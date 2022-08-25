ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chaska, MN

CloudHQ to invest over $1 billion in new Chaska data center

By Christine Schuster
 6 days ago
An architectural rendering of a Cloud HQ data center proposed for Chaska, Minn. Courtesy of Cloud HQ / City of Chaska.

A global data center company is moving forward with plans to construct its largest-format complex in the western Twin Cities.

A concept plan detailing CloudHQ's proposal to build a 1.4-million-square-foot campus in Chaska received unanimous approval from the Chaska City Council this month.

The proposed CloudHQ facility would be built on a 72-acre family farm property just north of the West Creek Corporate Center, which has become a major hub for data complexes.

The property marked for CloudHQ's complex has long been marketed particularly for such a development.

An architectural rendering of a Cloud HQ data center proposed for Chaska, Minn. Courtesy of Cloud HQ / City of Chaska.

The new Chaska data center will be CloudHQ's largest, with the company's centers ranging in size from 700,000 to 1.4 million-square-feet.

Another 1.4-million-square feet data center is currently under development in northern Virginia, according to Brett Burnette, the development manager for the project.

CloudHQ plans to invest over $1 billion in the Chaska facility, Burnette said, and the facility will create around 75 to 100 permanent jobs.

Other steps in the process, including an environmental review, will need to be complete before the project can move towards final approvals.

Construction on the center, which will occur in multiple phases, is expected to take up to two-and-a-half years.

MINNESOTA STATE
Government
