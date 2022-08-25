ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Despite Industry Leaders Like The Sandbox And Monero — How Will Big Eyes Coin Rule The Market In The Next Five Years?

By News BTC
NEWSBTC
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
NEWSBTC

3 Cryptocurrencies to Heat the Market Up– Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Metamortals

As the Bitcoin (BTC) cryptocurrency rose to prominence people started to observe its limited nature, this was before decentralized finance (DeFi) came and the crypto community needed a way out. With DeFi now this limitation is overcome and some of the best cryptos currently feeling the cold of crypto winter 2022 are DeFi.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne Pike Place Market#Coins#Sandbox#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Nft#Big Eyes Coin#Defi
NEWSBTC

Big Eyes Coin, Tamadoge, and Binance Coin: Which Will Reign Supreme?

Cryptocurrency is one of the most remarkable digital discoveries of the twenty-first century. The blockchain-based crypto market has improved the quality of life and provided endless opportunities for society. These digital assets could potentially outperform traditional financial institutions by utilising blockchain technology. Binance Coin (BNB) has established itself as a...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Why Ethereum Will Continue to Outperform Bitcoin During September

The crypto market is yet to recover from a spike in selling pressure over the weekend, with Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies almost reaching double-digit losses. Bitcoin has been one of the worst performers these past few days and might weaken during September. In the coming weeks, market participants will have...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Traverse the Wide World: How OneRing Opens Up Cross-Chain DeFi

We need to talk about blockchains needing to talk. Although once upon a time there was a belief that there would only be one chain that reigns supreme, the creation of a new generation of chains that are faster and more diverse in their utility has led to the crypto community coming to realise that cross-chain is essential. By harvesting and accessing liquidity that exists on multiple chains, the whole blockchain economy as a whole can thrive.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

How L2 Networks Are Changing The World of NFTs

The past few years have seen NFTs explode onto the blockchain scene, progressing from a relatively unknown technology to one that’s been papered across the front pages of seemingly every crypto publication. Alongside the increase in both understanding and trading in NFTs, the global market has continued to rise, predicted to reach an incredible $122.43 billion by 2028.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NEWSBTC

New Report Says Bitcoin Daily Trading Volumes Are Fake, So What’s The Real Number?

Bitcoin trading volumes have always surpassed expectations in the past. Last week, celebrations filled the community as the digital asset had reportedly seen more than $1 trillion transacted on the network so far. However, a new report claims that the trading volumes reported by exchanges may be inflated. The main number, they predict, to be much lower than what is being reported, especially on a daily basis.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

TA: Bitcoin Price Reclaims $20K, Why 100 SMA Is The Key To More Upsides

Bitcoin started a recovery wave above the $20,000 resistance against the US Dollar. BTC is now facing a strong resistance near the 100 hourly SMA. Bitcoin started a minor upside correction and climbed above the $20,000 resistance. The price is now trading below the $20,500 level and the 100 hourly...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Investor Indifference Follows Bitcoin’s Break Above $20,000

Bitcoin has been seeing a lackluster performance in the last couple of weeks, and crypto investors have responded in kind to this. After a couple of weeks of tethering above $20,000, the digital asset’s price had finally fallen below this important technical point, triggering outflows in the market. For the past week, institutional investors have continued to feel the fatigue in the market, so while there were outflows, they still remain quite muted.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Reclaims The $20,000 Throne While Ethereum Rises On The Chart

The volatility of cryptocurrency and Bitcoin has continued to be a strong force determining its profitability and investment attraction. The severe crypto winter in the first half of 2022 several crippled tokens and crypto-related products and services. Also, the collapse of the Terra-LUNA ecosystem intensified the devastating impact. Though the...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Aimedis token AIMX now traded in BitMart

The globally acting company Aimedis is thriving because of the growing number of key players joining Aimedis Avalon, the first metaverse platform developed for the healthcare industry. Starting Monday, 29 August 2022, the Aimedis token AIMX will be traded on BitMart, one of the most trusted cryptocurrency trading platforms. Aimedis-founder...
BUSINESS
NEWSBTC

WATCH: Can Litecoin Lead A Crypto Recovery (Again?) | Daily TA August 29, 2022

In this episode of NewsBTC’s all-new daily technical analysis videos, we are looking at Litecoin, the LTCBTC and LTCETH trading pairs, and how the cryptocurrency could lead the crypto rally and outperform both Bitcoin and Ethereum. Take a look at the video below. VIDEO: Litecoin Price Analysis (LTCUSD): August...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Why Bitcoin Is Oversold As BTC Reclaims Territory North Of $20,000

Bitcoin was able to score some profits over today’s trading session as the market slightly rebounded after a spike in selling pressure. This saw the largest cryptocurrencies trading in the red negatively impacting market sentiment. At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $20,300 with a 1% profit...
BUSINESS
NEWSBTC

Avalanche Price Slips At $30 As AVAX Eyes Key Support

The price of Avalanche (AVAX) slips at $30 against Tether (USDT) as Avalanche (AVAX) eyes key support to hold the price from selling off. AVAX showed great strength rallying to a high of $30 but was rejected as Bitcoin’s (BTC) price continued to go lower, affecting the price of AVAX from trending higher. (Data from Binance)
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Stablecoin Supply Ratio Is Approaching A “Buy” Signal

On-chain data shows the recent trend in the Bitcoin Stablecoin Supply Ratio may suggest the crypto could see a buy signal soon. Bitcoin Stablecoin Supply Ratio RSI 14 Is Near A “Buy” Signal. As explained by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, whenever the SSR RSI has gone...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

TA: Ethereum Dives Below $1,500, Why Recovery Could Be Capped

Ethereum started a major decline below the $1,600 zone against the US Dollar. ETH even declined below $1,500 and now any recovery could face hurdles. Ethereum extended its drop below the $1,600 and $1,500 levels. The price is now trading below $1,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There...
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin aSOPR Rebounds From “1” As Weakness Remains In Market

Data shows the Bitcoin aSOPR has recently been rejected from the neutral level as weakness continues to clutch the market. Bitcoin aSOPR Rebounds From The “1” Mark As Investors Sell The Rally. As per the latest weekly report from Glassnode, the “get my money back” effect strikes the...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy