As her own star rises, JoJo Siwa, 18, hasn’t been holding back on sharing her negative celebrity experiences. Weeks after igniting a feud with Candace Cameron Bure over a past incident, the pop star and YouTuber took to TikTok again to unearth a 2018 comment from Justin Bieber over her first car! In an August 26 video clip, now viewed over 12 million times, JoJo rocked a Smurf’s hoodie as she looked back on the social media exchange. The message ‘POV you’re Justin Bieber when I got my first car…’ was superimposed over the video, which showed a 15-year-old, long-haired JoJo celebrating her wildly colorful new BMW convertible via Instagram. Justin’s comment on the vehicle with her face airbrushed on it, circled in red, said simply, “burn it.”

