Psychiatric patient who escaped Kan. hospital with employee captured
MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. —Authorities have located the state psychiatric hospital patient identified as 18-year-old Salvador Reyes III and 20-year-old Jamey Anderson, a hospital employee, according to the Miami County sheriff's office. Both left the Osawatomie State Hospital in Anderson’s vehicle early Monday. Authorities located Anderson’s vehicle in the...
News from the Oil Patch: Grants to help plug abandoned wells
The government awarded $560 million dollars in grants to 24 states to plug abandoned oil and gas wells, including several in our area. The Kansas Corporation Commission last week announced its plans for the first $25 million from last year's infrastructure bill. The eight target projects include 31 abandoned wells in Russell, Osborne and Rooks counties, and another 22 wells in Pratt and Barber counties. The KCC is expecting future grants adding another $33 million to the state's well-plugging fund, which has already plugged more than 11-thousand wells. The first eight target projects include plans to plug a total of 2,352 wells. Of those, 2,247 are in eastern Kansas. There are also 52 wells in projects at or near the Colorado border. According to the announcement, this is only a partial solution. The state will still need to collect industry fees to pay for continuing efforts to find and plug abandoned wells.
Kansas rep LaTurner defends $40B aid package for Ukraine
TOPEKA — U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner credits Russian President Vladimir Putin with accomplishing something nobody thought was possible. “He brought the United States Congress together in a bipartisan way,” LaTurner said Tuesday during a panel discussion in Wichita organized by the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition. The discussion was...
KDHE: Statewide COVID death toll tops 9,000
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 5,748 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday August 24, to Wednesday August 31, for a total of 864,631 cases. On Wednesday, the state reported 61 COVID-19 deaths since August 24, for a total of 9,019. Kansas is providing fewer updates...
Wheat Scoop: Randy and Kim Fritzemeier share lifetime of farm, family and community
He started farming in high school when his uncle rented him ground. A fifth-generation farm daughter herself, she was driving farm trucks before she had a driver’s license. After meeting in college at Kansas State University, they found a way to farm across county lines, balance her necessary off-farm income with the ebb and flow of farming and — most importantly — raise two exceptional children. Now, following a season of last farm milestones and a farm machinery sale, Randy and Kim Fritzemeier are off to a new set of adventures with a binful of goodwill from the family and friends with whom they have shared their love of agriculture and community.
GB extension agent: Drought conditions impacting plant, insect life
Rains on Saturday and Monday evening will help a little but not much. The state continues to suffer through a drought with now 72 percent of Kansas listed in at least a moderate drought, 57 percent at a severe level, and 32 percent in extreme conditions. Ten percent of the state, mostly in the southwest, is listed at exceptional drought.
Small earthquake shakes north-central Kansas
MITCHELL COUNTY —A small earthquake shook portions of north-central Kansas Sunday. The quake just before 2p.m. measured a magnitude 2.7, according to the U.S. Geological Survey and was centered approximately 3 miles northwest of Cawker City. The Kansas Geological Survey initially reported the quake a magnitude 3.3. There were...
