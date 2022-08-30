Fresh faces on Main Street: D.O.G. and Refuge Taproom now open in Victor

Separated by less than a city block, two new businesses threw open their doors on a recent Friday on Victor’s main drag: D.O.G., the beloved Jackson grab-and-go institution, and Refuge Taproom, a cozy spot to sip a beer.

D.O.G. has a long history in Jackson, Wyoming; the name, Down On Glen, refers to the eatery’s first location on Glenwood Street. D.O.G. West operated in Wilson for around a decade before being replaced by Rations inside Base Camp at the base of Teton Pass. Now D.O.G. (even more) West has opened in the Evergreen Mobil gas station in downtown Victor, taking the place of the on-again-off-again Subway franchise that struggled with staffing and ownership through the years.

Open at 6:30 a.m. to cater to commuters, D.O.G. is best known for its convenient breakfast burritos, but also serves up a mean Philly cheesesteak and burger at lunchtime.

Owner Tracy Long could not be reached in time for an interview, but plenty of customers in line for a burger on opening day expressed excitement at the new food option.

Just down the street, patrons flocked to the newly opened Refuge Taproom.

Brian Mulvihill, husband of professional skier and coach Crystal Wright, started homebrewing before he was of legal age to purchase beer. He said he’s always been fascinated by the process and entranced by the many styles and flavors of beer. While he considered going to brewing school, he ended up seeking a degree in psychology and has since held the usual assortment of Jackson jobs, including videographer, guide and trainer.

Since he and Wright moved over the pass to Idaho’s Teton Valley four years ago, he’s been helping out as she launched her new gym, Wright Training in Victor. But he had long dreamed of opening a small tapas bar or taproom where locals and visitors could have a pint of something interesting and enjoy a moment of respite. He decided to call the spot Refuge Taproom, harkening back to his travels through mountain huts in the Alps.

Refuge shares a wall with Mountain Standard Realty, on the northeast corner of the intersection of Main and Center; the former tenant of the space, Wispy Gypsy Salon, has moved across the street into the Crossroads Building.

Mulvihill said he wants to keep a simple, rotating tap list that highlights a range of beers, from European classics to regional stand-outs, as well as libations brewed in the Tetons. The line-up includes some packaged beer available to take home, and for oenophiles, Refuge has a small but thoughtfully curated wine list. Because the taproom primarily serves alcohol, state law does not allow patrons under the age of 21. While Mulvihill plans to bring in some locally made snacks and charcuterie, customers are more than welcome to bring in their own food from one of the many restaurants nearby.

“When we moved here, I wanted to open a nice tavern or a good local bar, a small cozy space that felt like part of the community,” Mulvihill said. “This feels like a great way to get involved.”