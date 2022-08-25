Read full article on original website
New voter obligations under Missouri House Bill 1878 cause backfire from organizations
Several requirements of house bill 1878 were reinstated Sunday after being approved during the final week of legislative session. New obligations include a mandate for anyone voting to show photo identification, and a no-excuse absentee voting period that will last for two weeks. Local organizations are trying to provide election...
University of Missouri employees rally against changes to paid time off policies
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Demonstrators at a union rally on the Mizzou campus showed their opposition Monday to proposed changes to the University of Missouri System’s employee paid time off policies. University leaders said the proposed changes would make their job openings more competitive. University leaders held their fourth...
Missouri House committee on veterans suicide set to hear from Department of Mental Health
The House Interim Committee on Veterans Mental Health and Suicide will hold it’s second hearing Wednesday morning. The committee will hear from the Missouri Department of Mental Health (DMH) on Wednesday and learn more about their different initiatives surrounding suicide and crisis services. DMH Suicide Prevention Coordinator, Stacey Williams...
St. Louis prosecutor who handled Greitens case reprimanded
NEW BLOOMFIELD — The Missouri Supreme Court has issued a reprimand to St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner in connection to her involvement in the prosecution of former Governor Eric Greitens. The reprimand is the lowest level of formal discipline applicable to an attorney in Missouri. It comes after...
Student disciplined, but no weapon found on Jefferson City school bus
Jefferson City School District officials said a student will be disciplined after an incident on Monday. Dr. Deanne Fisher and Dr. Justin Browning, the principals of Jefferson City High School and Lewis & Clark Middle School, sent a letter on Tuesday to parents and guardians. In it, they said they...
2,600 students receive free books as part of United Way's Read Across Columbia event
Columbia — Hundreds of first and second graders across the Columbia Public School District were treated to a fun surprise Tuesday. As part of the United Way's Read Across Columbia event, MU Health donated 2,600 books to five schools across Columbia. Roughly 650 students received four free books, as...
Town hall over prison conditions in Missouri
Several groups are coming together to host a town hall to address the health and safety of incarcerated Missourians. The town hall will be on Zoom on Monday, August 29 at 7 pm. The MacArthur Justice Center, Liberation Literature, Missouri Justice Coalition, Missouri Prison Reform, Missouri State Conference of the...
Power outage in Columbia affects 1,634 customers
UPDATE: Columbia Water and Light tweeted that the power was restored by 5:50 pm Monday. ORIGINAL STORY: The City of Columbia reported a power outage Monday afternoon. The city's power outage website showed that 1,634 customers were affected. The outage seems to be centered on South Providence Road and Research...
WATCH: Mid-Missouri woman diagnosed Parkinson's disease touts benefits of boxing
JEFFERSON CITY — Connie Nussbaum was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease around five years ago, but she hasn't let the disease bring her down. Nussbaum works out at Studio 573 with trainer Wes Lochhead. She said Parkinson's can make her muscles feel tight and can restrict her mobility. She said...
Juvenile boards school bus, assaults two middle school students
Columbia Police are investigating an incident that occurred when a person forced their way onto a school bus and assaulted two Lange Middle School students as the bus was stopped near Sherwood Drive and Brown Station Road Tuesday morning. According to Columbia Public Schools, just after 7:00 Tuesday morning the...
Boone County health officials offer Novavax vaccine to people 12 and older
Boone County health officials announced they will offer the Novavax vaccine to people 12 and older. Previously, only people over 18 could get the vaccine. Earlier this month, the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) gauged the public's interest in that vaccine. People who want to get the...
Helias, Blair Oaks atop first Prep Power Polls
LARGE SCHOOL (Classes 4-6) 1. Helias (1-0) SMALL SCHOOL (Classes 1-3) Voters include KRCG's Rod Smith, Jacob Lang, Bryan Hudnell and Tony Mullen, Chris Bowie of the Boonville Daily News, Chris Kwiecinski of the Columbia Daily Tribune, Robby Campbell of the Fulton Sun, Mike Bissell from KS95 Radio in Versailles, Steve Mallinckrodt of KFAL Radio in Fulton, Tom Loeffler of Loeffler's Link, Will Johnson of the Gasconade County Republican and Joey Kinard of the Columbia Missourian.
Jefferson City Salvation Army music group wins first regional camp award
Each summer, all 19 Salvation Army Corp youth groups across the Show-Me State are invited to a music camp to enhance their skills, meet with students from other corps, and ignite a little competitive fire. Caiden Casey, his brother Nathan, and siblings Adalyn and Nolan Windell attended the eight-day regional...
Man shot multiple times while driving in Columbia
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A 34-year-old man was shot multiple times while driving down a Columbia street in broad daylight Wednesday, according to police. According to Columbia Police Assistant Chief Jill Schlude, the man was northbound on Old U.S. Highway 63 near Gordon Street at about 11:30 Wednesday morning when he was shot "multiple times."
Jefferson City disc golf course revamped, ready for flagship tournament
JEFFERSON CITY — As the sport of disc golf has exploded in popularity in the recent years, improvements were made to Jefferson City's disc golf course at Binder Park this summer to enhance player experience. Chris Neff with the Jefferson City Disc Golf Club said the project was focused...
Columbia College new enrollment up 18% from last year
Columbia College started its 2022-23 academic year on Monday, with the largest class of new students since 2018. The school had 294 new students, including freshmen and transfer students. It's an 18% increase over Fall 2021 and puts total enrollment at 809. "We are pleased to welcome this outstanding group...
Substance abuse on the rise as college students return to classrooms
BOONVILLE — Government statistics showed substance abuse was on the rise, particularly because of the COVID-19 pandemic and gun violence. As college students returned to the classroom, so did the problem of substance abuse. Lead Intensive Outpatient Counselor at Valley Hope of Boonville Charlsi Lewis helps people overcome their...
High school girls tennis highlights and scores, August 29
Hickman topped Tolton, while Jefferson City beat Camdenton in girls tennis matches.
Suspect in football player's murder waives arraignment
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A man charged with First-Degree Murder in the death of a Central Methodist University football player waived formal arraignment Tuesday and was bound over to circuit court where he will plead to the charge on Oct. 11. Kundarrius Kinte Taylor, 23, accused in the Aug. 25...
