ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 1

Related
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

‘Elvis’ actress Shonka Dukureh’s cause of death revealed

“Elvis” actress and blues singer Shonka Dukureh died of “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.” According to documents obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, the coroner ruled her death as “natural.” The singer, who was just 44 years old at the time of her death, is survived by her two young kids. On July 21, Dukureh was found dead inside her bedroom in the Nashville apartment she shared with her two children. The Tennessean reported that Dukureh’s son, who is the oldest of her two kids, found her unresponsive before rushing to the home of a neighbor, who called 911 at approximately 9:30 a.m. A spokesperson for the...
NASHVILLE, TN
Whiskey Riff

Watch A High School-Aged Eric Church Perform Garth Brooks’ “We Shall Be Free”

As it turns out, The Chief wasn’t always a bar-playing, honky tonkin’ hit maker. From the looks of this throwback video to a high school aged-Eric, the roots of being Mr. Misunderstood run deep, but man this guy has always had incredible pipes. Probably about 17 years old, high school Eric Church covered the socio-political anthem in that of Garth Brooks’ 1992 song, “We Shall Be Free,” a lament of the injustices present in the world, and righteous call for […] The post Watch A High School-Aged Eric Church Perform Garth Brooks’ “We Shall Be Free” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Patterson
Person
Lauren Graham
Person
Melissa Mccarthy
TVLine

DC's Stargirl Recap: Who Auditioned for the JSA? Plus, a Killer Cliffhanger — Grade the Season 3 Premiere

DC’s Stargirl kicked off Season 3 on Tuesday with a Neil Diamond tune, before teasing a torn Cosmo, shaking up the rejuvenated JSA, and then leaving us with a killer cliffhanger. Set to “Coming to America,” the opening montage catches us up on life in Blue Valley some weeks after Eclipso’s thwarted reign of terror. Courtney and the fam are on their way back from a trip to Yellowstone, Jakeem (with Thunderbolt in tow) is out lobbing newspapers (including onto The Shade’s doorstep)… Rick has re-buried Solomon Grundy (and apparently not for the last time!), and Beth’s parents are doting over...
TV SERIES
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
164K+
Post
949M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy