Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Wildlife crossings potentially save millions of dollars annually in Washington state
Crossings over highways intended to preserve biological diversity also appear to reduce wildlife-vehicle collisions in Washington state, saving roughly $235,000 to $443,000 every year per structure. A Washington State University economic analysis found there were 1 to 3 fewer collisions involving wildlife per mile, each year in a 10-mile radius...
Phys.org
Study reveals pipeline from public housing to prison in New York City
Against the backdrop of the United States registering the highest incarceration rates in the world, scholars at the Columbia University Center for Justice, The CUNY Graduate Center and Washington University in St. Louis have identified a distinct pipeline leading from public housing developments to prison. In a study published in...
Phys.org
Biologists address global extinction crisis
Brook trout are disappearing from American streams. Amphibian habitats are changing. Coral species are dying. As the global climate changes at accelerating speeds, nature is restructuring itself. Some species thrive. Others die off. Biodiversity, the unique variety of species on our planet, is reeling. According to a 2019 United Nations...
Phys.org
New classification of the world's coastlines to improve climate action
A new classification of the world's coastlines has been released to improve coastal climate change adaptation at the local, regional and national level and strengthen coordinated climate action worldwide. The classification builds on the Coastal Hazard Wheel that is a universal coastal management framework and is developed by the Coastal Hazard Wheel initiative involving Deltares, the UN Environment Programme-DHI Centre (UNEP-DHI Centre) and the UNEP Copenhagen Climate Centre, with contributions from University of Copenhagen, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the Novo Nordisk Foundation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phys.org
Archaeology and ecology combined paint a fuller picture of past human-nature relationships
For decades now, archaeologists wielded the tools of their trade to unearth clues about past peoples, while ecologists have sought to understand current ecosystems. But these well-established scientific disciplines tend to neglect the important question of how humans and nature interacted and shaped each other across different places and through time. An emerging field called archaeoecology can fill that knowledge gap and offer insights into how to solve today's sustainability challenges, but first, it must be clearly defined. A new paper by SFI Complexity Fellow Stefani Crabtree and Jennifer Dunne, SFI's Vice President for Science, lays out the first comprehensive definition of archaeoecology and calls for more research in this nascent but important field.
Phys.org
Examining the effects of global shocks on the evolution of an interconnected world
Disasters don't read border signs or follow speed limits. Solutions shouldn't, either. In this week's international journal Ambio, two sustainability scholars at Michigan State University (MSU) outline how today's catastrophes—pandemics, wars, natural disasters—play out differently in the modern world, with effects often reverberating farther and faster than their historic counterparts. Understanding the true impacts both near the source and across the world—and often months or years later, will be crucial.
Phys.org
When work becomes your religion, nothing else matters
In a country that has seen a steep decline in religious practice, what do we consider as sacred? How do we express our spiritual beliefs? And what is replacing traditional places of worship?. Carolyn Chen found the answer to those questions talking to tech workers in the Bay Area. "Silicon...
MedicalXpress
Going with the flow: Study shows canals and rivers help boost your mood
Researchers report that the combination of blue and green space with wildlife, has a greater impact on well-being than spending time in an environment that is characterized by only green space. The researchers used Urban Mind, a smartphone-based app, to collect thousands of real time audits about participants' location and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phys.org
Farming and fertilizers: how ecological practices can make a difference
Agriculture involves a difficult balance between food production and environmental impact. For example, fertilizers can help to achieve good crop yields, but over-using them produces greenhouse gas emissions and pollution. Some of these impacts also threaten future agricultural production. Greenhouse gas emissions, for instance, contribute to climate change and increase...
Phys.org
How is climate change affecting ocean waters and ecosystems?
Biological oceanographer Hugh Ducklow studies the marine food web, and how it interacts with the physical properties of the oceans. Much of his work is through the U.S. Long Term Ecological Research Program (LTER), in which researchers have for decades investigated trends across 28 land and marine regions in the United States, along with a few sites elsewhere. In addition to the open ocean, studies encompass deserts, coasts, rivers, forests and grasslands. From 2012 to 2018, while based at Columbia University's Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory, Ducklow led the Palmer Station LTER site, the base for yearly cruises through 800 kilometers of icy waters off the Antarctic Peninsula.
