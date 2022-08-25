Read full article on original website
Related
nypressnews.com
Stroke warning: The drink shown to more than double the risk of a stroke within 1 hour
A stroke is a serious life-threatening medical condition that happens when the blood supply to part of the brain is cut off. Poor lifestyle decisions can trigger a stroke and a study published in the Stroke: Journal of the American Heart Association shows just how quickly these negative effects can kick in.
Phys.org
Study finds climate change is waking bumblebees earlier from winter hibernation, putting the species at risk
New research from the University of Ottawa has found the earlier arrival of spring in parts of North America negatively impacts bumblebee survival, which could potentially threaten bee-pollinated agricultural crops and other plant sources. Published in Biological Conservation, this paper is among the first to study climate change's influence on...
Phys.org
Israeli archaeologists dig up large tusk of ancient elephant
Israeli archaeologists recently unearthed the titanic tusk of a prehistoric elephant near a kibbutz in southern Israel, a remnant of a behemoth once hunted by early people around half a million years ago. The Israel Antiquities Authority announced Wednesday that the 2.5-meter (yard) long fossil belonging to the long-extinct straight-tusked...
Phys.org
Reintroducing bison to grasslands increases plant diversity, drought resilience, study finds
A Kansas State University-led study has found that reintroducing bison—a formerly dominant grazer—doubles plant diversity in a tallgrass prairie. The research involves more than 30 years of data collected at the Konza Prairie Biological Station and was recently published in the prestigious journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Science, or PNAS.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phys.org
Study suggests one-third of wild bee species in Pennsylvania have declined in abundance
Over a six-year period in southcentral Pennsylvania, measures of biodiversity among wild bee communities declined and one-third of species experienced decreases in abundance, according to a Penn State-led team of researchers. Findings from their recently published study, the researchers contend, demonstrate the value of standardized, season-wide sampling across multiple years...
Phys.org
Treating antibiotic-resistant infections with peptides inspired by human saliva
Antibiotic resistance is a problem that impacts tens of millions of people each year worldwide. According to the CDC, "more than 2.8 million antibiotic-resistant infections occur in the United States each year, and more than 35,000 people die as a result." Drug-resistant infections are threatening advances in surgery, wound healing, cancer treatment, organ transplants and many other areas of modern medicine by decreasing our ability to control infections.
Phys.org
Genetic study of immortal jellyfish may help explain its longevity
A team of researchers at Universidad de Oviedo in Spain reports findings that could explain how the jellyfish Turritopsis dohrnii is able to live, at least in theory, forever. In their paper published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the group describes sequencing the genome of the jellyfish and a close mortal relative to see if they could spot pertinent differences.
Phys.org
Biologists address global extinction crisis
Brook trout are disappearing from American streams. Amphibian habitats are changing. Coral species are dying. As the global climate changes at accelerating speeds, nature is restructuring itself. Some species thrive. Others die off. Biodiversity, the unique variety of species on our planet, is reeling. According to a 2019 United Nations...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phys.org
Arctic lakes are vanishing in surprise climate finding
The Arctic is no stranger to loss. As the region warms nearly four times faster than the rest of the world, glaciers collapse, wildlife suffers and habitats continue to disappear at a record pace. Now, a new threat has become apparent: Arctic lakes are drying up, according to research published...
Phys.org
Study of 300-million-year-old feces finds meat on the menu
Curtin researchers have analyzed organic molecules preserved within 306-million-year-old fossilized animal feces (coprolite) and unlocked a wealth of information about the diets of long-extinct animals and prehistoric ecosystems. Their study is published in Biology. Lead author Ph.D. student Madison Tripp from Curtin's WA-Organic and Isotope Geochemistry Center (WA-OIGC) said the...
Phys.org
Shape of coronavirus affects its transmission, study finds
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, images of the coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, have been seared in our minds. But the way we picture the virus, typically as a sphere with spikes, is not strictly accurate. Microscope images of infected tissues have revealed that coronavirus particles are actually ellipsoidal, displaying a wide variety of squashed and elongated shapes.
Phys.org
Researchers find link between health outcomes and sugarcane smoke exposure
A new study from a Florida State University team estimates that sugarcane fires in South Florida emit harmful particulate matter in quantities comparable to motor vehicles and is a factor in mortality rates across the region. Their work is published in Environmental Health Perspectives. "Over the years, there have been...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Study: Long COVID symptoms associated with exhausted T-cells, lower cortisol levels
In a pre-print study, researchers found patients suffering from long COVID symptoms tended to have exhausted T-cells and lower cortisol levels. They also found Epstein-Barr viral cells already present in those patients’ bodies had been reactivated.
