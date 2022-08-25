Read full article on original website
Related
decrypt.co
Meta Adds Ethereum, Polygon, Flow NFT Cross-Posting Between Facebook and Instagram
The latest enhancement is a part of Meta’s ongoing push for “interoperability” in the metaverse. Meta continues to incrementally roll out NFT features for its properties, adding the ability to cross-post NFTs across Facebook and Instagram for select U.S. users Monday. The billion-dollar tech company wants to...
Jewish Google worker writes letter saying she's quitting, accuses the company of 'creating an environment of fear' for employees who support Palestine
In her Medium post, Ariel Koren said Google weaponizes its DEI and ERG systems to silence workers "who support Palestinian freedom."
decrypt.co
Bored Ape, Doodles, and Other NFTs Star in ‘Real World’ Metaverse Parody Show
The R3al Metaverse stars Alexis Ohanian’s Ape—and fans can help shape the story, and perhaps even have their NFTs make a cameo. The R3al Metaverse is a new web series starring characters based on avatars from popular NFT projects, including the Bored Ape Yacht Club. Fans can buy...
Comments / 0