Kentucky public libraries to receive funding to support remote learning
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As pencil and paper get erased from how many students used to complete assignments before the COVID-19 pandemic, having access to a computer or iPad is essential. “We make it possible for families to have the resources they need,” Christy Terry, director of the Johnson County...
Flashcards with Cabell County Schools
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Flashcards are a great study tool for students in any stage of learning. Dr. Ashley Stephens with Cabell County Schools stopped by First Look at Four with some tips for studying with flashcards.
Boyd County students head back to school
CATLETTSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - Catlettsburg Elementary students headed back to school Wednesday morning. A new year brings new faces, including a new principal -- Jana Osborne. “First day for everybody,” Osborne said. “Everybody’s lost but so am I, but we’re all gonna make it!”. Osborne came...
Charleston, Kanawha County to host listening sessions on Capital Sports Center
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The City of Charleston and the Kanawha County Commission is hoping to receive community feedback about the proposed Capital Sports Center during three listening sessions. The City of Charleston and the Kanawha County Commission announced plans to establish the Capital Sports Center on August 24, 2022....
Gov. Jim Justice unveils manufacturing facility for electric school buses
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An electric vehicle manufacturer is trying to clean up Charleston’s air with a new faculty to build zero-emission, electric battery-powered buses. The company is called GreenPower, and their officials are excited to bring this technology to the Mountain State. “The state seems to really...
Transformer blows, power pole catches fire at Huntington High School
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The road leading to and from Huntington High School has reopened after a transformer blew and a power pole caught fire. HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A blown transformer has caused a power pole to catch fire and block the entrance to Huntington High School, according to Cabell County Schools spokesperson Jedd Flowers.
Gov. Beshear announces millions in grants, high-speed fiber internet
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday made a few stops in eastern Kentucky, announcing grants and high-speed fiber internet. His first stop was at the Lawrence County Community Center where more than $2.4 million in grants were awarded focusing on improving safety for the people in the county.
Tips to help drivers save money
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Rising costs for new and used cars, sky-rocketing gas prices, and the need to lower carbon emissions have made it more important than ever to not only keep your car running smoothly, but to maximize fuel economy. ASE certified mechanic and shop owner, Frank Leutz, joined...
Body found in Ohio River
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Police say a body was found by a fisherman in the Ohio River. According to police reports, the body was found Tuesday just after 7:00 p.m. around 15th Street and Commerce Avenue. Police believe the body had only been in the river a couple of...
Service arrangements for CPD K-9 killed in the line of duty announced
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A Charleston Police K9 officer killed in the line of duty on Aug. 27 will be laid to rest Thursday, Sept. 1 at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center. K-9 Axel gave his life saving his partner, Ptl. Clendenin, and Ptl. Childress as they struggled with...
Multi-million dollar investment will expand General Mills operations
WELLSTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - General Mills in Jackson County, Ohio, is expanding operations, thanks to a $100 million investment in its Wellston facility. The manufacturing facility there has provided stable employment for nearby residents for years. “If General Mills pulled out, there probably wouldn’t be a Wellston,” said Mayor Charlie...
Groundbreaking ceremony for new Chick-fil-A location
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Sandwich and nugget enthusiasts are rejoicing Monday following a groundbreaking ceremony in Kanawha County. A new Chick-fil-A is coming to the region, opening up at the new Park Place development on MacCorkle Avenue in South Charleston. The restaurant will be located across from Riverwalk...
Traffic flowing after disabled vehicle is removed
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A disabled tractor-trailer that was blocking the westbound slow lane of I-64 near the Nitro-St. Albans bridge has been removed, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The disabled semi was reported just after 7 a.m. Monday, and it created backups on the westbound lanes. No injuries were...
Elementary school on lockdown; police investigating call in area
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Guyandotte elementary school in Huntington is on lockdown as police respond to an emergency call in the area. Cabell County Schools Communications Director Jedd Flowers told WSAZ.com the lockdown was put in place as a precautionary measure. WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene and...
Super Sunday in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, OH (WSAZ) -River Days “Super Sunday”. There is a tradition in Portsmouth Ohio known as “Super Sunday”. It’s where the miss contestants for all the pageants leading up to River Days gather to rehearse their roles come competition night. Imagine 80 of the county’s cutest girls (ages 9 months to 5 years), brightest (ages 6-12) and most driven young ladies (ages 13-17) coming together to kick start a week of fun. It’s all part if the biggest celebration of the year in P-town. Tony was on hand this informally fun day as he previews what’s the come.
Country stars come together for Appalachia Rises: Come Hell or High Water telethon
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Several country music stars were on hand Monday evening for the Appalachia Rises: Come Hell or High Water flood benefit telethon at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg. WYMT Vice President and General Manager Neil Middleton announced during the program that, not counting online donations, the...
CSX railroad performing crossing maintenance in Boone County
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - CSX railroad work crews are shutting down a number of railroad crossings in Boone County during the coming days and weeks for maintenance. Several of the railroad crossings are on roads maintained by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH). The following WVDOH routes are scheduled...
One lane of I-64 West reopens after accident involving two tractor-trailers
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- One westbound lane of I-64 has reopened following an accident that covered the interstate with coal Wednesday afternoon. According to dispatchers, two tractor-trailers collided near mile marker 51 blocking all westbound lanes and backing up traffic. Dispatchers say one semi was hauling coal and spilled...
Honoring a hero: Procession for fallen K-9 officer
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Law enforcement officers and the community from around the area came together to honor a Charleston K9 Officer shot and killed in the line of duty. Charleston K-9 Officer Axel was escorted to Cooke’s Crematoriums. Axel was shot and killed Saturday night on East Point Drive...
Road reopens after three vehicle crash
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The Frame Road overpass of I-79 in Elkview is back open following a three vehicle crash. The crash was reported just after 6:30 Tuesday morning. Two people were taken to the hospital, but there is no word on their condition. ORIGINAL STORY: 08/30/2022 @ 7:13...
