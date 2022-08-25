ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, OH

Two People in Custody Following a Search Warrant Investigation for Drugs in Coshocton County

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio — Two people are in custody following a search warrant investigation in Coshocton Tuesday morning. According to the Coshocton County Sheriff’s office, they served a search warrant at a North 9th Street residence and recovered drugs and firearms following the search. The names of the individuals in custody have not yet been released.
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
Man accused of attempting to break into woman’s house

VERMILION – A 34-year-old man was arrested and charged with a felony on August 22 after he allegedly tried to use a rock to break into a house located in the 5500 block of Cleveland Road in Vermilion Township. According to a report from the Erie County Sheriff’s Office,...
VERMILION, OH
Brown sentenced to 150 years to life

LIMA — A Lima man convicted of 19 counts of rape and other sex-related charges was sentenced in Allen County Common Pleas Court on Monday to serve 150 years to life in prison. Matthew Brown, 33, initially refused to enter the courtroom Monday — Brown reportedly feared for his...
LIMA, OH
Ohio funeral director sentenced to almost 12 years in prison

A man convicted of running unlicensed funeral operations in four counties across Ohio was sentenced Friday to more than 11 years in prison. A Lucas County Common Pleas Court judge had found Shawnte Hardin, 41, guilty of dozens of felony counts earlier this month, concluding a bench trial that began earlier this year. Hardin, who has maintained his innocence, […]
OHIO STATE
Former Medina County sheriff of 16 years dies from cancer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Medina County community is recognizing a former sheriff who served in law enforcement for decades after he died from cancer. Former Sheriff Neil Hassinger died on Aug. 28 “after a long and courageous battle with cancer,” according to officials. The department said the...
CLEVELAND, OH
Kenton man arrested for menacing off-duty officer

A Kenton man was charged with menacing an off-duty corrections officer at a Bellefontaine grocery store Sunday evening around 6:30. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Dustin Harber, 38, approached an off-duty corrections officer while she was in her vehicle in the Community Markets parking lot on North Main.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
GALION POLICE REPORTS

There was a non-injury small accident reported on Harding Way East. A parent reported that her child was assaulted at Galion Middle School. A male was cited for expired tags on Harding Way West. There was a male given a verbal warnign for barking dogs on Pine Street. Aug. 26.
GALION, OH
Three Sentenced Recently in Common Pleas Court

Three people were sentenced recently in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. According to documents from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s Office:. .Michael F. Taylor was sentenced to a total of 42 months in prison on three counts of aggravated possession of drugs. .Kathryn M. Keets was placed on five years community...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
Police: 18-year-old man charged with ethnic intimidation in Sandusky

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sandusky police arrested and charged an 18-year-old man with ethnic intimidation, among other charges on Wednesday, according to department officials. Police said the man, identified as Avery Guseman, pointed a shotgun at a couple after shouting racial slurs, according to the incident report. One of the...
SANDUSKY, OH
Marysville Checkpoint Yields No Arrests

MARYSVILLE – The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Union County Sheriff’s Office and Marysville Police Department assisted by the Union County Emergency Management Association, conducted a sobriety checkpoint on CR 1 (Industrial Parkway) near Suntra Way in Union County. In total 149 vehicles traveled through...
MARYSVILLE, OH
Recent Fatal Crashes Raise Impaired Driving Conerns

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Just over a week ago, two Stark County residents were killed in separate head-on crashes. One of the accidents occurred in Wayne County. The two were struck by impaired drivers, according to law enforcement. 86-year-old Kenneth Russell was struck and killed in...
STARK COUNTY, OH
Granville police searching for missing 80-year-old woman

GRANVILLE, Ohio — The Granville Police Department in Licking County is searching for an 80-year-old woman who was last seen on Sunday. Police said Millicent Krebs was last seen leaving her home on Maple Street around noon and has not returned. Krebs is described as 5 feet, 7 inches...
End Overdose in Knox County

Observed on the 31st of August each year, International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD) seeks to create better understanding of overdose, reduce the stigma of drug-related deaths, and create change to reduce the harms associated with drug use. The Knox Substance Abuse Action Team (KSAAT) invites the Knox County community to...
KNOX COUNTY, OH

