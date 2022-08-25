Read full article on original website
Kermit gets violent in new Spider-Man Remastered PC mod
Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, the Windows PC remaster of the 2018 game originally developed for PlayStation, brought the web slinging hero to computer screens in August. With the game now on Windows PC, modders have already started making goofy changes and edits. And a popular mod that replaces Spider-Man’s Advanced Suit with Kermit the Frog from The Muppets has taken off.
House of the Dragon’s power couple got a proper introduction in episode 2
House of the Dragon’s first episode had a lot to set up. There are current and former kings, a whole host of possible heirs, a battle for succession, and a prince so sad he couldn’t even have fun at an orgy. So it’s excusable that the pilot wasn’t able to devote much time to Corlys Velaryon and Rhaenys Targaryen, the realm’s greatest and pettiest couple.
17 upcoming sci-fi and fantasy books to look forward to in 2022
Have you ever wondered why so many highly anticipated books come out in the fall every year? It turns out, readers buy the most books between Labor Day and Christmas — and science fiction and fantasy are no exception. This fall is packed with new releases from N.K. Jemisin, Stephen King, S.A. Chakraborty, Brandon Sanderson, Neon Yang, Alan Moore, C.L. Polk, Mary Robinette Kowal, and even… J.R.R. Tolkien? (In a manner of speaking, yes.)
Shovel Knight’s new spinoff submerges in September — you dig?
Yacht Club Games released a new trailer Wednesday for Shovel Knight Dig, the Spelunky-like spinoff to 2014’s Shovel Knight, revealing that the game will be released on Sept. 23. The trailer features cameos by YouTube personalities Arin Hanson and Jirard Khalil, as well as new footage of the game in action.
Behold new pages from legendary artist Alex Ross’ new Fantastic Four epic
Over the last 30 years, comic artist Alex Ross has redefined the Marvel and DC hero pantheon through hyperrealistic painting. From his acclaimed work in the graphic novel Kingdom Come to countless iconic covers (including a recent run on Immortal Hulk) and illustrations that gave Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy a soul, Ross’ style ties the past, present, and future of comic characters through works that could easily fit alongside fine art. But in his new graphic novel, he steps outside his comfort zone into the Negative Zone to imbue Marvel’s first family with mind-melting psychedelic energy.
Oh thank god, Hoyoverse figured out how to create buff characters
Genshin Impact isn’t short of pretty character designs. From the flowing garb that’s common in Inazuma to the decorated jackets worn by the Knights of Favonius, the game has largely made a name for itself for being a purveyor of gorgeous characters and stylish outfits. Now, the developers at Hoyoverse have honed their craft even further: They finally figured out how to create buff characters.
Dwarf Fortress has a new soundtrack, including Dwarfish lyrics for the first time
Slaves to Armok: God of Blood Chapter II, more commonly known as Dwarf Fortress, has been ugly for its entire life. Some find the ASCII art charming, but for my money the game’s best feature is its soundtrack — a pair of Flamenco-inspired guitar riffs performed by co-creator Tarn Adams. But that music won’t be included in the new version, being produced in partnership with Kitfox. In its place will be a fully-produced, 15-song soundtrack. Most importantly, the music will include the sound of dwarves singing in their native tongue for the very first time.
Mobile Suit Gundam has a new anime series, and the prologue episode is free
Mobile Suit Gundam is back with its first new series in almost seven years, and Bandai Namco wants everyone to check it out. The prologue episode of Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury is available to stream for free on YouTube now, while the rest of the series won’t start until October.
Rock Band finally adds more Muse — 14 years later
For the first time in 14 years, Rock Band is finally bringing more Muse songs. A new DLC launching on Thursday will feature “Knights of Cydonia,” “Starlight,” and “Won’t Stand Down.” The songs are individually available for $1.99 or in a pack for $5.49. Additionally, all three tracks will be included in the Rock Band 4 Season 28 pass.
Legends of Runeterra’s new expansion is the start of a deadly saga
League of Legends and its associated games have a ton of lore, but none of it is as edgy as the tale of the Darkin. The latest Legends of Runeterra expansion introduces several new Darkin, some of which we’ve never heard of before, and some of which have only briefly appeared in short stories or other lore. The expansion introduces the champions Kayn and Rhaast, Jax, Ornn, Master Yi, and Legends of Runeterra’s first exclusive champion, Norra.
