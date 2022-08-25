ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

JoJo Siwa Recalls Justin Bieber Telling Her To ‘Burn’ The Customized BMW She Got for Christmas

As her own star rises, JoJo Siwa, 18, hasn’t been holding back on sharing her negative celebrity experiences. Weeks after igniting a feud with Candace Cameron Bure over a past incident, the pop star and YouTuber took to TikTok again to unearth a 2018 comment from Justin Bieber over her first car! In an August 26 video clip, now viewed over 12 million times, JoJo rocked a Smurf’s hoodie as she looked back on the social media exchange. The message ‘POV you’re Justin Bieber when I got my first car…’ was superimposed over the video, which showed a 15-year-old, long-haired JoJo celebrating her wildly colorful new BMW convertible via Instagram. Justin’s comment on the vehicle with her face airbrushed on it, circled in red, said simply, “burn it.”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy