Maryland hedgehog a finalist for title of 'America's Favorite Pet'

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 6 days ago

Maryland's Maple the Hedgehog is finalist in 'America's Favorite Pet' competition 00:53

BALTIMORE -- We all think our pets are the best, but an adorable local hedgehog is spiking national interest.

Maple is up for the title of America's Favorite Pet. She's an African Pygmy Hedgehog from Howard County and she has more than 11,000 Instagram followers.

But you can see why. She's famous for her photo shoots and videos, which will just steal your heart. The one-pound hedgehog is a finalist in the nationally recognized annual competition.

If Maple wins, she gets a two-page spread in InTouch Magazine . Oh, and her owner gets $10,000.

She is currently first in her group. According to her profile , Maple loves to run around wearing empty toilet paper rolls that she has shoved her head into.

Head to the competition's website to vote every day for Maple until September 1. The winner will be announced on October 7.

America's Favorite Pet donates 25% of its net proceeds from the competition to PAWS, a wildlife care center.

