s fourth model will look like.
The Caviar Thunderball is a golden electric scooter that costs £42,000
With the unique golden scooter known as Thunderball, the global brand of high-end cellphones and accessories Caviar is extending its line of luxury gadgets. As a token of appreciation for paying a whooping $49,000 (approx. £42,000) on an electric scooter, everyone who purchases Thunderball will get a brand-new iPhone 14. Wait, what—$49,000 for an electric scooter?
Some Cool Cars Sold For Less Than $10,000 at Monterey Car Week
The 2022 Monterey Car Week came through with some unexpected heroes. The post Some Cool Cars Sold For Less Than $10,000 at Monterey Car Week appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ford, Next Level Racing create Ford GT-branded sim racing cockpit
Video games can only recreate a portion of the driving experience. Yes, it's fun to pilot million-dollar supercars around the world's most famous race tracks, even thrilling at times, but doing it with your feet up and a bowl of chips next to you on the couch kind of feels like cheating. Racing seats and cockpit setups take the experience to the next level, and a new setup from Next Level Racing brings a bit of the Ford GT into the gaming room.
UK: 1914 Model T motorhome caravan could be the world's oldest motorhome
Right now, somewhere in the world, a motorhome manufacturer is placing an order for a new 2022 Ford Transit chassis cab. It will serve as the foundation for a brand new motorhome, and you know what? Things weren't so different over 100 years ago when this 1914 Ford Model T Motor Caravan was built. Well, perhaps it's a little different.
Red Bull: Eau Rouge F1 compromises, not lightweight chassis, behind Spa form
Red Bull thinks ride height compromises all teams were forced to make because of Eau Rouge were behind Max Verstappen’s dominance of Formula 1’s Belgian Grand Prix weekend. The world champion was in a class of his own at Spa-Francorchamps as he was fastest in qualifying and then...
Watch Guy Martin slide a chopper around a dirt track at DirtQuake
Motorcycle racing is brilliant, but sometimes it can take itself too seriously. The higher the stakes get, it seems, the more stressful and the less fun it can become. That’s where something like the UK’s DirtQuake festival comes in, where everyone who shows up is welcome to “run whatcha brung” in a number of classes, no matter what it is. Add in Guy Martin flogging his Krazy Horse chopper around a flat track, and a good time is practically guaranteed.
Honda N-One Style + Urban Special Edition With Faux Wood Dashboard
The Honda N-One is a cute, retro-styled Kei-class car available in Japan. The design specifically evokes N360 – the brand's first passenger car. A new Style + Urban special edition adds some luxury and sophistication to the little machine. On the outside, the Style + Urban edition has a...
Canada’s New All-Electric Train-Plane Hybrid Travels Faster Than a Jet
Canadians will soon have a zippy new way to get around—if TransPod has anything to say about it, that is. The Canadian start-up recently unveiled a hybrid between an aircraft and a train that it claims will transform travel in the Great White North. The fully electric FluxJet will be able to soar at more than 621 mph sans emissions. For comparison, that’s a little quicker than the average private jet or about three times faster than a high-speed train. The plane without wings, as the company calls it, is based on a new field of physics called “veillance flux” and features...
Mazda’s Last-Place Score On New Ranking Reveals Brand’s Last Challenge
Mazda just came in last in a customer survey related to technology. Here’s why this may be a needed wake-up call for Mazda. In J.D. Power’s latest technology satisfaction study, the 2022 U.S. Tech Experience Index (TXI) Study, Mazda ranked last among all brands. We normally list Mazda among the premium brands at Torque News, but in this case, it would not have helped but hurt Mazda. Premium brands scored the highest.
