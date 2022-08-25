Read full article on original website
Trump Demands Either New Election ‘Immediately’ or Make Him ‘Rightful’ President Now
Former President Donald Trump on Monday took time off from melting down over the FBI executing a search warrant at his home to seize classified documents to demand that he be installed as commander-in-chief of the United States—22 months after he decisively lost the 2020 race. The twice-impeached ex-president,...
US has given so much weaponry to Ukraine that defense officials say one of its munitions stockpiles is getting 'uncomfortably low': report
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the US has sent lots of weaponry to the eastern European nation. Among those are M777 Howitzers and the 155mm ammunition for the weapons. But this has depleted the US's own stockpiles of the munitions, The Wall Street Journal reported. The US has provided Ukraine with...
'Slower burn.' Russia dodges economic collapse but the decline has started
Six months after invading Ukraine, Russia is bogged down in a war of attrition it didn't anticipate but it is having success on another front — its oil-dependent economy is in a deep recession but proving far more resilient than expected.
US assesses Russia now in possession of Iranian drones, sources say
The US assesses Russia is now in possession of weapons-capable Iranian drones that they will likely deploy on the battlefield in Ukraine, Biden administration officials tell CNN. The Russians picked up the drones from an Iranian airfield earlier this month and transported them back to Russia in cargo planes in mid-August, the officials said.
US Navy prevents Iranian attempt to capture American maritime drone in Persian Gulf
The US Navy prevented an Iranian ship from capturing an American maritime drone in the Persian gulf overnight Monday into Tuesday local time in what a senior US commander called a "flagrant" and "unwarranted" incident.
Sen. Lindsey Graham said if Trump is prosecuted for mishandling classified information, 'there will be riots in the streets'
Sen. Lindsey Graham said there'll be riots if Trump is prosecuted for mishandling classified government records while Hillary Clinton was not.
The leader of Latinos for Trump says the former president has been getting into so much trouble because he 'offended the Lord'
Bianca Gracia posited that Trump has been running into trouble and getting attacked because he has not surrounded himself with faith leaders.
MSNBC
A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift
A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
Alan Dershowitz says lawyers are telling him they won't defend Trump because they don't want to be ostracized or 'canceled'
Dershowitz said he had "concerns" about the caliber of Trump's legal team. He said, however, that six other lawyers had contacted him to say they wouldn't defend Trump. Dershowitz cited being "canceled" for defending Trump as a top concern for these lawyers. Alan Dershowitz, the lawyer who represented former President...
Why China's response to US warships in Taiwan Strait surprised analysts
After United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in early August, the Chinese military staged some of its biggest ever military exercises around the island.
Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’
After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
Americans are starting to get it: we can’t let Trump – or Trumpism – back in office
Polls and election results over the last week reminded Americans that politics seldom moves in a straight line. As in physics, action produces reaction. Overreach invites backlash. For a long while former President Trump and his cronies seemed to be immune from this rule of political life and from the...
Watch Sen. Elizabeth Warren respond to American who already paid off his student loans
On CNN’s State of the Union, Dana Bash speaks with Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren about President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan and if she thinks it’s fair for those Americans who have already worked to pay off their debt.
Democratic Senate candidate Tim Ryan says he will attend Biden event in Ohio next month
Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan, the Democratic nominee for US Senate, said Sunday that he will appear alongside President Joe Biden when he travels to the state on September 9 to attend the groundbreaking of a new semiconductor manufacturing facility.
An 'annoyed' Melania Trump stays mum on Mar-a-Lago search as she promotes NFT business
Shortly after the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this month, former President Donald Trump fumed on social media about agents rummaging through his wife's clothing and personal items.
Former Ukrainian President: This is what's needed for a ceasefire
Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko speaks with CNN’s Jim Sciutto about “several factors” he thinks are necessary for a ceasefire with Russia.
They once fought to defend South Korea. 70 years later, these foreign veterans are choosing to be buried there
The United Nations Memorial Cemetery in South Korea remains the only UN cemetery in the world -- and for many, a final site of reunion between veterans, widows and loved ones lost in the Korean War.
Smoking weed is now more popular than smoking tobacco
"It's the economy, stupid," Democratic operative James Carville once famously noted. Usually, that assertion holds when it comes to elections. But as we have seen from the changing political tides since Roe v. Wade was overturned, sometimes the economy takes a back seat to social issues.
Poll: Black Americans see racism as a persistent challenge, and few say the country's racial reckoning has brought change
Two-thirds of Black Americans say that recent increased focus on race and racial inequality in the US has not led to changes that are improving the lives of Black people, according to a new report from the Pew Research Center.
'National security nightmare': Honig on condition in which FBI found classified documents
The Justice Department released an image showing the condition some of the documents were found in Mar-a-Lago while responding to former President Trump’s lawsuit seeking the appointment of a special master to review the seized materials.
