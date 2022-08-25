Nestor Cortes heading to IL with groin injury: Report

The Yankees rotation is reportedly set to take another hit.

According to Lindsey Adler of The Athletic , Nestor Cortes is expected to land on the IL with a groin injury, while Triple-A pitcher Greg Weissert will be promoted to join the big-league club in Oakland.

Cortes has been the Yankees’ most consistent starter this season, as the 2022 All-Star has pitched to a 2.68 ERA over 131 innings of work. He will join Luis Severino and Clay Holmes as other key New York arms currently on the IL.

The Yankees, having already traded away Jordan Montgomery, are thin at starting pitcher, with Domingo German now a steady fixture in the rotation. Clarke Schmidt was stretched out to pitch a starter’s workload while at Triple-A, and had an extended relief appearance in Tuesday’s win over the Mets. He could be a candidate to take Cortes’ spot.

