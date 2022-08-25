Read full article on original website
Daytona race winner penalized; Removed from NASCAR Playoffs
NASCAR issues stiff L2 penalty after Daytona International Speedway. Over the weekend, NASCAR visited Daytona International Speedway. The 2.5-mile oval hosted the NASCRA Xfinity Series and NASCAR Cup Series. View the NASCAR penalty report after Daytona below. Jeremy Clements drove to victory lane during Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series event. The...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Admits He Fell Short of His NASCAR Potential by Being Too Busy Playing Video Games
Dale Earnhardt Jr. admits video games was more important to him at times than strapping into his car to run practice laps before races. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Admits He Fell Short of His NASCAR Potential by Being Too Busy Playing Video Games appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
How Rich Are These Big-Name NASCAR Drivers?
In terms of how they get paid, NASCAR drivers are different from athletes in team sports. Whereas NFL and NBA players receive the bulk of their income from a signed contract with a team, a NASCAR...
Richard Childress Addresses Rumors Kyle Busch May Be Joining The Team Next Year: “You Said That, I Didn’t”
Well this is a team I could’ve never envisioned in NASCAR. For those of you die hard racing fans, you probably remember the fight between Kyle Busch and Richard Childress at the Truck Series race at Kansas Motor Speedway back in 2011. After Childress’s driver, Joey Coulter, beat out...
NASCAR: First points leader of 2022 is out of the playoffs
All but one of the drivers who have occupied the top spot in the NASCAR Cup Series standings this year have qualified for the playoffs. In the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season, the first driver to sit atop the point standings failed to qualify for the playoffs. Richard Childress Racing’s...
Austin Dillon’s Wife Whitney on the Monday Morning Exhale – and Hopes for Husband’s NASCAR Future [Exclusive]
Austin Dillon's wife Whitney talked about her husband's NASCAR future and the fun the family had filming 'Austin Dillon's Life in the Fast Lane.'
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Opens Up On The Loss Of His Father And Dale Sr.’s Leadership: “I Had This Odd, Strange Feeling Of Being Freed”
February 18th, 2001 was a dark day in NASCAR history. It was the day Dale Earnhardt Sr. tragically passed away after being killed on impact during the final lap at the Daytona 500. And his son, Hall of Fame driver and now-broadcaster Dale Earnhardt Jr., recently opened up about how...
Richard Childress Put Kyle Busch in a Headlock and Punched Him During 2011 Confrontation
Richard Childress is a product of the old-school, wild-west days of NASCAR. The Winston-Salem, North Carolina-born businessman got his start as a NASCAR driver back in the ’70s and has thrived as the owner of Richard Childress Racing since the mid-’80s. When it comes to stock car racing, the man’s pretty much seen it all.
NASCAR Announces Field for 2022 Cup Series Playoffs
The NASCAR regular season has come to an end, and it's now time for the playoffs. 16 drivers will compete for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship, a title that was won by Kyle Larson last year. On Sunday at the Daytona race, two drivers clinched playoff spots to set the field. One of those drivers, Austin Dillion, had to win the race to be playoff bound.
Bubba Wallace curses out NASCAR over lack of safety
The turning point of this past Sunday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 came on Lap 138 when a sudden rainstorm in Turn 1 caused almost the entire field to crash. NASCAR received a lot of criticism from fans and drivers about not stopping the race earlier but Bubba Wallace was more vocal about the seemingly innocuous hit he took during that wreck.
NASCAR news: Denny Hamlin to attempt big Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway
Denny Hamlin will drive the No. 18 car for Joe Gibbs Racing in this weekend's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway.
Chase Elliott’s Southern 500 car has special design, meaning
When 16-year-old Dani (Gamel) Cuevas pondered how to capture her stay at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta in a design of Chase Elliott’s Cup car, she quickly found inspiration. “When I was in the hospital, I spent a lot of time with therapy dogs,” Dani told NBC Sports.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. gearing up to race at North Wilkesboro
Dale Earnhardt Jr. was among the thousands of excited fans who gathered at North Wilkesboro Speedway in the Brushy Mountains of North Carolina Aug. 2 as one of stock car racing’s oldest tracks returned to life. Like so many others, Earnhardt had to see it to believe it. Mostly...
Toyota enters playoffs with Busch brothers still in limbo
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — As he addressed members of the media during a rain delay Sunday at Daytona International Speedway, Toyota Racing Development's David Wilson made sure to mention that Toyota is the only manufacturer to have a driver make the final round of the playoffs every year since the current system was instituted in 2014.
NASCAR weekend schedule: Practice and qualifying times, radio, and TV information
Check in here throughout the 2022 NASCAR season to find out the weekend schedule for each series, plus radio and TV information throughout the entire weekend.
Ty Dillon remains ‘very positive’ about his unsure NASCAR future, evaluating best landing spots
Ty Dillon continues to be "very positive" about his future in NASCAR while he works through options for 2023. What organizations would make sense for Dillon?
NASCAR playoffs bracket 2022: Explaining how the playoffs work, which drivers are in, standings, schedule
If the 2022 season represents anything at all, it represents the maturation of the "winning is everything" nature of the modern-day NASCAR Cup Series. Since the current playoff format was introduced in 2014, a culture shift has developed from an emphasis on season-long consistency to an emphasis on doing absolutely everything a team can to win races.
