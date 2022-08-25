ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KIRO 7 Seattle

Coming in September: westbound I-90 down to 1 lane in Issaquah

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fb3jQ_0hVEkRc400

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Drivers on westbound Interstate 90 in Issaquah will want to plan ahead next month during a pavement repair project.

A three-lane section of westbound I-90 just east of Issaquah will be reduced to one lane for four consecutive days and five nights.

Work will begin at 9 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, and continue through 5 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, while Washington State Department of Transportation crews replace the concrete panels on the left side of I-90.

Reducing the lanes will provide a safe work area for crews.

The following week, from 9 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, to 5 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, westbound I-90 will be reduced to one lane again as crews replace pavement on the right side.

Instead of paving over existing concrete, crews will remove all the concrete panels down to the dirt, then repave with asphalt.

Because of the volume of work needed, the repairs cannot be done only during overnight shifts.

WSDOT said the nearly 45-year-old concrete is cracked so badly that repaving over it is not an option.

“This section of I-90 is located near an old coal mine that was sealed up before the freeway was built. Through the years, water collected in the mine and began seeping under the westbound I-90 lanes. This softened the soil, which eventually led the concrete panels to crack,” WSDOT said in a news release.

The section of westbound I-90 carries about 29,000 vehicles a day. When traffic is forced down to one lane, drivers should expect backups or consider using public transportation, working remotely, carpooling or using another route.

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Buildings evacuated during Renton natural gas leak

RENTON, Wash. — A natural gas leak caused authorities to evacuate three buildings in Renton, according to Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority. An excavator hit a gas main in the 18500 block of 80th Court South at 9:40 a.m. on Tuesday. Firefighters from Puget Sound fire, Tukwila fire and...
RENTON, WA
MyNorthwest

Sweep of encampment near I-5 gets mixed reaction from community

This weekend the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT ) cleaned out a large encampment at 10th and Dearborn near I-5 and I-90 in Seattle. WSDOT posted a notice that the authorized crews would be working in the area beginning this past Friday, Aug. 26, and most of the residents were gone when the removal began.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Issaquah#Traffic
KIRO 7 Seattle

Crews battle house fire in Puyallup

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Crews battled a house fire in Puyallup early Wednesday. Central Pierce Fire & Rescue first tweeted about the fire in the area of 109th Avenue Court East and 53rd Street Court East at 4:46 a.m. Video from the scene showed billowing smoke and firefighters on the...
PUYALLUP, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Crews respond to 3-alarm brush fire in North Bend

Eastside Fire and Rescue units are battling a three-alarm brush fire in North Bend near the 47300 block of Southeast Grouse Ridge Access Road. EF&R first tweeted about the fire just after 5 p.m. Sunday. About 15 minutes later, the department announced that the response had been upgraded to a third alarm.
NORTH BEND, WA
gigharbornow.org

Carpool lane project completed after 22 years

At long last, high-occupancy vehicle lanes will extend uninterrupted between Gig Harbor and Seattle. On Friday morning, the state Department of Transportation opened a new section of the southbound I-5 carpool lane from the Port of Tacoma Road to the westbound Highway 16 HOV lane. On Friday evening, crews removed the temporary barrier on northbound I-5 and opened the HOV lane from the Highway 16 interchange, across the Puyallup River into King County.
GIG HARBOR, WA
Chronicle

Two Thrown From Motorcycle in Grays Harbor County Injury Crash

Two Lakewood residents were thrown from their motorcycle and injured after failing to round a highway off-ramp in Grays Harbor County early Saturday morning, according to the Washington State Patrol. Driver Dominick S. Jackson and passenger Cayla A. Jackson, both 29, were exiting westbound State Route 8 at Mox Chehalis...
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
KXRO.com

Motorcycle accident sends two Lakewood residents to hospital

A motorcycle accident on SR 8 over the weekend sent two people to the hospital. A Washington State Patrol report states that a 29-year-old Lakewood man and his 29-year-old rider, also from Lakewood, on a 2008 Suzuki motorcycle were both injured on Saturday when they were ejected from the bike.
LAKEWOOD, WA
q13fox.com

Kirkland man reported missing found dead

KIRKLAND, Wash. - A 63-year-old Kirkland man who was reported missing over the weekend was found dead. Kirkland police have been searching Michael Warga, who was last seen Saturday morning near the area west of Market/Kiwanis Park. Police said Warga was found Tuesday morning. "Thank you to our community, King...
KIRKLAND, WA
msn.com

Area once filled with RVs, homeless encampment to become bike lane in West Seattle, SDOT says

An area once filled with RVs and a homeless encampment in West Seattle is set to become a bike lane, the Seattle Department of Transportation says. SDOT has already started paving the path on Southwest Andover Street between 26th Avenue Southwest and 28th Avenue Southwest. The path will fill a gap in the West Seattle bike network, connecting the neighborhood greenway on 26th Avenue Southwest to bike lanes on Southwest Avalon Way.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
105K+
Followers
127K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy