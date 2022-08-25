Read full article on original website
Barbara Palvin Wears Sequin Armani Privé Gown to ‘White Noise’ Premiere at Venice Film Festival
Barbara Palvin had a standout fashion moment at the 2022 Venice Film Festival. On Wednesday, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel walked the red carpet for the premiere of “White Noise.” She wore a short-sleeved, form-fitting black sequin gown by Armani Privé from the label’s spring 2019 couture collection featuring a silver and red pendant design in the center. She wore her hair in a bun and makeup simple with a cat eye. More from WWDVenice Film Festival 2022 Red Carpet LooksU.S. Open 2022 Celebrity Fans Holding CourtMTV VMAs 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals She was styled by Marc Eram, who also works with the...
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
‘Elvis’ actress Shonka Dukureh’s cause of death revealed
“Elvis” actress and blues singer Shonka Dukureh died of “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.” According to documents obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, the coroner ruled her death as “natural.” The singer, who was just 44 years old at the time of her death, is survived by her two young kids. On July 21, Dukureh was found dead inside her bedroom in the Nashville apartment she shared with her two children. The Tennessean reported that Dukureh’s son, who is the oldest of her two kids, found her unresponsive before rushing to the home of a neighbor, who called 911 at approximately 9:30 a.m. A spokesperson for the...
‘House of the Dragon’ Co-Showrunner Miguel Sapochnik Exits Series
“House of the Dragon” is already playing a game of thrones when it comes to showrunners. Co-showrunner and director Miguel Sapochnik is stepping away from HBO’s record-breaking “Thrones” prequel series. Sapochnik entered a first-look deal with HBO to develop new projects after spending three years on “House of the Dragon.” He will remain on as an executive producer for the series, but co-creator Ryan Condal will be sole showrunner, with original series veteran Alan Taylor joining the team as director. The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news. “Working within the ‘Thrones’ universe for the past few years has been an honor and...
Kim Kardashian Wows in a Back-Cutout Gown For Balenciaga's New Campaign
Kim Kardashian and Balenciaga have had a year of synergy, and today that relationship shows no signs of slowing down. Balenciaga released its Winter 2022 campaign on Aug. 31, with Kardashian front and center. The beauty mogul has been an ambassador for the house for quite some time, spearheading some of its biggest trends: the Pantaleggings, the Le Cagole bag, the hybrid bodysuit dress, and the catsuit. The campaign also stars fellow Balenciaga muse "Euphoria"'s Alexa Demie.
Fergie and Her Son Axl Duhamel Love to Match in Their Cutest Photos
Former Black Eyed Peas star Fergie and her son, Axl, are two peas in a pod. Fergie shares Axl with her ex-husband, Josh Duhamel, whom she split from in 2017. Since then, the two have been successfully coparenting their child, and Axl has been Fergie's go-to date for nights out, events, and even a Black Lives Matter protest.
MTV VMAs Everything You Didn't See Go Down on the 2022 VMAs Red Carpet From Someone Who Was There. TV Wondering Why Daemon Stole Baelon's Dragon Egg? What to Know About Dragon Bonding. by Amanda Prahl 21 hours ago.
People Are Revealing "Childish" Behaviors They Never Outgrew, And TBH It Sounds Like It Made Their Lives Better
"Sometimes, you just need a break from adulthood."
