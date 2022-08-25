It's really unbelievable how much money people are willing to go into debt on just for a new vehicle. Very foolish. That's the way to stay poor regardless of how much money you make.
Hi I regret giving up my 2019 a.w.d top of the line Nissan Rogue for the 2022 it nice but not better than 2022 I had a small balance but I was impulsive. What really dangerous is the side mirrors design that look slanted which prevents good judgment, and the design of putting the reverse gear in the position of parking very dangerous because when you park most most cars forward is the park not reverse who ever designed this car I believe is trying to promote death accidents and confused senior's. I can't wait for this lease to end oh and true about the unbelievable corruption in car prices and interest we are BAMBOOZLED
Don’t have the cash…..you can’t afford it. I financed cars twice in my life when very young. Since then it’s cash only.
Comments / 11