The complete loot table for the King’s Fall raid in Destiny 2
King’s Fall, the best raid from the original Destiny, has officially come to Destiny 2 in Season of Plunder. The raid sends players deep into Oryx’s Dreadnaught to face the Taken King himself and commit regicide. The Destiny 2 redux of King’s Fall is excellent, and adds some great twists to an already great raid. But more importantly, King’s Fall also offers some of the most interesting loot in Destiny history.
Polygon’s rest-of-2022 preview
Fall is here, and the end of 2022 looms. There’s plenty to look forward to in the world of entertainment, with exciting releases in the worlds of movies, games, TV, books, and comics slated between now and the dawn of 2023. Looking for more fare from the biggest franchises?...
Warner Bros. may have big MultiVersus plans for Big Chungus
One of 2016’s best memes may be coming back to kick your ass in one of 2022’s best games. Warner Bros. has filed a trademark with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) for using Big Chungus in all manner of goods and services, from multimedia to merch. Big Chungus, as your grandparents can tell you, was the name of a meme involving a large Bugs Bunny that became popular on the World Wide Web back in 2016.
‘All-new’ Mafia game will join the Hangar 13 family
Hangar 13 is developing a new Mafia game. In a developer interview for the original game’s 20th anniversary, general manager Roman Hladík revealed an upcoming game in the Mafia franchise. “I’m happy to confirm we’ve started work on an all-new Mafia project!” said Hladík. “While it’s a few...
The Marvel universe’s future is suddenly in the hands of Thanos’ kid brother
Eros, aka Starfox, is played by Harry Styles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but in Marvel Comics he’s currently being played by writer Kieron Gillen and artist Valerio Schiti. In the final page of last week’s AXE: Judgment Day #3, the team revealed that the alien superhero may be key to untangling the web of consequences the Avengers, X-Men, and Eternals have all gotten themselves into in Marvel Comics’ summer crossover.
How I Was a Teenage Exocolonist built a better content warning system
I Was a Teenage Exocolonist is a game about growing up on an alien planet — from age 10 to later teenage years. It’s about discovering and surviving in a new world called Vertumna, and part of that means exploring darker areas of life on the planet and, well, life in general. Developer Northway Games did not want to shy away from any of these more complicated themes, whether that’s death and dying, sex, abuse, or large-scale traumatic events. It also wanted players to be aware of what was coming.
The Rings of Power’s first episodes only skim the surface of Lord of the Rings
Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power arrives on Prime Video this week burdened by outrageously high audience expectations. Not only does the streaming series have to live up to J.R.R. Tolkien’s beloved fantasy novels, but it also invites unavoidable comparisons to Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy — collectively one of the most critically and commercially successful big-screen adaptations ever.
Riot’s new head of League Studio on the ‘balancing act’ of updating a multiverse
The League of Legends franchise has inexorably expanded over the past few years, growing from just being a MOBA to having a multiverse full of colorful takes on familiar characters — there’s a stand-alone RPG, a mobile port, a critically acclaimed animated show on Netflix, and a forthcoming novel. League of Legends itself is 10 years old, and despite these new additions, it has remained, at its core, League — a competitive 5v5 game that takes place across a map with three lanes and a jungle full of dangerous monsters.
Jet Set Radio tribute Bomb Rush Cyberfunk delayed to next year
Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, the stylish indie tribute to Sega’s classic Jet Set Radio games, has been delayed from its scheduled 2022 release date into next year. Developer Team Reptile tweeted that it was moving the release date to summer 2023 “to create a fulfilling and unique game.” The decision, it said, was a question of quality. “We are convinced that releasing the game this year will not take it to a level where we would be personally satisfied with.”
Rocksmith Plus, a guitar practice tool, arrives on PC on Sept. 6
On Tuesday, Ubisoft announced a release date for Rocksmith Plus, a service that helps aspiring musicians learn to play acoustic, electric, and bass guitar. Rocksmith takes the concept of Guitar Hero and then scales it up to match a real guitar, allowing someone to practice their finger work or chords in real time along with the music. Rocksmith Plus is coming to PC on Sept. 6, and will be available on a subscription basis through the Ubisoft store.
