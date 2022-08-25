The government awarded $560 million dollars in grants to 24 states to plug abandoned oil and gas wells, including several in our area. The Kansas Corporation Commission last week announced its plans for the first $25 million from last year's infrastructure bill. The eight target projects include 31 abandoned wells in Russell, Osborne and Rooks counties, and another 22 wells in Pratt and Barber counties. The KCC is expecting future grants adding another $33 million to the state's well-plugging fund, which has already plugged more than 11-thousand wells. The first eight target projects include plans to plug a total of 2,352 wells. Of those, 2,247 are in eastern Kansas. There are also 52 wells in projects at or near the Colorado border. According to the announcement, this is only a partial solution. The state will still need to collect industry fees to pay for continuing efforts to find and plug abandoned wells.

KANSAS STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO