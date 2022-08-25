Read full article on original website
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
‘Elvis’ actress Shonka Dukureh’s cause of death revealed
“Elvis” actress and blues singer Shonka Dukureh died of “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.” According to documents obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, the coroner ruled her death as “natural.” The singer, who was just 44 years old at the time of her death, is survived by her two young kids. On July 21, Dukureh was found dead inside her bedroom in the Nashville apartment she shared with her two children. The Tennessean reported that Dukureh’s son, who is the oldest of her two kids, found her unresponsive before rushing to the home of a neighbor, who called 911 at approximately 9:30 a.m. A spokesperson for the...
Danny DeVito Talks About One Of The Weird ‘Always Sunny In Philadelphia’ Scenes
Danny DeVito has starred in the show It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia for many years. He recently opened up about one of the weirdest scenes he had to film. There was an episode where he had to hide in a couch naked and was found eavesdropping on former employees.
Watch A High School-Aged Eric Church Perform Garth Brooks’ “We Shall Be Free”
As it turns out, The Chief wasn’t always a bar-playing, honky tonkin’ hit maker. From the looks of this throwback video to a high school aged-Eric, the roots of being Mr. Misunderstood run deep, but man this guy has always had incredible pipes. Probably about 17 years old, high school Eric Church covered the socio-political anthem in that of Garth Brooks’ 1992 song, “We Shall Be Free,” a lament of the injustices present in the world, and righteous call for […] The post Watch A High School-Aged Eric Church Perform Garth Brooks’ “We Shall Be Free” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Ana De Armas Called Out The NC-17 Rating For Her Netflix Marilyn Monroe Movie "Blonde"
"I can tell you a number of shows or movies that are way more explicit with a lot more sexual content than Blonde."
DC's Stargirl Recap: Who Auditioned for the JSA? Plus, a Killer Cliffhanger — Grade the Season 3 Premiere
DC’s Stargirl kicked off Season 3 on Tuesday with a Neil Diamond tune, before teasing a torn Cosmo, shaking up the rejuvenated JSA, and then leaving us with a killer cliffhanger. Set to “Coming to America,” the opening montage catches us up on life in Blue Valley some weeks after Eclipso’s thwarted reign of terror. Courtney and the fam are on their way back from a trip to Yellowstone, Jakeem (with Thunderbolt in tow) is out lobbing newspapers (including onto The Shade’s doorstep)… Rick has re-buried Solomon Grundy (and apparently not for the last time!), and Beth’s parents are doting over...
James Corden challenges staff to recreate famous celebrity photos
“The Late Late Show” host James Corden had staff members recreate iconic celebrity photos by famed photographer David LaChapelle for a spot on the CBS corridor wall.
