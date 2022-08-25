Read full article on original website
“How Do You Handle Menstruation In Space?”: An Astronaut Explains
Astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti is doing her bit for sci-comm on the International Space Station (ISS), answering questions that come her way on TikTok and Twitter. Her most recent question is something many people may be curious about but perhaps a smidgeon embarrassed to ask: “How do you handle menstruation in space?” Before breaking down the answer to explain the inner workings of the ISS, Cristoforetti shrugs matter-of-factly: “Just like you do on the ground.”
We Can Make Oxygen On Mars So Reliably That It Will Sustain Human Exploration
A few months ago, NASA announced that it had successfully produced oxygen on Mars for the first time. Now, detailed results from the experiment reveal that the Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment (MOXIE) can produce oxygen reliably, having been tested seven times in different conditions, night and day, and across two Martian seasons.
Artemis I Has A New Launch Date For This Week
After Monday’s scrubbed launch, NASA is ready to try again. Artemis I will now leave Earth in a new launch window which will open on Saturday, September 3 at 2:17 p.m. EDT. The window will be open for two hours. Everything going well, this will be the first flight of NASA’s Orion spacecraft and the agency’s brand-new Space Launch System (SLS), the most powerful rocket in the world.
A 4-Billion-Year-Old Chunk Of Earth's Crust Lies Beneath Western Australia
Deep beneath Australia, scientists have used ultra-fine lasers to reveal an Ireland-sized chunk of Earth’s crust that could be up to 4 billion years old. Considering our planet is estimated to be 4.5 billion years old, this discovery could provide some insights into the very early Earth-bending tectonic forces that helped shape the rocky outer shell of our planet's surface.
Voyager 1's Mysterious Data Glitch Has Been (Partially) Solved
A few months ago, NASA’s Voyager 1 sent back data that did not make sense. No, not an alien message, don’t worry. The readouts from the probe’s attitude articulation and control system (AACS) simply didn’t match what the spacecraft was doing. And now the engineering team has worked out what was happening.
Amber Fossil's Jurassic Park Treatment Indicates Flowering Plants Emerged 50 Million Years Before Dinosaurs
Scientists armed with an ancient flower wrapped in amber have discovered that a highly successful group of plants is over 150 million years older than botanists previously thought. By analyzing old and new specimens from the highly successful Buckthorn family, the analyses revealed that flowering plants were likely living it up on Earth long before the dinosaurs turned up.
We May Actually Get To Watch Two Supermassive Black Holes Collide In 3 Years' Time
Astronomers might be on the verge of observing an incredible event: Two supermassive black holes are on the brink of a collision, and a new model suggests that this might happen not over cosmic timescales but within the next three years. Observing such an event would provide incredible insights into many fields of physics related to black holes.
Cosmic Tug-Of-War Leaves Merging Galaxies Gasping For Fuel
When galaxies collide, they usually end up producing a great number of new stars as their gas reservoir gets compressed by the gravitational forces between the merging bodies. But it turns out that sometimes the opposite can be the case. Astronomers report the discovery of a pair of merging galaxies that have spelled their own demise by coming together.
Breaking: Artemis I Launch Postponed Following Engine Issues
Sorry everyone who was looking forward to watching a piece of history today, Artemis I won’t be flying just yet. NASA’s return to the Moon has been postponed for a few days following issues with one of the four engines of the core stage of the rocket. Engine...
JWST’S First Color Images Sound Gorgeous And A Little Creepy
Just last week NASA shared the eerie sounds of the supermassive black hole at the center of the Perseus cluster. Now, it has released the sonification of JWST's first scientific targets, released earlier this summer. Starring the Carina Nebula, the Southern Ring Nebula, and the light spectrum of exoplanet WASP-96 b, you've seen them, and now you can hear them.
Stunning New JWST Image Show The Intricate Shells Of An Aged Star
Imagine dropping a shining gem in a dark pond, and you might get close to the extraordinary view of WR 140 as seen by JWST. Ripples spread into space from this binary system: vast shells of mostly hydrogen gas that one of the evolved companions has shed, now illuminated by the heat of the stars.
Einstein Is Right Again – Gravity Has Not Changed Across The Universe
Researchers have conducted one of the most precise tests of Albert Einstein’s theory of General Relativity to date while looking at vast cosmic distances – and like all the tests before, the theory has passed it with flying colors. The current understanding of gravity, at the level of precision we have, seems to be the correct one. The test has important consequences for a major cosmological mystery: the nature of dark energy.
How "Diamond Dust" Sparkles In The Sky In Sub-Zero Temperatures
If you can see sparkling haze drift around the clear sky and the slight glimmer of a rainbow, there’s a good chance you’re witnessing diamond dust, a meteorological phenomenon in which extremely small ice crystals form a cloud amid freezing temperatures. It’s essentially precipitation, just like drizzle, rain,...
