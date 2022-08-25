Read full article on original website
Data center company to develop up to 2M square feet of space in Chester County
E. WHITELAND TWP., Pa. - A developer of data centers has acquired more than 100 acres in Chester County, where it will develop data centers that will cover more than 2 million square feet. The company, fifteenfortyseven Critical Systems Realty, also known as 1547, said East Whiteland Township has approved...
Wally's Deli may close Emmaus location, citing lack of staff
EMMAUS, Pa. - Wally's Deli in Emmaus may close at the end of September "after 33 marvelous years," according to the store's Facebook page. There may be some hope that the 1245 Chestnut St. deli remains open, depending on whether staff can be replaced, the store said. "This is not...
Bethlehem Township zoning board to review plans for Wawa, apartments, medical offices
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Bethlehem Township's Zoning Hearing Board will review several building plans in the township. During Wednesday night's meeting, the board will look at plans for a Wawa store and gas station at 4900 Freemansburg Ave. That project includes a bank and two garden-style apartment buildings. Wagner Enterprises...
Residents warned about scam involving caller posing as sergeant
The Northampton County Sheriff’s Department is warning county residents about a scam. The Sheriff’s Department has received reports about a male caller identifying himself as Sgt. Mike Weston in regards to a county resident being wanted for failing to appear for a court hearing, according to a news release from the county. The caller than gives instructions on leaving a cashier check at a drop location.
Pa. state trooper discusses rule against obscuring any part of your license plate
Did you know in Pennsylvania, police can pull you over if any part of your license plate is covered?. That came out of a court ruling stemming from a Philadelphia traffic stop last year. Whether you have your favorite team on a frame around your license or you like to show off with a bedazzled version, not showing enough of your license plate could get you pulled over.
COCA: Overdose rate continues to climb despite efforts
READING, Pa. — Wednesday was International Overdose Awareness Day. Overdoses and corresponding death have continued to increase over the years, and while the problem of addiction has shifted in ways, it isn't getting better. "Despite efforts, the rate continues to climb," said Kathy Noll, the assistant administrator at the...
LANTA offering free rides to ASD students
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - LANTA and Allentown School District are teaming up to help more students get to school faster. LANTA is offering free rides to students in the district throughout the year. But those under 12 still have to be accompanied by a paying adult. In the past, LANTA offered...
State police seek mail thieves in Lehigh County
N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - State police are looking for mail thieves in part of Lehigh County. Troopers are in part of North Whitehall, Heidelberg and Washington townships Tuesday morning looking for a red or maroon newer-model car whose occupants are stealing mail, police said shortly before 11 a.m. Two...
Man accused of stealing LBTQ+ Pride flags in Hunterdon County, NJ
FRENCHTOWN, N.J. - Authorities say a Hunterdon County, New Jersey man stole several LBTQ+ Pride flags over the weekend. Justin T. Settembrino, 30, of Frenchtown, was charged with one count of fourth-degree bias intimidation, two counts of theft of moveable property, and one count of criminal mischief, according to a news release from the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office.
Khanisa's Pudding Bar to move from Easton to Downtown Allentown Market
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Khanisa's Pudding Bar will be relocating from Easton to the Downtown Allentown Market, the business announced on Tuesday. The specialty dessert spot — whose menu includes premium pudding concoctions, waffle mixes and shakes — said on its social media accounts that it will be making its new home in Allentown this fall, with an exact opening date being announced in the next few weeks.
'I just wanted to go on a walk': Utah man walking across the country visits Lehigh Valley
EASTON, Pa. - A Utah man making a trek of a lifetime is making a few stops in Pennsylvania. It's the first time Isaiah Glen Shields has visited Bank Street in Easton. "I really, really like the look of Easton. I don't know, the rolling hills, the way the architecture just incorporates the landscape," said Shields.
BASD, local services to assist homeless students
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Members of the Bethlehem Area School Board moved swiftly through their agenda Monday night following the first day back to school. The board approved New Bethany Ministries and the Hispanic Center Lehigh Valley to provide services in support of the American Rescue Plan Homeless Children and Youth grant.
Missing Reading girl found safe in NYC; Amber Alert canceled
READING, Pa. — A 13-year-old girl from Reading who was the subject of a statewide Amber Alert on Wednesday has been found safe, according to the Pennsylvania State Police. Janae Kalia-Henry was reported to have been abducted in the area of Schuylkill Avenue around 2 a.m. Police issued the Amber Alert shortly before 3 p.m.
After Iron Works deal falls through, Catasauqua says there's renewed interest
CATASAUQUA, Pa. – Plans for selling Catasauqua's Crane Iron Works site may have fallen through earlier this year, but the historic property still has plenty of interest. According to borough Solicitor Thomas Dinkelacker, there have been five "expressions of interest" in the 12-acre brownfield property. Before it can go...
Lehigh County coroner looking for man's next of kin
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public's help in a next-of-kin search. Dayvi A. Garcia, 46, was pronounced dead on Tuesday at 9:25 a.m. at the home where he was staying in Allentown, according to a news release from the coroner's office. An...
Threat by former student prompts increased security at Lehigh University
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A threat has Lehigh University on high alert on Monday. University police were notified Sunday night of a specific threat made by a former student towards a group of current students, the school said in an alert just before 11 a.m. Monday. The student, Muhamad Diop, was...
What's new at the Allentown Fair?
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Great Allentown Fair is back. Gates open at 4 p.m. Wednesday, and it's finally a year where the pandemic has not put a damper on the event. Organizers say that means several old favorites are coming back, and there will be new rides for people to enjoy.
Police: Man threatened to shoot Lehigh University students in the head
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A man threatened a group of Lehigh University students over the weekend, saying he was going to shoot them in the head, according to court paperwork. The threat had the university on high alert on Monday. University police were notified Sunday night of the threat made by Diop, a former student, towards the group of current students, the school said in an alert just before 11 a.m. Monday.
Ex-Lehigh student in custody after threats prompted increased security
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The former Lehigh University student accused of threatening to come to campus and shoot a group of students is now in custody. Muhammad Diop, 20, was taken into custody in New York City without incident, university police said Wednesday. He is facing terroristic threats and harassment charges.
Parents raise concerns about lack of air conditioning in some ASD schools
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - As the heat hangs around for the start of the school year, some parents are raising concerns about hot schools. A lot of Allentown schools don't have air conditioning, and while the district said it has a plan to eventually address the problem, not every school is included. At Harrison-Morton Middle School, most classes still rely on open windows and fans. Waleska Arvelo's daughter Serenity just started her first year there, and she said she had no idea how bad the heat would be.
