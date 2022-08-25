Jennifer Lopez’s Highest-Grossing Movies So Far

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Sheiresa Ngo
Jennifer Lopez has been part of the entertainment industry for more than three decades. She has enjoyed success as a singer, dancer, producer, actor, and more. Here’s a look at J.Lo ’s highest-grossing movies so far.

10. The Wedding Planner (2001)

Matthew McConaughey and Jennifer Lopez | Columbia Pictures/Getty Images

Worldwide box office earnings : $94.7 million

Lopez plays Maria “Mary” Fiore in The Wedding Planner . This film brought in $94.7 million in worldwide box office earnings. This includes $60.4 million at the domestic box office and $34.3 million internationally.

9. The Cell (2000)

Worldwide box office earnings : $104.1 million

Lopez plays Catherine Deane in The Cell . This film brought in $104.1 million in worldwide box office earnings. This includes $61.2 million at the domestic box office and $42.8 million internationally.

8. Anaconda (1997)

Worldwide box office earnings : $136.9 million

Lopez plays Terri Flores in Anaconda . This film brought in $136.9 million in worldwide box office earnings. This includes $65.5 million at the domestic box office and $71.4 million internationally.

7. Hustlers (2019)

Worldwide box office earnings : $150.4 million

Lopez plays Ramona in Hustlers . This film brought in $150.4 million in worldwide box office earnings. This includes $104.9 million at the domestic box office and $45.5 million internationally.

6. Antz (1998)

Worldwide box office earnings : $152.4 million

Lopez provides the voice of Azteca in Antz . This film brought in $152.4 million in worldwide box office earnings. This includes $90.7 million at the domestic box office and $61.7 million internationally.

5. Monster-in-Law (2005)

Worldwide box office earnings : $155.9 million

Lopez plays Charlie in Monster-in-Law . This film brought in $155.9 million in worldwide box office earnings. This includes $82.9 million at the domestic box office and $73 million internationally.

4. Maid in Manhattan (2002)

Worldwide box office earnings : $163.8 million

Lopez plays Marisa Ventura in Maid in Manhattan . This film brought in $163.8 million in worldwide box office earnings. This includes $93.9 million at the domestic box office and $69.9 million internationally.

3. Shall We Dance? (2004)

Worldwide box office earnings: $170 million

Lopez plays Paulina in Shall We Dance? This film brought in $170 million in worldwide box office earnings. This includes $57.8 million at the domestic box office and $112 million internationally.

2. Home (2015)

Worldwide box office earnings : $385.9 million

Lopez provides the voice of Lucy Tucci in Home . This film brought in $385.9 million in worldwide box office earnings. This includes more than $177 million at the domestic box office and more than $208 million internationally.

1. Ice Age: Continental Drift (2012)

Worldwide box office earnings : $879.7 million

Lopez’s highest-grossing film so far is Ice Age: Continental Drift . She provides the voice of Shira. This film brought in roughly $879.7 million in worldwide box office earnings. This includes more than $161 million at the domestic box office and more than $718 million internationally.

