ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
krcgtv.com

St. Louis prosecutor who handled Greitens case reprimanded

NEW BLOOMFIELD — The Missouri Supreme Court has issued a reprimand to St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner in connection to her involvement in the prosecution of former Governor Eric Greitens. The reprimand is the lowest level of formal discipline applicable to an attorney in Missouri. It comes after...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
City
Columbia, MO
Columbia, MO
Government
State
Missouri State
krcgtv.com

Town hall over prison conditions in Missouri

Several groups are coming together to host a town hall to address the health and safety of incarcerated Missourians. The town hall will be on Zoom on Monday, August 29 at 7 pm. The MacArthur Justice Center, Liberation Literature, Missouri Justice Coalition, Missouri Prison Reform, Missouri State Conference of the...
krcgtv.com

Power outage in Columbia affects 1,634 customers

UPDATE: Columbia Water and Light tweeted that the power was restored by 5:50 pm Monday. ORIGINAL STORY: The City of Columbia reported a power outage Monday afternoon. The city's power outage website showed that 1,634 customers were affected. The outage seems to be centered on South Providence Road and Research...
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Parson
krcgtv.com

Juvenile boards school bus, assaults two middle school students

Columbia Police are investigating an incident that occurred when a person forced their way onto a school bus and assaulted two Lange Middle School students as the bus was stopped near Sherwood Drive and Brown Station Road Tuesday morning. According to Columbia Public Schools, just after 7:00 Tuesday morning the...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Helias, Blair Oaks atop first Prep Power Polls

LARGE SCHOOL (Classes 4-6) 1. Helias (1-0) SMALL SCHOOL (Classes 1-3) Voters include KRCG's Rod Smith, Jacob Lang, Bryan Hudnell and Tony Mullen, Chris Bowie of the Boonville Daily News, Chris Kwiecinski of the Columbia Daily Tribune, Robby Campbell of the Fulton Sun, Mike Bissell from KS95 Radio in Versailles, Steve Mallinckrodt of KFAL Radio in Fulton, Tom Loeffler of Loeffler's Link, Will Johnson of the Gasconade County Republican and Joey Kinard of the Columbia Missourian.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Credit#Rebates#Tax Cuts#Politics State#Politics Governor
krcgtv.com

Man shot multiple times while driving in Columbia

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A 34-year-old man was shot multiple times while driving down a Columbia street in broad daylight Wednesday, according to police. According to Columbia Police Assistant Chief Jill Schlude, the man was northbound on Old U.S. Highway 63 near Gordon Street at about 11:30 Wednesday morning when he was shot "multiple times."
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Columbia College new enrollment up 18% from last year

Columbia College started its 2022-23 academic year on Monday, with the largest class of new students since 2018. The school had 294 new students, including freshmen and transfer students. It's an 18% increase over Fall 2021 and puts total enrollment at 809. "We are pleased to welcome this outstanding group...
COLUMBIA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Income Tax
krcgtv.com

Substance abuse on the rise as college students return to classrooms

BOONVILLE — Government statistics showed substance abuse was on the rise, particularly because of the COVID-19 pandemic and gun violence. As college students returned to the classroom, so did the problem of substance abuse. Lead Intensive Outpatient Counselor at Valley Hope of Boonville Charlsi Lewis helps people overcome their...
BOONVILLE, MO
krcgtv.com

Suspect in football player's murder waives arraignment

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A man charged with First-Degree Murder in the death of a Central Methodist University football player waived formal arraignment Tuesday and was bound over to circuit court where he will plead to the charge on Oct. 11. Kundarrius Kinte Taylor, 23, accused in the Aug. 25...
FAYETTE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy