Summerlin South, NV

Las Vegas Valley libraries to offer Spanish library card for first time

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In coordination with National Library Card Sign-Up Month, which kicks off Sept. 1, the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District will launch a new Spanish library card for the first time. According to a news release from LVCCLD, the Spanish library card comes with the Library...
Lion who was nearly 16 years old dies at Lion Habitat Ranch in south Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A lion who was almost 16-year-old has died at the Lion Habitat Ranch in the south Las Vegas Valley. According to a post by the Lion Habitat Ranch over the weekend, the lion, named Bentley, “did not recover from his second diagnostic procedure to further diagnose ongoing appetite loss and lethargy noticed by his keepers.”
Safe, ATM targeted in burglary at Las Vegas Mexican restaurant

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It’s a popular Las Vegas Valley restaurant. Lindo Michoacán Summerlin wants to share their story and video of the burglary that took place inside early Monday morning so other businesses can be on the lookout and prepared. As captured by surveillance video, after...
Visitor from Hawaii hits $153K jackpot in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A visitor from Hawaii had quite the profitable trip to the Ninth Island after hitting a massive jackpot in downtown Las Vegas. According to Boyd Gaming, the guest, who asked to remain anonymous, hit the $153,651.87 jackpot while playing IGT’s Double Diamond slot machine at the Fremont Hotel & Casino on Thursday, Aug. 25.
Forecast Outlook- 8/31/2022

We are rolling into September with a heat wave across Southern Nevada. An Excessive Heat Warning continues through Sunday evening as temperatures stay well above average throughout the week. Highs will be topping 110° across parts of the Las Vegas Valley. While much drier air is in place across...
Impact of record-breaking precipitation in Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We’re wrapping up the wettest August on record in Reno, but it’s still been a dry year. We did see a lot of precipitation lot few weeks ago. It seems like the rain could have made a difference when it comes to our water supply, but it hasn’t been enough to lessen our drought.
Clark County still experiencing dire need for foster parents

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Back in May, Clark County Department of Family Services said the need for foster families in the Las Vegas area was urgent. Three months later, it is still experiencing a dire need for foster parents. More than 3,000 children are currently in the foster care...
I-15 southbound in California to be reduced to 1 lane at Nipton

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - If you’re heading to California be prepared to face longer than normal travel times as road repairs will reduce lanes. Nevada State Police said I-15 southbound at Mile Marker 174 is currently reduced to one lane for a bridge repair. The area is in California near Nipton Road and was damaged after flash flooding in the area last week.
Rural Nevada woman prosecuted under obscure state law, sent to prison after stillbirth

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada is a firmly pro-choice state. The right to choose is even written into the state’s constitution. However, according to one attorney, Nevada is the only state in the country that can imprison someone for terminating their own pregnancy without a doctor’s assistance after 24 weeks. It’s an obscure law passed more than a century ago but because of it, one woman is still fighting for her freedom.
Nevada gets $4.5 million for unemployment system

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KOLO) - The state of Nevada is getting millions of dollars to improve its unemployment insurance system. The funding, totaling $4.5 million, comes from the American Rescue Plan, and will help improve access to insurance benefits. It will help simplify instructions, provide translation services, enhance technology, increase staffing,...
Nevada gas prices continue modest decline; now average $4.84 a gallon

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Gas prices in the state of Nevada are continuing their slight decline, falling three cents in the last week. That dip brings the average cost of a gallon of gas to $4.84 a gallon, according to a GasBuddy survey. The cost of diesel, however, has risen seven cents in the last week, and now stands at $5.04 a gallon.
