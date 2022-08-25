Read full article on original website
Texarkana Arkansas Police Need Your Help With An Identification
The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department has posted a subject they need some help identifying, if you think you know who this is, you can stay anonymous. My father used to tell me "there ain't nothing out that time of night except police and bad women," I miss my dad. But, he's still pretty accurate in his meaning of that statement, young people out walking the streets at 1 AM is usually not a good thing.
KSLA
IN CUSTODY: Cass County inmate captured in Caddo Parish after brief chase
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Confirms that Charles Obin Spraberry, 44, is again in custody on the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 31. Deputies were called to a portion of Highway 169 between Mooringsport and Greenwood, according to CPSO. Deputies received a call from Cass County; they were tracking the vehicle.
KSLA
Man wanted for shooting at Texarkana Walmart Neighborhood Market arrested in Okla.
BETHANY, Okla. (KSLA) - The suspect wanted for a shooting in the parking lot of the Walmart Neighborhood Market in Texarkana, Texas has been arrested in Bethany, Okla., according to law enforcement officials. Zachariah Larry was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 29. Larry and his girlfriend, Kaylynn Daniels, were arrested Monday after...
KLTV
Manhunt underway for escaped double-homicide suspect in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Deputies in East Texas are on the hunt for an escaped prisoner. Charles Spraberry is a suspect in a double homicide in Atlanta, Texas, where two bodies where found in a burned camper trailer. It was later found that the people were shot before being burned inside the RV. Officials believe Spraberry may be the person who did the crime.
Lake Charles American Press
Homicide suspect captured in Beauregard escapes from Texas prison
A double homicide suspect apprehended earlier this year in Beauregard Parish has escaped his east Texas prison, authorities said. Charles Spraberry was wanted in connection with the deaths of two people found in a burned camper trailer near Atlanta, Texas, when he was apprehended by the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office just outside of DeRidder on March 25.
KTAL
Attempted robbery in Shreveport leads to shootout, 4 teens arrested
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Four teens are in jail after a shootout at an apartment complex early Tuesday morning, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to shots fired calls around 4:30 a.m. at the Grand Oaks Apartments in the 1600 block of North Forty Loop.
True Crime Podcast to Focus on Suspicous Death of Texarkana Ar Woman
There is a new true crime podcast coming out and it will be focusing on a woman that died back in the early 1990s just outside the Texarkana, Arkansas city limits. Her family, friends and others found the death to be suspicious and they are still looking for answers 30 years after her death.
KSLA
4 juveniles in custody following shootout at apartment complex
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Four juveniles are in the custody of the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office after a shootout at a Shreveport apartment complex that happened early Tuesday morning (Aug. 30). CPSO officials say they got calls about shots being fired just after 4:30 a.m. Deputies responded to the...
KLTV
Manhunt continues for suspect who escaped custody in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A manhunt continues for an escaped prisoner in Cass County. Charles Spraberry, 42, is a person of interest in a double homicide in Atlanta, Texas, where two bodies were found in a burned camper trailer. It was later found that the people were shot before being burned inside the RV. Officials believe Spraberry may be the person who did the crime. He faces multiple felony charges including sexual assault, assault by strangulation, assault with a deadly weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, and kidnapping.
magnoliareporter.com
Driver dies in Sevier County rollover
Edward Horn, 79, of De Queen was killed about 12:06 p.m. Tuesday in a one-vehicle wreck on Arkansas 41 north of Horatio (Sevier County). According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Horn was driving a 2019 model Ford Ranger north on the highway when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a large tree. The truck rolled over on its top before coming to rest.
1 dead, 2 injured after ambulance-involved wreck on Toll 49 near Lindale
LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – One person died in a two-vehicle crash on Toll 49 on Tuesday involving an ambulance. Per DPS, a preliminary investigation stated that the ambulance was traveling northbound on Toll 49 while a 2021 Chevrolet Malibu was going southbound. DPS said the Malibu lost control and crossed over into the northbound lane […]
KLTV
Manhunt continues for escaped inmate in Cass County
Superintendent Dr. Zach Crawford said architects have been consulted on how to keep the water from coming in during future downpours. SFA interim president discusses possible affiliation. Updated: 9 hours ago. Dr. Steve Westbrook said this is the best time to investigate as they search for president. Manhunt in Cass...
magnoliareporter.com
Young Lewisville woman killed in wreck near Malvern
A Lewisville driver was killed Tuesday in a wreck on Interstate 30 south of Malvern (Hot Spring County). According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Javonna Hall, 22, was driving a 2005 model GMC Envoy west on the inside lane near the 93-mile marker about 5:33 p.m. The vehicle crossed both lanes of westbound traffic, left the roadway and struck an embankment.
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia Police list recent arrests
Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. Tuesday, August 23. James Lambright, 52, Waldo, failure to appear. Joshua Crabtree, 39, Marshall, TX, possession of methamphetamine.
KSLA
BPFD and Haughton Fire hosting open house during Fire Prevention Week
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier Parish Fire District #1 (BPFD) and Haughton Fire are teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week (FPW). This year’s FPW’s campaign, Fire won’t wait. Plain your escape, will work to educate everyone about...
KSLA
Scam artists are getting more creative to get in your wallet, Caddo Sheriff’s Office warns
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — We’ve all received a scam call before, and I think it’s safe to say we don’t like them. Some of us have even fallen for one of these scams and lost money because of it. Well, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office tells...
KTBS
Bowie County Sheriff's Office K9 Search and Rescue seeking volunteers
TEXARKANA, Texas - Are you looking to help the community, and learn some valuable skills at the same time?. If so, the Bowie County Sheriff's Office K9 Search and Rescue Team might be the perfect fit for you. The team was formed by former Sheriff James Prince in the late...
KTBS
Texarkana hair salon offers free haircuts to homeless
TEXARKANA, Texas - A Texarkana hair salon packed up all their supplies Sunday, and headed downtown to provide free services to the homeless community. Style Studios partnered with several churches and non-profits to make the event possible. Over the last eight years, the hair salon has participated in "Haircuts for...
KSLA
Jefferson announces run for Texarkana mayor
343 firefighters, 70 police officers, and nine EMS workers died when the Twin Towers fell. The grant comes from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. One resident describes the water as looking like “vomit and slime.”. Community finds art, food & music at La. Soul Food Festival. Updated:...
KXII.com
Broken Bow crash sends 1 to hospital
BROKEN BOW, Okla. (KXII) - One person was taken to the hospital Friday afternoon after two cars collided in Broken Bow. According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a truck was driving east on Holly Creek Road, when it crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a motorcycle. The...
