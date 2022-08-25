Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Related
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas Valley libraries to offer Spanish library card for first time
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In coordination with National Library Card Sign-Up Month, which kicks off Sept. 1, the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District will launch a new Spanish library card for the first time. According to a news release from LVCCLD, the Spanish library card comes with the Library...
Fox5 KVVU
Lion who was nearly 16 years old dies at Lion Habitat Ranch in south Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A lion who was almost 16-year-old has died at the Lion Habitat Ranch in the south Las Vegas Valley. According to a post by the Lion Habitat Ranch over the weekend, the lion, named Bentley, “did not recover from his second diagnostic procedure to further diagnose ongoing appetite loss and lethargy noticed by his keepers.”
Fox5 KVVU
Downtown Las Vegas business offers way for residents to protect packages from porch pirates
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Day or night, packages being stolen off porches is a consistent problem in the Las Vegas Valley. One business owner in downtown Las Vegas says there’s a solution: putting your packages on hold. Walter Buchanan calls his business the “swiss army knife” of the...
Fox5 KVVU
Southern Nevada nonprofits, event workers gear up for big business with help from Formula 1
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - People around the world can now pre-register for tickets to Formula 1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix race next year. Meanwhile, nonprofit leaders and events workers are just some of the Southern Nevadans revving up to cash big checks from this massive event. “This is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox5 KVVU
Safe, ATM targeted in burglary at Las Vegas Mexican restaurant
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It’s a popular Las Vegas Valley restaurant. Lindo Michoacán Summerlin wants to share their story and video of the burglary that took place inside early Monday morning so other businesses can be on the lookout and prepared. As captured by surveillance video, after...
Fox5 KVVU
Visitor from Hawaii hits $153K jackpot in downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A visitor from Hawaii had quite the profitable trip to the Ninth Island after hitting a massive jackpot in downtown Las Vegas. According to Boyd Gaming, the guest, who asked to remain anonymous, hit the $153,651.87 jackpot while playing IGT’s Double Diamond slot machine at the Fremont Hotel & Casino on Thursday, Aug. 25.
Fox5 KVVU
SNWA reminds residents of mandatory fall watering restrictions beginning Sept. 1
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Southern Nevada Water Authority is reminding residents and businesses that mandatory fall seasonal watering restrictions will begin on Thursday, Sept. 1. According to a news release, the fall watering restrictions are in place from Sept. 1 through Oct. 31. As part of the seasonal...
Fox5 KVVU
Forecast Outlook- 8/31/2022
We are rolling into September with a heat wave across Southern Nevada. An Excessive Heat Warning continues through Sunday evening as temperatures stay well above average throughout the week. Highs will be topping 110° across parts of the Las Vegas Valley. While much drier air is in place across...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox5 KVVU
NDOT says it’s planning for surge in population and drivers into 2040
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - More than three million people will live in Nevada by 2060, and the Nevada Department of Transportation is planning for the surge of people on the roads. FOX5 told you about the UNLV study from the UNLV Center for Business and Economic Research, which has...
Fox5 KVVU
Impact of record-breaking precipitation in Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We’re wrapping up the wettest August on record in Reno, but it’s still been a dry year. We did see a lot of precipitation lot few weeks ago. It seems like the rain could have made a difference when it comes to our water supply, but it hasn’t been enough to lessen our drought.
Fox5 KVVU
Clark County still experiencing dire need for foster parents
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Back in May, Clark County Department of Family Services said the need for foster families in the Las Vegas area was urgent. Three months later, it is still experiencing a dire need for foster parents. More than 3,000 children are currently in the foster care...
Fox5 KVVU
I-15 southbound in California to be reduced to 1 lane at Nipton
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - If you’re heading to California be prepared to face longer than normal travel times as road repairs will reduce lanes. Nevada State Police said I-15 southbound at Mile Marker 174 is currently reduced to one lane for a bridge repair. The area is in California near Nipton Road and was damaged after flash flooding in the area last week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox5 KVVU
Rural Nevada woman prosecuted under obscure state law, sent to prison after stillbirth
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada is a firmly pro-choice state. The right to choose is even written into the state’s constitution. However, according to one attorney, Nevada is the only state in the country that can imprison someone for terminating their own pregnancy without a doctor’s assistance after 24 weeks. It’s an obscure law passed more than a century ago but because of it, one woman is still fighting for her freedom.
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada gets $4.5 million for unemployment system
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KOLO) - The state of Nevada is getting millions of dollars to improve its unemployment insurance system. The funding, totaling $4.5 million, comes from the American Rescue Plan, and will help improve access to insurance benefits. It will help simplify instructions, provide translation services, enhance technology, increase staffing,...
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada governor signs emergency regulation to reduce cost of substitute teaching license
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak on Monday signed an emergency regulation to help address teacher shortages in the state. According to a news, the emergency regulation came at the request of the Commission on Professional Standards in Education. The release says that as part of the...
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada gas prices continue modest decline; now average $4.84 a gallon
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Gas prices in the state of Nevada are continuing their slight decline, falling three cents in the last week. That dip brings the average cost of a gallon of gas to $4.84 a gallon, according to a GasBuddy survey. The cost of diesel, however, has risen seven cents in the last week, and now stands at $5.04 a gallon.
Comments / 0