American Nun Found Alive 5 Months After Being Kidnapped From Her Bed in Africa
A Roman Catholic nun who was kidnapped from her bed at a mission site in west Africa has been found safe, five months after her capture. Sister Suellen Tennyson, 83, of Louisiana, is alive and in U.S. custody in Niamey, the capital of Niger, according to the Marianites of Holy Cross members. She was found on Monday, officials said, but details on where she had been and how she was found were not released. “She’s totally worn out,” Sister Ann Lacour told the Clarion Herald. “I told her how much people love her, and she doesn’t have anything to worry about. I told her, ‘You are alive and safe. That’s all that matters.’” Tennyson was snatched by “at least 10 armed men” in Burkina Faso for unclear reason, taken away in the middle of the night between April 4 and 5. There had been no contact with her since, the Marianites of Holy Cross members said, leaving her sisters in the dark about whether she was alive. Tennyson was still in Africa as of Tuesday, but will eventually return to the United States.Read it at Clarion Herald
New Boosters Targeting Omicron Will Become Available Next Week
As soon as early next week, millions of Americans will be eligible for the first re-designed COVID booster since the vaccine rolled out in late 2020. The Food and Drug Administration authorized these new doses, which target Omicron variants, on Wednesday. One booster targeting the BA.5 Omicron variant is intended for people 12 and older, and is made by Pfizer and BioNTech. The other is by Moderna for ages 18 and up. The goal of these Omicron-specific shots is to stem spikes in infection that are expected to hit in the fall and winter. Omicron is more contagious, but data also shows that hospitalizations are dropping dramatically. Only people who have received at least two shots will be eligible for a re-designed booster. They must also have had their two-shot series or most recent booster at least two months prior to getting the new booster. Read it at New York Times
Phys.org
New classification of the world's coastlines to improve climate action
A new classification of the world's coastlines has been released to improve coastal climate change adaptation at the local, regional and national level and strengthen coordinated climate action worldwide. The classification builds on the Coastal Hazard Wheel that is a universal coastal management framework and is developed by the Coastal Hazard Wheel initiative involving Deltares, the UN Environment Programme-DHI Centre (UNEP-DHI Centre) and the UNEP Copenhagen Climate Centre, with contributions from University of Copenhagen, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the Novo Nordisk Foundation.
Phys.org
Medieval mass burial shows centuries-earlier origin of Ashkenazi genetic bottleneck
In 2004, construction workers in Norwich, U.K., unearthed human skeletal remains that led to a historical mystery—at least 17 bodies at the bottom of a medieval well. Using archaeological records, historical documents, and ancient DNA, British researchers have now identified the individuals to be a group of Ashkenazi Jews who may have fallen victim to antisemitic violence during the 12th century. Their findings, presented on August 30 in the journal Current Biology, shed new light on Jewish medical history in Europe.
Phys.org
Archaeology and ecology combined paint a fuller picture of past human-nature relationships
For decades now, archaeologists wielded the tools of their trade to unearth clues about past peoples, while ecologists have sought to understand current ecosystems. But these well-established scientific disciplines tend to neglect the important question of how humans and nature interacted and shaped each other across different places and through time. An emerging field called archaeoecology can fill that knowledge gap and offer insights into how to solve today's sustainability challenges, but first, it must be clearly defined. A new paper by SFI Complexity Fellow Stefani Crabtree and Jennifer Dunne, SFI's Vice President for Science, lays out the first comprehensive definition of archaeoecology and calls for more research in this nascent but important field.
Phys.org
Mathematical model predicts human mobility in response to storms and pandemics
New research by a Northeastern engineering professor used recent storms and the COVID-19 pandemic to predict human movement during disasters in anticipation of more effective emergency response. The research team, led by Qi Ryan Wang, associate professor of civil and environmental engineering at Northeastern, and Jianxi Gao, assistant professor of...
Phys.org
Drones working to detect crop disease early, propel agricultural research forward
Over the last decade, agriculture research has become more and more advanced—in large part because of unmanned aerial vehicles, otherwise known as drones. At South Dakota State University, drones have become integrated into a variety of research activities but have arguably been the most impactful in agricultural research. Maitiniyazi...
Comments / 0