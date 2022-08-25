Read full article on original website
The Nike Air Foamposite One “Metallic Red” To Return Summer 2023
With the recent resurgence in popularity of some of Nike Basketball’s most beloved silhouettes, some netizens have taken to social media to demand the Swoosh “bring back Foams.” And while this year’s summer isn’t over yet, rumors that styles like the Nike Air Foamposite One “Metallic Red” will return in 2023 have surfaced.
A Luminous “Aqua” Fills The Nike Blazer Mid’s Jumbo Swoosh
Overgrown Swooshes have quickly become a staple for select lifestyle models by way of Nike’s NSW wing, with the Nike Blazer model perfectly housing the enlarged logo wrapped around the medial side of its upper. The boastful offering creates an ideal scenario for the full spectrum of the color palette to run wild. Yet for its latest proposition, the Blazer Mid Jumbo is assembling a trio of shades for a cool weather outfit.
Black And Grey Dress This Newly-Revealed Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT
Much less divisive relative to the AJ1 Mid, the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT has appeared in a number of attractive releases since the start of the Summer. And as we embark on Fall/Winter, the silhouette is to receive yet another batch of releases, which is to include this simple, black-on-grey pair.
Where To Buy The adidas Yeezy Boost 350 v2 “Slate”
Over the course of the past year, we’ve witnessed the appearance of many a Yeezy Boost 350 v2 colorway. And one of the brand’s earliest reveals, the “Slate,” is finally up to bat, hitting retailers as well as adidas.com/Yeezy this Saturday, September 3rd. Unsurprising in its...
“Barcelona” Patterns Return To The Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT
While the heralded Air Jordan 1 continues to provide inspiration for modernized constructions of Jordan Brand’s debut silhouette, Jumpman has continued to toy with the inclusion of its contemporary cushioning systems for the latest offering of the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT in a reminiscent textile. Inspired by the...
Serena Williams To Wear Diamond Encrusted Nike Shoes For Her Final US Open
Serena Williams has already gone down in history. And as she searches for her 24th Grand Slam title in what she’s expressed will be her last run of the US Open, the 40-year-old is poised to go out in style. Recently, Williams and her Swoosh family unveiled the apparel...
The Nike Air Max Plus Adds To Its Collection Of The Spirograph Pattern
Continuing to build out its already boastful roster of offerings, Sean McDowell’s 1998 design is reengaging with titular textures as seen on the latest Nike Air Max Plus. Eerily reminiscent of the two-tone fur of Sully from Monster’s Inc, the entirety of the mesh upper is treated with teal, violet and black colored spirograph pattern cascading across the entirety of the knit construction. The blue and purple pairing is further expressed in the glossy Swooshes, tongue tag and gradient shaded mid-foot shank with the lighter hue accenting as a trim. The remainder of the model including the tongue, laces, midsole and leather overlays opts for a clad black majority while hints of plum trace portions of the tread underfoot.
Air Jordan Retro Summer 2023 Preview
Although 2022 still has four months left (and dozens of sneaker releases scheduled), several Air Jordan retros for Summer 2023 have entered the rumor mill. Nostalgia sells and pairs like the Air Jordan 4 “Thunder” from 2006 are proof given that their rumored return after an 11-year-break has already led some netizens to express their need for the shoes on social media. Previously-seen color palettes also emerged as part of the anticipated lineup, which has been leaked by reliable source @zSneakerHeadz via YouTube: “White Infrared” takes over the Air Jordan 7; a “Toro Bravo” arrangement emboldens the Air Jordan 6; and the Air Jordan 13 is set to indulge in a “Black Flint” update to its beloved “Flint” look.
The Nike Air Force 1 Mid React Returns With Purple Accents
The Nike Air Force 1 Mid has taken the last eight months as an opportunity to return in some old school styles. For the remaining months in 2022, the silhouette is taking a break from the familiar to take on new looks like a recently-surfaced option featuring Nike React foam.
