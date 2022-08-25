Read full article on original website
LOOK: Kyle Busch’s Wife, Samantha, Speaks Out Following Thursday’s Mall of America Shooting
As a scary scene developed in Minnesota’s Mall of America, NASCAR’s Kyle Busch guided his family to safety. Thankfully, the entire incident in the shopping center ended without injuries. Busch escorted his wife Samantha and their son Brexton out of the danger zone. However, Samantha is sharing the terrifying details of the frighteningly traumatic ordeal.
Austin Dillon’s Wife Whitney on the Monday Morning Exhale – and Hopes for Husband’s NASCAR Future [Exclusive]
Austin Dillon's wife Whitney talked about her husband's NASCAR future and the fun the family had filming 'Austin Dillon's Life in the Fast Lane.'
Daytona race winner penalized; Removed from NASCAR Playoffs
NASCAR issues stiff L2 penalty after Daytona International Speedway. Over the weekend, NASCAR visited Daytona International Speedway. The 2.5-mile oval hosted the NASCRA Xfinity Series and NASCAR Cup Series. View the NASCAR penalty report after Daytona below. Jeremy Clements drove to victory lane during Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series event. The...
NASCAR: Another Joe Gibbs Racing announcement coming?
Joe Gibbs Racing still have a seat open for two NASCAR Xfinity Series races, but the driver for one of them should be considered a lock. Joe Gibbs Racing announced in June that reigning ARCA Menards Series East champion and current points leader Sammy Smith is set to drive the “star car”, the #18 Toyota, in eight of the remaining races on the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule. His schedule has since been expanded to nine races.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Admits He Fell Short of His NASCAR Potential by Being Too Busy Playing Video Games
Dale Earnhardt Jr. admits video games was more important to him at times than strapping into his car to run practice laps before races. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Admits He Fell Short of His NASCAR Potential by Being Too Busy Playing Video Games appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Opens Up On The Loss Of His Father And Dale Sr.’s Leadership: “I Had This Odd, Strange Feeling Of Being Freed”
February 18th, 2001 was a dark day in NASCAR history. It was the day Dale Earnhardt Sr. tragically passed away after being killed on impact during the final lap at the Daytona 500. And his son, Hall of Fame driver and now-broadcaster Dale Earnhardt Jr., recently opened up about how...
How Rich Are These Big-Name NASCAR Drivers?
In terms of how they get paid, NASCAR drivers are different from athletes in team sports. Whereas NFL and NBA players receive the bulk of their income from a signed contract with a team, a NASCAR...
Bubba Wallace curses out NASCAR over lack of safety
The turning point of this past Sunday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 came on Lap 138 when a sudden rainstorm in Turn 1 caused almost the entire field to crash. NASCAR received a lot of criticism from fans and drivers about not stopping the race earlier but Bubba Wallace was more vocal about the seemingly innocuous hit he took during that wreck.
Look: Tiger Woods Reacts To Rory McIlroy's Win Sunday
It wasn't looking great for Rory McIlroy early at this weekend's Tour Championship. But in a thrilling final round finish, he was able to stun the field and capture the $26 million top prize. Tiger Woods shared his thoughts on the wild weekend at East Lake, shouting out both Rory...
Richard Childress Put Kyle Busch in a Headlock and Punched Him During 2011 Confrontation
Richard Childress is a product of the old-school, wild-west days of NASCAR. The Winston-Salem, North Carolina-born businessman got his start as a NASCAR driver back in the ’70s and has thrived as the owner of Richard Childress Racing since the mid-’80s. When it comes to stock car racing, the man’s pretty much seen it all.
Chase Elliott’s Southern 500 car has special design, meaning
When 16-year-old Dani (Gamel) Cuevas pondered how to capture her stay at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta in a design of Chase Elliott’s Cup car, she quickly found inspiration. “When I was in the hospital, I spent a lot of time with therapy dogs,” Dani told NBC Sports.
Austin Dillon wins Coke Zero Sugar 400, claims playoff spot
Austin Dillon passed Austin Cindric with three laps left in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 and went on to win
Winners and losers from Cup regular season finale at Daytona
Austin Dillon won his way into the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs and Ryan Blaney narrowly claimed the last playoff berth in Sunday’s regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway. But removed from the playoff drama, multiple smaller teams scored a result they can be proud of. Here’s our list...
