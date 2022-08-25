Read full article on original website
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Two cities in the state of Wisconsin have been ranked as some of the most rat-infested cities in America.
President Biden plans to tackle violence as Milwaukee faces police shortage
President Joe Biden laid out his proposal to tackle violence as Milwaukee faces a shortage of police officers while dealing with rising crime.
Man killed in parking space dispute
MILWAUKEE — "He lost his life over a parking space." Michelle Walker grapples with the knowledge that someone shot and killed her brother, Joseph Jones in the alley behind his northwest side Milwaukee apartment, near 76th and Vienna streets, over a parking space. "My brother lost his life over...
Shannon Sims and Charles Benson to anchor TMJ4 News at 10 p.m.
TMJ4 News is happy to announce that Shannon Sims and Charles Benson have been named the new anchors for TMJ4 News at 10 p.m.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Port Washington Lake Michigan search, report of 'child on log'
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. - A report of a child on a log in Lake Michigan in Port Washington Tuesday, Aug. 30 sent first responders to South Beach Park. As of 8 p.m., the search was called off after no child was located and there were no reports of a child missing in the area.
Search suspended after report of child floating on log in Port Washington
A search is underway on Lake Michigan at South Beach Park in Port Washington on Tuesday. There is a large amount of law enforcement agencies and first responders at the scene.
WATCH NOW: Somers gets largest Kwik Trip in Wisconsin | Local News
Kenosha County now boasts it has the largest Kwik Trip convenience store in Wisconsin. It has 16,000 square feet of buildings, 10 pull-through lanes for diesel fueling and air, 120 stalls for truck parking and nearly 100 parking spaces for cars and other vehicles. The Somers Kwik Trip No. 597,...
Milwaukee appeals against former Columbia Hospital demolition as university prepares to tear down building | The Daily Reporter
The City of Milwaukee filed an appeal to keep the original Columbia Hospital from being torn down as the state university system began the demolition process. Enter your user name and password in the fields above to gain access to the subscriber content on this site. Your subscription includes one...
Woman who witnessed daylight theft on Milwaukee's east side left shaken up
A typical lunch outing for one woman turned violent on Milwaukee's east side Friday. It all happened at Café Hollander-Downer around 2 p.m.
Gender reveal on Hoan Bridge; FOX6's Suzanne Spencer's expecting a...
MILWAUKEE - It was a special weekend for FOX6's Suzanne Spencer. Suzanne and her husband, Paul, had a gender reveal for their expected child -- and they did it in a big way -- with lights on Milwaukee's Hoan Bridge. Family and friends got in on the act too!. Yes,...
Man accused of plowing car through Wisconsin Christmas parade escorted out of court after outbursts
The man accused of plowing his vehicle through a Christmas parade in Wisconsin, fatally striking six people, dozed off during a court appearance before lashing out at the judge and then shoving a deputy attempting to escort him to the exit. Darrell Brooks is facing a slew of charges, including...
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Milwaukee, according to Tripadvisor
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Milwaukee, according to Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
Girl, 9, trapped under 1,000-lb. hay bale airlifted to children’s hospital, recovering
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) – A 9-year-old girl who was trapped underneath a large bale of hale last week in Wisconsin, was expected to be released from the hospital Tuesday. Savannah Grahl, 9, and her older sister were playing with new kittens in the calf barn...
Operation Triple Beam Honey Badger: Wisconsin violent crime sting nets 268 arrests, 80+ guns, drugs
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A recent violent crime dragnet, spearheaded by the U.S. Marshals Service, resulted in 268 arrests, the confiscation of more than 80 firearms and the seizure of about $1 million in illegal drugs across the greater Milwaukee area. According to a news release, the U.S. Marshals of...
New Berlin catalytic converter thefts, Milwaukee residents arrested
Three men from Milwaukee are accused of trying to steal a catalytic converter from a New Berlin man's Prius. Fortunately, he had researched how to deter thieves, and when they saw what the underside of his vehicle looked like, they took off running.
After loss of 10-year-son, Wisconsin woman runs to keep his spirit alive
The first time the Diehl family made the trip from Menomonee Falls to take part in the Fox Cities Marathon in 2008, it was one of those perfect family weekends. Michelle Diehl ran her first marathon, husband Josh ran in some shorter races, son Kaden took part in the kids’ race and daughter Cameron was the lead cheerleader for them all.
Governor Evers Not Excited About President Biden’s Milwaukee Stop
(WHBL) – Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers says it will be fine if he’s invited to be on the stage with President Biden when he comes to Milwaukee on Labor Day. However, the governor on Monday didn’t sound too excited about the president’s recently announced campaign plans.
I-41/US 45 SB closed at Burleigh Street due to crash
MILWAUKEE - Motorists are urged to beware because I-41/US 45 SB is closed at Burleigh Street due to a crash. Officials say a semi trailer lost part of its load near that location. Debris is spread across multiple lanes. Monitor conditions on the roads with the FOX6Now.com Interactive Traffic Map.
Racine man with developmental disability charged for stabbing his brother outside of Culver’s | Crime and Courts
CALEDONIA — A Racine man has been charged in the Friday stabbing outside of the Douglas Avenue Culver’s. Austin J. Fugarino, 24, of the 3700 block of 10th Ave., was charged with a felony count of substantial battery and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. According to a...
Wisconsin man, 3 others accused of stealing $800,000+ in federal COVID loans
A Milwaukee man and three others from out of state are accused of stealing $874,229 in federal funding meant to benefit small businesses.