The Nike Kobe 6 Prelude Is Rumored To Release Again
With the Kobe Bryant estate officially renewing its partnership with Nike, fans of the Black Mamba should be excited for what’s to come for the future of the Nike Kobe line. The revitalized union kicked things off with the release of the Kobe 6 “Mambacita” , in which proceeds of the sale went straight to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation.
Where To Buy The Nike Dunk Low “Lottery”
If you’ve only gotten into sneakers over the last three years, securing pairs at retail may seem luckier than winning the lottery. The Swoosh is seemingly playing into this common frustration with the release of the Nike Dunk Low “Lottery” duo. At quick glance, the upcoming two...
The Grinch Aesthetic Continues To The Nike Blue Ribbon SB
While we’re still four months out from hanging lights, decorating the tree and unwrapping presents, the Christmas time inspiration fueling Nike SB recently can’t be overlooked. With official images of the overgrown aesthetic of the Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Dunk Low “Grinch” dropping just the other day, the unpleasant nature of the character who stole Christmas is additionally being applied to the latest colorway of the Nike Blue Ribbon SB.
Sage Elsesser’s Navy Blue Namesake Graces The Converse Fast Break
Iconized by his game-winning jumper in the 1982 National Championship game, the Converse Fast Break rode with Michael Jordan for a few years before he and The Swoosh teamed up for the very beginnings of what would become Jordan Brand. Over past decades, the basketball silhouette has also dubbed as a cult classic skate-ready model which is only being further cemented by multi-faceted creative Sage Elsesser’s latest collaboration.
The Jordan Two Trey Appears In The Signature “Starfish” Orange
Following the pattern set by its predecessors, the Jordan Two Trey is adopting yet another iconic colorway from the brand’s historic catalog. This time around, the reconstructed colorway harkens back to the famed “Shattered Backboard” Air Jordan 1. The opposing smooth and cracked leather panels of the...
The Nike Go Flyease Renders A “Rose Pink” Offering
Intended for the everyday life of the differently-abled, the Nike Go Flyease debuted to a tumultuous release last Summer with few colorways and an overwhelming amount of anticipation. For those that the silhouette was designed for specifically, the exponential increase in the vast collection of colorways over the past calendar year has been encouraging but the past few months have remained relatively sparse. Set to kick off the Fall 2022 schedule, the latest offering of the laceless model bears a dominant Hot Pink makeup.
The adidas Yeezy Slide “Resin” Is Restocking On September 12th
Back in 2019, adidas Yeezy debuted the Yeezy Slide in three region exclusive colorways: “Sand,” “Bone,” and “Resin.” And almost three years later, the latter of the three is scheduled to return once again on September 12th. Prepared in a full family size run,...
New Balance’s TWO WXY V2 Roster Is Expanded In An Icy Blue Colorway
The release calendar for New Balance’s hoops silhouette built for today’s positionless game has remained relatively sparse since its debut in May. With the expected return of Jamal Murray sometime this season and Dejounte Murray having teamed up with Trae Young out in Atlanta, the brand’s hoops stars will need a new slate of colorways to grace the New Balance TWO WXY V2 as the 2022-23 NBA season quickly approaches.
New Balance 2002R Enjoys A Rustic Rendition Of “Orange Suede”
Since its return to the Boston brand’s collection of sleek streetwear silhouettes in 2020, the New Balance 2002R’s fanbase has only continued to grow exponentially with collaborations and remixed color palettes of the modern era perpetually dawning the model. With the latter half in mind, the latest 2002r receives a preeminent rustic sunset ensemble.
Mountain Research Draws Inspiration From Hiking Boots For Their Reebok Beatnik
Thanks to Reebok, Mountain Research has had the luxury of tweaking many a beloved silhouette, from the Classic Leather to the Club C. And with their newest collaboration — which is slated to hit shelves early September — the Japanese label is highlighting the Beatnik, likening the style to their hiking boots from the early 2000s.
