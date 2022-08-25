Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two cities in Wisconsin have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensWisconsin State
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
YouTuber discovers skeletal remains in an abandoned Wisconsin churchJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
Stimulus proposal would give families in Wisconsin hundreds each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
Related
wtmj.com
Funeral of ex-Milwaukee archbishop marked by prayer, protest
MILWAUKEE — Hundreds of supporters, as well as advocates for victims of clergy sexual abuse, attended retired Milwaukee Archbishop Rembert Weakland’s funeral, which was marked by an open acknowledgement of his mistakes. Weakland died Aug. 22 at age 95. He led the Milwaukee Archdiocese for 25 years before stepping down after a theology student revealed he had been paid $450,000 in 1997 to settle a sexual assault claim against Weakland. Weakland maintained the contact was consensual, but he also admitted in 2008 that he had moved sexually abusive priests from parish to parish. At his funeral Tuesday, the Rev. Steven Avella said Weakland’s mistakes were hanging over the ceremony. He says many people loved Weakland, but that some did not and their anger can’t be dismissed.
wtmj.com
ND man given 80 years for shooting 2 officers in Wisconsin
WAUKESHA, Wis. — A North Dakota man convicted of shooting two police officers in Wisconsin in 2020 will likely spend the rest of his life in prison. A judge in Waukesha County on Monday added another 80 years to the 50-year sentence Nathanael Benton is already serving for trying to kill an inmate in jail with a sharpened toothbrush. In November 2020, officers from Delafield and Hartland responded to a possible hit-and-run crash at the Holiday Inn in Delafield. After speaking with Benton at the scene and a woman he was with, the 25-year-old produced a handgun and shot the officers at close range. He was arrested after a seven-hour search.
wtmj.com
Biden headed to Milwaukee, Pittsburgh on Labor Day
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to travel to the battleground states of Wisconsin and Pennsylvania on Labor Day, just over two months before the November election. The White House and local labor union leaders Monday said that Biden plans to speak at Milwaukee’s Laborfest celebration and also go to Pittsburgh where other national labor leaders are appearing at that city’s Labor Day Parade. The White House says Biden plans to “celebrate Labor Day and the dignity of American workers.” Both states have races for governor and U.S. Senate. Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says he is looking forward to the visit and will attend the event with Biden.
wtmj.com
Evers directs $90 million to Wisconsin K-12 schools
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers is giving Wisconsin K-12 public schools $90 million more in federal COVID-19 relief money. He announced the move on Tuesday just before schools were to open for the fall. Evers says the money would help schools keep and retain teachers and ensure that the student-to-teacher ratio doesn’t increase. Districts across the state, including the two largest in Milwaukee and Madison, have reported high numbers of unfilled teaching slots heading into the year. A spokeswoman for Republican Tim Michels, who is challenging the Democrat Evers, accused the former teacher, principal, school administrator and state education secretary of handing out the money “so he can pretend to care about education.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtmj.com
Milwaukee police searching for murder, arson suspect
MILWAUKEE – Police are searching for a man accused of killing a 37-year-old woman before setting their house on fire last week. First responders were called to a home near 83rd and Vienna last Thursday morning for a report of a house fire. Once they arrived on scene, firefighters...
wtmj.com
Skydiver dies after crashing into pond in southeastern WI
STURTEVANT, Wis. (AP) — A skydiver practicing for national competition has died after crashing into a pond in Racine County. Authorities say the 36-year-old man from Tennessee experienced a hard landing in the water next to the Skydive Midwest skydiving center near Sturtevant Sunday. The sheriff’s office says the man was not conscious when he was pulled from the pond by other skydivers. Deputies and members of the Union Grove-Yorkville Fire & Rescue attempted life-saving measures, but the man never regained consciousness. Officials say the man was a professional practicing for the U.S. Parachute Association National Championships set to begin Sept. 3 at the skydiving center.
Comments / 2