Phys.org
Mathematical model predicts human mobility in response to storms and pandemics
New research by a Northeastern engineering professor used recent storms and the COVID-19 pandemic to predict human movement during disasters in anticipation of more effective emergency response. The research team, led by Qi Ryan Wang, associate professor of civil and environmental engineering at Northeastern, and Jianxi Gao, assistant professor of...
Phys.org
New aquaculture technology can help ease the global food crisis with 'enriched seaweed'
Researchers from Tel Aviv University and the Israel Oceanographic and Limnological Research Institute in Haifa have developed an innovative technology that enables the growth of "enriched seaweed" infused with nutrients, proteins, dietary fiber, and minerals for human and animal needs. According to the researchers, the state-of-the-art technology significantly increases the...
Phys.org
Engineering atomic antennas for quantum sensing
Jennifer Choy makes atom-size antennas. They bear no resemblance to the telescoping rod that transmits pop hits through a portable stereo. But functionally, they're similar. They're quantum sensors, picking up tiny electromagnetic signals and relaying them in a way we can measure. How tiny a signal? A quantum sensor could...
Phys.org
Ancient landslide destroyed area size of Cincinnati
University of Cincinnati geologists reconstructed a massive landslide in Nevada that wiped out an area the size of a small city more than 5 million years ago. UC College of Arts and Sciences graduate Nick Ferry and UC assistant professor of geology Daniel Sturmer pieced together details of the Blue Diamond landslide, a natural disaster that sent rocks and boulders tumbling more than 6 miles across what is now a desert outside Las Vegas.
Phys.org
Fossil fuels causing cost-of-living crisis: climate expert
The cost-of-living crisis pushing millions of people towards poverty in Europe is driven by fossil fuels, according to a leading Earth systems scientist, who has warned that global heating risks causing runaway climate change. Johan Rockstrom, director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research and co-author of the new...
Phys.org
Climate change and ocean oxygen: Oxygen-poor zones shrank under past warm periods, scientists discover
In the last 50 years, oxygen-deficient zones in the open ocean have increased. Scientists have attributed this development to rising global temperatures: Less oxygen dissolves in warmer water, and the tropical ocean's layers can become more stratified. But now, contrary to widespread expectations, an international team of scientists led by...
Phys.org
Elemental research: Scientists apply boron to tungsten components in fusion facilities
What is the connection between boron, an element in a common household cleaner, and tokamaks, ring-shaped fusion facilities that heat fuel to million-degree temperatures? Scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) have conducted research showing that a PPPL-developed powder dropper can successfully drop boron powder into high-temperature plasma within tokamaks that have parts made of a heat-resistant material known as tungsten. Scientists want to confirm they can use this process to apply boron to tungsten parts because bare tungsten walls can hurt plasma performance if the plasma damages the tungsten.
Phys.org
Harnessing the power of saffron color for food and future therapeutics
Saffron is the world's most expensive spice. Usually obtained from the stigma of Crocus sativa flowers, it takes 150,000–200,000 flowers to produce one kilogram of saffron. Now, KAUST researchers have found a way to use a common garden plant to produce saffron's active ingredient, a compound with important therapeutic and food industry applications.
Phys.org
Key to growing natural tissue for female reproductive system reconstruction unlocked
Researchers have developed a ground-breaking technology to culture natural tissue from female fetal fallopian tubes and uteri, potentially paving the way to help women born with reproductive abnormalities to attain normal function through the growth of their own cells. One of the fascinating events in human development is the transformation...
Phys.org
Poor management the biggest risk factor for workplace bullying
Organizational structures, not individuals, are to blame for workplace bullying, which affects 10% of employees, according to a new Australian study citing "poor management practices" as the root cause of bullying. For the first time, University of South Australia researchers have developed an evidence-based screening tool that identifies nine major...
Comments / 3