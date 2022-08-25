ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Racing News

Daytona race winner penalized; Removed from NASCAR Playoffs

NASCAR issues stiff L2 penalty after Daytona International Speedway. Over the weekend, NASCAR visited Daytona International Speedway. The 2.5-mile oval hosted the NASCRA Xfinity Series and NASCAR Cup Series. View the NASCAR penalty report after Daytona below. Jeremy Clements drove to victory lane during Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series event. The...
FanSided

NASCAR: First points leader of 2022 is out of the playoffs

All but one of the drivers who have occupied the top spot in the NASCAR Cup Series standings this year have qualified for the playoffs. In the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season, the first driver to sit atop the point standings failed to qualify for the playoffs. Richard Childress Racing’s...
Popculture

NASCAR Announces Field for 2022 Cup Series Playoffs

The NASCAR regular season has come to an end, and it's now time for the playoffs. 16 drivers will compete for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship, a title that was won by Kyle Larson last year. On Sunday at the Daytona race, two drivers clinched playoff spots to set the field. One of those drivers, Austin Dillion, had to win the race to be playoff bound.
thecomeback.com

Bubba Wallace curses out NASCAR over lack of safety

The turning point of this past Sunday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 came on Lap 138 when a sudden rainstorm in Turn 1 caused almost the entire field to crash. NASCAR received a lot of criticism from fans and drivers about not stopping the race earlier but Bubba Wallace was more vocal about the seemingly innocuous hit he took during that wreck.
NBC Sports

Chase Elliott’s Southern 500 car has special design, meaning

When 16-year-old Dani (Gamel) Cuevas pondered how to capture her stay at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta in a design of Chase Elliott’s Cup car, she quickly found inspiration. “When I was in the hospital, I spent a lot of time with therapy dogs,” Dani told NBC Sports.
NBC Sports

Dale Earnhardt Jr. gearing up to race at North Wilkesboro

Dale Earnhardt Jr. was among the thousands of excited fans who gathered at North Wilkesboro Speedway in the Brushy Mountains of North Carolina Aug. 2 as one of stock car racing’s oldest tracks returned to life. Like so many others, Earnhardt had to see it to believe it. Mostly...
FOX Sports

Toyota enters playoffs with Busch brothers still in limbo

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — As he addressed members of the media during a rain delay Sunday at Daytona International Speedway, Toyota Racing Development's David Wilson made sure to mention that Toyota is the only manufacturer to have a driver make the final round of the playoffs every year since the current system was instituted in 2014.
CBS Sports

NASCAR playoffs bracket 2022: Explaining how the playoffs work, which drivers are in, standings, schedule

If the 2022 season represents anything at all, it represents the maturation of the "winning is everything" nature of the modern-day NASCAR Cup Series. Since the current playoff format was introduced in 2014, a culture shift has developed from an emphasis on season-long consistency to an emphasis on doing absolutely everything a team can to win races.
